The AH-64 Apache Gives a Tactical Edge to the US Army

- The AH-64 Apache is one of the most advanced attack helicopters on Earth
- Its two General Electric T700 turboshaft engines can produce around 1,700 horsepower and hit top speeds around 180 mph
- The Apache can equip a 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stringer missiles, and Sidewinder missiles
The AH-64 Apache has long been a cornerstone of the U.S. Army’s air capabilities, providing a significant tactical advantage on the modern battlefield. As one of the most advanced attack helicopters in the world, the Apache is designed for a wide range of missions and its armament reflects that. (These are the combat helicopters most widely used by world militaries.)
In terms of its engine, the Apache is powered by two General Electric T700 turboshaft engines, which are capable of producing around 1,700 horsepower. This translates to top speeds of roughly 180 mph.
The Apache can equip a 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stringer missiles, and Sidewinder missiles. At the same time, the aircraft’s Longbow radar system enhances its ability to identify and track multiple targets, even in adverse weather conditions or in dealing with electronic countermeasures. This combination of firepower and advanced targeting make the Apache an extremely versatile and lethal platform.
Typically, the Apache plays combat roles as close air support, but it can also act in a reconnaissance role or in anti-armor operations. Overall, it’s mix of advanced technology and firepower make it indispensable and give it an edge in practically any scenario. (These are 40 gunship helicopters of the modern era.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Army’s arsenal of aircraft. To identify the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by their armament. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed and more.
Here is a closer look at the most heavily armed U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.
8. T-6D Texan
- Type: Trainer aircraft
- Year introduced: 1936
- Manufacturer: North American Aviation
- Active in the Army: 4
- Top speed: 209 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
7. CH-47 Chinook
- Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1962
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Active in the Army: 510
- Top speed: 180 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
6. Mil Mi-24 Hind
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
- Active in the Army: 1
- Top speed: 208 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
5. Mi-8/17 Hip
- Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
- Year introduced: 1977
- Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
- Active in the Army: 10
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles
4. S-70 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Active in the Army: 2,299
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun
3. H125 Fennec
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
- Active in the Army: 1
- Top speed: 152 mph
- Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles
2. AH/MH-6 Little Bird
- Type: Light attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Active in the Army: 47
- Top speed: 175 mph
- Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles
1. AH-64 Apache
- Type: Two-seat attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1986
- Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes
- Active in the Army: 824
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles
