Egypt Dominates Africa’s Tank Rankings With 3,620 in Service—More Than the Next Two Nations Combined Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

For decades, Egypt has long been the military powerhouse in Africa, and its armored divisions are some of the most impressive in the world. With an impressive force of over 3,600 tanks in service, Egypt fields more tanks than the next two nations on the continent, combined. Not to mention, it is the most technologically advanced force on the continent as well.

The Egyptian tank fleet includes hundreds of US-supplied M1 Abrams main battle tanks, which are central to its armored forces. Egypt also fields older Soviet models like the T-55 and T-62, however, many of these have been upgraded over the years. Last but not least, Egypt makes its own tanks domestically, namely the Ramses II tanks. This series is a heavily modified version of the T-55. With years of US and Soviet hardware at its disposal, Egypt has the best of East and West in its tank arsenal, making it the tank king of the African continent. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the tank armies of Africa and which nations have the biggest arsenals.

To identify the African countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

27. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 4

4 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 25

25 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,094

2,094 Active duty military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Military defense budget: $370,500,000 – #116 out of 145

$370,500,000 – #116 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Namibia has 34 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 7 helicopters). Namibia has 13,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.804 million.

26. Ivory Coast

Tom Korcak / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 5

5 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2

2 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3

3 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 656

656 Active duty military personnel: 22,000

22,000 Military defense budget: $669,600,935 – #99 out of 145

$669,600,935 – #99 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ivory Coast has 19 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). Ivory Coast has 22,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 29.98 million.

25. Madagascar

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 6

6 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 9

9 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 158

158 Active duty military personnel: 13,500

13,500 Military defense budget: $112,210,000 – #139 out of 145

$112,210,000 – #139 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Madagascar has 5 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Madagascar has 13,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 29.45 million.

24. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 10

10 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 10

10 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 20

20 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 570

570 Active duty military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military defense budget: $650,386,000 – #100 out of 145

$650,386,000 – #100 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mali has 43 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft and 10 helicopters). Mali has 40,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 21.99 million.

23. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 15

15 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 828

828 Active duty military personnel: 29,000

29,000 Military defense budget: $530,800,000 – #104 out of 145

$530,800,000 – #104 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Zimbabwe has 95 military aircraft (including 13 fighter aircraft and 28 helicopters). Zimbabwe has 29,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.15 million.

22. Mauritania

Total number of tanks: 25

25 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 75

75 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 628

628 Active duty military personnel: 31,540

31,540 Military defense budget: $261,250,000 – #127 out of 145

$261,250,000 – #127 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mauritania has 24 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft and 4 helicopters). Mauritania has 31,540 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.328 million.

21. Mozambique

Total number of tanks: 30

30 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 52

52 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 6

6 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 872

872 Active duty military personnel: 11,200

11,200 Military defense budget: $412,400,000 – #110 out of 145

$412,400,000 – #110 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mozambique has 22 military aircraft (including 8 fighter aircraft and 8 helicopters). Mozambique has 11,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 33.35 million.

20. South Sudan

aljazeeraenglish / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 30

30 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 24

24 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 15

15 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,950

1,950 Active duty military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Military defense budget: $175,300,000 – #133 out of 145

$175,300,000 – #133 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Sudan has 20 military aircraft (including 15 helicopters). South Sudan has 185,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 12.70 million.

19. Republic of the Congo

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 30

30 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 40

40 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 30

30 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 644

644 Active duty military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Military defense budget: $306,400,000 – #123 out of 145

$306,400,000 – #123 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Republic of the Congo has 13 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 7 helicopters). The Republic of the Congo has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.098 million.

18. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 35

35 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 42

42 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 424

424 Active duty military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Military defense budget: $394,240,000 – #113 out of 145

$394,240,000 – #113 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Zambia has 77 military aircraft (including 32 helicopters). Zambia has 15,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.80 million.

17. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 43

43 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 43

43 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,816

1,816 Active duty military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145

$3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Libya has 143 military aircraft (including 1 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 16 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.361 million.

16. Botswana

Spitzi-Foto / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 48

48 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 20

20 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,224

1,224 Active duty military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Military defense budget: $465,600,000 – #106 out of 145

$465,600,000 – #106 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Botswana has 45 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 16 helicopters). Botswana has 21,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.451 million.

15. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 62

62 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,072

1,072 Active duty military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145

$1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Tanzania has 39 military aircraft (including 14 fighter aircraft and 12 helicopters). Tanzania has 27,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 67.46 million.

14. Eritrea

Total number of tanks: 65

65 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 98

98 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 22

22 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 860

860 Active duty military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Military defense budget: $198,000,000 – #132 out of 145

$198,000,000 – #132 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Eritrea has 20 military aircraft (including 1 fighter aircraft and 13 helicopters). Eritrea has 120,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.344 million.

13. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 20

20 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 20

20 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,316

3,316 Active duty military personnel: 33,250

33,250 Military defense budget: $381,350,000 – #115 out of 145

$381,350,000 – #115 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Chad has 40 military aircraft (including 7 attack aircraft and 16 helicopters). Chad has 33,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.09 million.

12. Tunisia

cassowaryprods / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 85

85 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,913

7,913 Active duty military personnel: 89,800

89,800 Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145

$1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Tunisia has 154 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 101 helicopters). Tunisia has 89,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 12.05 million.

11. Democratic Republic of Congo

tulcarion / E+ via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 105

105 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 68

68 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 916

916 Active duty military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

$796,560,000 – #95 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Democratic Republic of Congo has 46 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 1 fighter aircraft, and 32 helicopters). The Democratic Republic of Congo has 166,580 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 115.40 million.

10. Kenya

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 188

188 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 71

71 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,128

4,128 Active duty military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145

$1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kenya has 156 military aircraft (including 17 fighter aircraft and 85 helicopters). Kenya has 50,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.25 million.

9. Sudan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 224

224 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 387

387 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 192

192 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,900

2,900 Active duty military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

$342,000,000 – #118 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sudan has 165 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Sudan has 92,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 50.47 million.

8. South Africa

Total number of tanks: 252

252 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 183

183 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 101

101 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,692

18,692 Active duty military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145

$2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Africa has 182 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). South Africa has 71,235 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.44 million.

7. Uganda

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 259

259 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 32

32 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,862

3,862 Active duty military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145

$985,400,000 – #88 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Uganda has 51 military aircraft (including 6 fighter aircraft and 30 helicopters). Uganda has 45,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 49.28 million.

6. Angola

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (6) by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total number of tanks: 309

309 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 600

600 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 113

113 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,500

5,500 Active duty military personnel: 107,000

107,000 Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

$1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Angola has 298 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 71 fighter aircraft, and 116 helicopters). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.20 million.

5. Nigeria

EngrgeneralG / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 330

330 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 379

379 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 37

37 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,962

8,962 Active duty military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

$3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Nigeria has 163 military aircraft (including 24 attack aircraft, 14 fighter aircraft, and 66 helicopters). Nigeria has 230,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 236.75 million.

4. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 338

338 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 344

344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 40

40 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,256

7,256 Active duty military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

$2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ethiopia has 103 military aircraft (including 25 fighter aircraft and 33 helicopters). Ethiopia has 162,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.55 million.

3. Morocco

Total number of tanks: 903

903 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 549

549 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 129

129 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,877

7,877 Active duty military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.39 million.

2. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 707

707 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266

266 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000

26,000 Active duty military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.

1. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,018

2,018 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012

41,012 Active duty military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

