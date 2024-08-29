This Aircraft From the 1960s Still Sees Everyday Use by the US Navy viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The P-3 Orion is one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Navy, dating back to the 1960s.

It is based on Lockheed’s Electra commercial airliner but was repurposed by the Navy for anti-submarine warfare.

Newer aircraft like the P-8 Poseidon play similar roles to the Orion

Designed in the late 1950s and introduced in the 1960s, the P-3 Orion is one of the oldest aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Navy. It has not only stood the test of time, more than half a century, but also continues to be an important asset for the most powerful navy on Earth. (These are the U.S. Air Force’s oldest aircraft.)

The P-3 Orion draws its origins from Lockheed’s Electra commercial airliner. However, the U.S. Navy would repurpose this aircraft for maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.

Over the decades, the Orion has undergone a number of upgrades to keep its avionics, engines, and weapons systems up to date. It is powered by four Allison T56-A-14 turboprop engines, which output just under 5,000 horsepower and allow for a top speed around 470 mph.

Within the Navy, the P-3 plays a few different roles. Primarily, it serves in conducting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, but it is not limited to just combat roles. It also conducts patrols, reconnaissance, and surveillance operations as well.

Although newer aircraft like the P-8 Poseidon perform similar roles, the P-3 Orion continues to be a workhorse for the U.S. Navy. It is one of a few aircraft from the 1960s that is still in service with the Navy to this day. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Navy’s arsenal and what other aircraft it has to offer. (Everything you need to know about military stealth technology.)

To identify the oldest aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the oldest aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.

18. F-35C Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

17. P-8A Poseidon

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 118

118 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

16. EA-18G Growler

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

15. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

14. C-26D Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

13. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

12. C-130J Super Hercules

arcticwarrior / Flickr

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

11. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct attack munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

10. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

9. E-6B Mercury

AllenJMSmith / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 603 mph

603 mph Armament: N/A

8. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

7. MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

6. S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 454

454 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

5. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

4. C-2 Greyhound

Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft

Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

3. E-2 Hawkeye

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1964

1964 Active aircraft: 83

83 Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: N/A

2. P-3 Orion

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

1. KC-130 Super Hercules

atom-uk / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

