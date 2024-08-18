The AH-64 Apache Gives a Tactical Edge to the US Army usarak / Flickr

The AH-64 Apache has long been a cornerstone of the U.S. Army’s air capabilities, providing a significant tactical advantage on the modern battlefield. As one of the most advanced attack helicopters in the world, the Apache is designed for a wide range of missions and its armament reflects that. (These are the combat helicopters most widely used by world militaries.)

In terms of its engine, the Apache is powered by two General Electric T700 turboshaft engines, which are capable of producing around 1,700 horsepower. This translates to top speeds of roughly 180 mph.

The Apache can equip a 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stringer missiles, and Sidewinder missiles. At the same time, the aircraft’s Longbow radar system enhances its ability to identify and track multiple targets, even in adverse weather conditions or in dealing with electronic countermeasures. This combination of firepower and advanced targeting make the Apache an extremely versatile and lethal platform.

Typically, the Apache plays combat roles as close air support, but it can also act in a reconnaissance role or in anti-armor operations. Overall, it’s mix of advanced technology and firepower make it indispensable and give it an edge in practically any scenario. (These are 40 gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Army’s arsenal of aircraft. To identify the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by their armament. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed and more.

Here is a closer look at the most heavily armed U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

mashleymorgan / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

8. T-6D Texan

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Active in the Army: 4

4 Top speed: 209 mph

209 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

7. CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active in the Army: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

6. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

5. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

4. S-70 Black Hawk

Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active in the Army: 2,299

2,299 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

3. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

2. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Active in the Army: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

1. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes

Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes Active in the Army: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

