Ukraine Outguns Europe With 279 Multiple Rocket Launchers Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Ukraine has nearly 300 multiple launch rocket systems in its arsenal, much more than most other European powers

This number stands above other major regional powers, including Poland and Greece, and far exceeds the inventories of all Western European states

This stockpile of rocket artillery highlights Ukraine’s current disposition locked in a conflict with Russia

When it comes to artillery dominance in Europe, Ukraine holds a clear advantage with nearly 300 multiple launch rocket systems in its arsenal. This number stands above other major regional powers, including Poland and Greece, and far exceeds the inventories of all Western European states. The bevy of rocket artillery highlights Ukraine’s current disposition, locked in a conflict with Russia. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at Ukraine but the rest of Europe and how these countries’ MLRS arsenals match up.

To identify the European countries with the most MLRS units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without MLRS units were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest MLRS armies in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

22. Netherlands

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2

2 Total tanks: 18

18 Total artillery: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

21. Denmark

Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

20. France

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 96

96 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

19. Moldova

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 11

11 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 76

76 Total military vehicles: 500

500 Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145

$1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:3.2555 – #134 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Moldova has 3 military aircraft. Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.600 million.

18. Montenegro

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

17. Czechia

JeffHower / iStock via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total tanks: 43

43 Total artillery: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

16. North Macedonia

Минобороны России / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 150

150 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

15. Italy

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 172

172 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

14. Bulgaria

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery: 72

72 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

13. Slovakia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

12. United Kingdom

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total tanks: 227

227 Total artillery: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

11. Germany

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total tanks: 296

296 Total artillery: 134

134 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

10. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

9. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 774

774 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Robert Wray / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 79

79 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 457

457 Total military vehicles: 720

720 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

$216,400,000 – #131 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:3.0799 – #131 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.

7. Serbia

Ain92 / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 98

98 Total tanks: 262

262 Total artillery: 240

240 Total military vehicles: 3,683

3,683 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

$2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 110 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 46 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.652 million.

6. Albania

jacobsroom / Flickr

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total tanks: 46

46 Total artillery: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

5. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total artillery: 1287

1287 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

4. Poland

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total tanks: 614

614 Total artillery: 677

677 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

3. Belarus

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total tanks: 507

507 Total artillery: 572

572 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

$1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.

2. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total tanks: 328

328 Total artillery: 720

720 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

1. Ukraine

Rm-70 mlrs ukraine 110th mb 2024 09 by Віталій Павленко / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total artillery: 1273

1273 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.

