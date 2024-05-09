The Most Iconic Black Hawk Helicopters Ever Built thenationalguard / Flickr

The UH-60 Black Hawk is by far one of the most popular and prolific military helicopters in the world. It plays a variety of roles like search and rescue, reconnaissance, transport and close-air support. Sikorsky Aircraft originally introduced these helicopters in 1979, and the Black Hawk continues to serve as a staple of the U.S. Army and many other militaries around the world. (This country has the most attack helicopters.)

Black Hawk helicopters are typically outfitted with a series of machine guns and are capable of carrying Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles as well. However, these helicopters are fairly versatile and can be outfitted a number of ways depending on the mission. Special forces outfits also have different armaments for their operational needs.

To identify the different variants of Black Hawk helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these helicopters chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

One variant that sees a lot of use by the U.S. Navy is the SH-60 Seahawk. It is a multi-mission maritime helicopter. This helicopter is primarily used for anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue missions. Its roles also extend to anti-surface warfare, surveillance, and logistics. The Seahawk is equipped with torpedoes, depth charges, and anti-ship missiles to handle a variety of threats.

The Seahawk like many other helicopters on this list is an adaptation of the U.S. Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk and has been exported to multiple countries, proving to be an effective component in military operations worldwide. (These were the 25 helicopters of the Vietnam War.)

Here is a look at the different variants of Black Hawk helicopters:

Why Are We Covering This?

The Black Hawk helicopter is a critical asset in modern military operations, developed by Sikorsky Aircraft. Since its introduction in the 1970s, it has become renowned for its versatility and reliability across diverse environments. The helicopter’s design and capacity to carry a significant payload make it a backbone of tactical support, enhancing the operational effectiveness of military forces globally.

Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift, multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift, multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer(s): Turkish Aerospace Industries / PZL / Sikorsky

Turkish Aerospace Industries / PZL / Sikorsky Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm gatling guns, M240 machine guns, mine dispersal systems, FFAR rocket pods

Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk

Type: Multi-mission naval helicopter

Multi-mission naval helicopter Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / Sikorsky

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / Sikorsky Top speed: 205 mph

205 mph Armament: M240 general purpose machine guns, GAU-17/A miniguns, 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Block III missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes, Mark 54 torpedoes, Penguin anti-ship missiles, 30mm Mk 44 RAMICS mine-clearing cannon

Sikorsky VH-60 White Hawk

Type: Presidential / VIP transport helicopter

Presidential / VIP transport helicopter Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer(s): United Technologies / Sikorsky

United Technologies / Sikorsky Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: N/A

Sikorsky HH-60 / MH-60T Jayhawk

Type: Medium-range search and rescue / interdiction helicopter

Medium-range search and rescue / interdiction helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 207 mph

207 mph Armament: 7.62mm M240B general purpose machine guns

Sikorsky MH-60L DAP (Direct-Action Penetrator)

Type: Special Forces gunship helicopter

Special Forces gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 103 mph

103 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chain gun automatic cannons, Hydra rocket pods, GAU-19 gun pods, M134 gun pods, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles

Sikorsky MH-60L / UH-60L (Razors Edge / Super 68)

Type: Special Forces combat helicopter

Special Forces combat helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 103 mph

103 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, FFAR rocket pods, M134 miniguns, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles

Sikorsky HH-60 (Pave Hawk)

Type: Combat search and rescue

Combat search and rescue Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer(s): United Technologies / Sikorsky

United Technologies / Sikorsky Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, M134 miniguns, 12.7mm GAU-18 miniguns

Sikorsky MH-60 (Knighthawk)

Type: Multi-mission naval helicopter

Multi-mission naval helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 207 mph

207 mph Armament: 7.62mm M240 machine guns, GAU-17/A miniguns, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Penguin anti-ship missiles, automatic cannon pods, machine gun pods

Piasecki X-49 Speedhawk

Type: Compound helicopter

Compound helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer(s): Piasecki Aircraft Corporation / Sikorsky

Piasecki Aircraft Corporation / Sikorsky Top speed: 168 mph

168 mph Armament: N/A

Sikorsky S-70 (Firehawk)

Type: Special-mission helicopter

Special-mission helicopter Year introduced: 2008

2008 Manufacturer(s): United Rotorcraft / Sikorsky

United Rotorcraft / Sikorsky Top speed: 224 mph

224 mph Armament: N/A

Sikorsky (Lockheed) Armed Black Hawk

Type: Helicopter upgrade package

Helicopter upgrade package Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Sikorsky

Lockheed Martin / Sikorsky Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, miniguns, Hydra rockets, Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles

Sikorsky HH-60W Jolly Green II (Whiskey)

Type: Dedicated combat rescue helicopter

Dedicated combat rescue helicopter Year introduced: 2022

2022 Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 224 mph

224 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2HB heavy machine guns

