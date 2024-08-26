This Combat Helicopter Is the Workhorse of the US Navy my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The MH-60 Seahawk is one of the most widely used helicopters by the U.S. Navy

The Seahawk has been deployed in various naval operations worldwide, including in Iraq and Afghanistan

It is powered by two General Electric T700 engines, allowing it to reach speeds of over 180 mph

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

The Black Hawk helicopter is the most widely used helicopter by the U.S. military and it comes in a number of variations. For use in the U.S. Navy, one of the main variants is the MH-60 Seahawk, which serves a number of roles ranging from search and rescue, transport or even to anti-surface warfare. All of this building on its land-based counterpart, the UH-60 Black Hawk, and under the S-70 Black Hawk designation. (This fighter jet makes up almost half of all Navy aircraft.)

Over the years, the Seahawk has been deployed in various naval operations worldwide, including in Iraq and Afghanistan, where it was repeatedly tested. Its ability to operate from aircraft carriers or other naval vessels gives the Navy a significant tactical and logistical advantage.

The Seahawk is powered by two General Electric T700 engines, allowing it to reach speeds of over 180 mph. It can carry a payload of up to 9,000 pounds, including advanced munitions like Hellfire missiles, torpedoes, and rocket pods. At the same time, it can carry up to 12 personnel, allowing it to support troop transport, medical evacuations, and other logistical operations, if need be.

All of this functionality makes for an ideal helicopter for the U.S. Navy. However, there are a few other helicopters the Navy employs for various other operations as well. (These are the most iconic combat aircraft built by Boeing.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy’s helicopter fleet. To identify every helicopter flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft according to active units in service. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every helicopter in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.

4. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

3. MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

2. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

1. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 454

454 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.