This NATO Ally Has Over 85,000 War Machines Ready to Roll

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been happening for years. However, in more recent months, Russia has attempted to expand the scope of conflict by pushing — or threatening to push — into other territories. A ship linked to Russia was suspected of cutting underwater cables between Finland and Estonia, both of which are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the strongest military alliance on Earth. Composed of 32 member countries, NATO collectively holds the largest stockpile of military assets, aircraft, and vehicles. (Here’s a head-to-head comparison of NATO’s military might vs. Russia.)

Outside of the United States, which has the largest military holding within NATO, the bulk of these assets are in Europe with France, Germany, and Italy boasting some of the largest forces within the alliance. Should Russia continue its aggression, NATO allies may not hesitate to step in. On April 1, 2025, Germany — which has one of the strongest military vehicle forces in Europe — even launched its first permanent troop deployment since World War II. Troops are headed to Lithuania to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. (These NATO countries are ramping up defense spending.)

France also has substantial military holdings, including its own nuclear arsenal, advanced fighter jets such as the Rafale, and naval assets like the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. French military doctrine emphasizes rapid deployment and global intervention capabilities, this is reflected in its permanent bases in Africa and the Middle East. Outside of these assets, countries like France heavily rely on ground forces to achieve operational objectives. Tanks, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and other armored vehicles are crucial to this mission, each serving in a different capacity. Armored vehicles ensure safety with troop movement, while tanks, MLRS, and artillery provide offensive firepower. Several vehicles also serve in a logistical capacity.

Collectively, these assets enable NATO forces to maintain a tactical advantage, regardless of the terrain. These also enable rapid deployment, which ultimately acts as a deterrent for opposing forces. Also, the standardization of these vehicles across NATO allows for an improved joint operational capacity among member nations.

24/7 Wall St. set out to determine the European nations with the largest forces of military vehicles. To identify the European countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked in ascending order on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal, from least to most. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. The closer the score is to 0.000, the more powerful a nation’s military is. Note that we have excluded Russia from this list.

This previously published article was updated on April 2, 2025 to reflect updated data from Global Firepower, as well as to highlight current NATO movements.

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

Here is a look at the European countries with the most military vehicles:

38. Iceland:

Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

37. Luxembourg:

Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Luxembourg has 1 military aircraft. Luxembourg has 1,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 671,254.

36. Montenegro:

Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft (all helicopters). Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

35. Moldova:

Total military vehicles: 500

500 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 76

76 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Moldova has 3 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3,599,528.

34. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Total military vehicles: 720

720 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 457

457 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 79

79 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #132 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft (all helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3,798,671.

33. Kosovo:

Total military vehicles: 737

737 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #141 out of 145

Kosovo has 10,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1,977,093.

32. North Macedonia:

Total military vehicles: 1,018

1,018 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 150

150 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2,135,622.

31. Lithuania:

Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 75

75 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2,628,186.

30. Slovenia:

Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total tanks: 54

54 Total artillery: 18

18 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft (including 16 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2,097,893.

29. Estonia:

Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 36

36 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 5 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1,193,791.

28. Ireland:

Total military vehicles: 1,712

1,712 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ireland has 22 military aircraft (including 8 helicopters). Ireland has 7,765 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,233,461.

27. Albania:

Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total tanks: 46

46 Total artillery: 50

50 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135

135 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft (all helicopters). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3,107,100.

26. Latvia:

Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 47

47 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft (all helicopters). Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1,801,246.

25. Netherlands:

Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total tanks: 18

18 Total artillery: 46

46 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17,772,378.

24. Croatia:

Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total tanks: 67

67 Total artillery: 181

181 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 42

42 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #74 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4,150,116.

23. Slovakia:

Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,563,649.

22. Serbia:

Total military vehicles: 3,683

3,683 Total tanks: 262

262 Total artillery: 240

240 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 98

98 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 110 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 46 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6,652,212.

21. Denmark:

Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery: 19

19 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,973,136.

20. Belgium:

Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #61 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belgium has 108 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 20 helicopters). Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11,977,634.

19. Bulgaria:

Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery: 72

72 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #62 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6,782,659.

18. Czechia:

Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total tanks: 43

43 Total artillery: 50

50 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,837,890.

17. Norway:

Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery: 42

42 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,509,733.

16. Sweden:

Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total tanks: 110

110 Total artillery: 26

26 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,589,835.

15. Belarus:

Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Total tanks: 507

507 Total artillery: 572

572 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206

206 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9,501,451.

14. Switzerland:

Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total tanks: 205

205 Total artillery: 133

133 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 146 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 40 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8,860,574.

13. Austria:

Total military vehicles: 7,322

7,322 Total tanks: 56

56 Total artillery: 30

30 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 85 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8,967,982.

12. Hungary:

Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total tanks: 209

209 Total artillery: 319

319 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9,855,745.

11. Romania:

Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total tanks: 328

328 Total artillery: 720

720 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18,148,155.

10. Portugal:

Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total tanks: 34

34 Total artillery: 139

139 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,639,726.

9. Finland:

Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 774

774 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,626,414.

8. Spain:

Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total tanks: 317

317 Total artillery: 382

382 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47,280,433.

7. Ukraine:

Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total artillery: 1,273

1,273 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279

279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35,661,826.

6. Poland:

Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total tanks: 614

614 Total artillery: 677

677 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38,746,310.

5. United Kingdom:

Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total tanks: 227

227 Total artillery: 197

197 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29

29 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68,459,055.

4. Greece:

Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total artillery: 1,287

1,287 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,461,091.

3. Italy:

Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 172

172 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60,964,931.

2. Germany:

Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total tanks: 296

296 Total artillery: 134

134 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84,119,100.

1. France:

Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 96

96 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68,374,591.

