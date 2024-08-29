This Aircraft From the 1960s Still Sees Everyday Use by the US Navy

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- The P-3 Orion is one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Navy, dating back to the 1960s.
- It is based on Lockheed’s Electra commercial airliner but was repurposed by the Navy for anti-submarine warfare.
- Newer aircraft like the P-8 Poseidon play similar roles to the Orion
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever.
Designed in the late 1950s and introduced in the 1960s, the P-3 Orion is one of the oldest aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Navy. It has not only stood the test of time, more than half a century, but also continues to be an important asset for the most powerful navy on Earth. (These are the U.S. Air Force’s oldest aircraft.)
The P-3 Orion draws its origins from Lockheed’s Electra commercial airliner. However, the U.S. Navy would repurpose this aircraft for maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.
Over the decades, the Orion has undergone a number of upgrades to keep its avionics, engines, and weapons systems up to date. It is powered by four Allison T56-A-14 turboprop engines, which output just under 5,000 horsepower and allow for a top speed around 470 mph.
Within the Navy, the P-3 plays a few different roles. Primarily, it serves in conducting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, but it is not limited to just combat roles. It also conducts patrols, reconnaissance, and surveillance operations as well.
Although newer aircraft like the P-8 Poseidon perform similar roles, the P-3 Orion continues to be a workhorse for the U.S. Navy. It is one of a few aircraft from the 1960s that is still in service with the Navy to this day. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Navy’s arsenal and what other aircraft it has to offer. (Everything you need to know about military stealth technology.)
To identify the oldest aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.
Here is a look at the oldest aircraft in the U.S. Navy:
Why Are We Covering This?
24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.
18. F-35C Lightning II
- Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Active aircraft: 30
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
17. P-8A Poseidon
- Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Active aircraft: 118
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles
16. EA-18G Growler
- Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 153
- Top speed: 1,181 mph
- Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons
15. MV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Active aircraft: 27
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
14. C-26D Metroliner
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Active aircraft: 8
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Armament: N/A
13. C-40 Clipper
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 544 mph
- Armament: N/A
12. C-130J Super Hercules
- Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Active aircraft: 18
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
11. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Active aircraft: 421
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct attack munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs
10. Bell 407
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1996
- Active aircraft: 5
- Top speed: 162 mph
- Armament: N/A
9. E-6B Mercury
- Type: Airborne command post
- Year introduced: 1989
- Active aircraft: 16
- Top speed: 603 mph
- Armament: N/A
8. C-20 Gulfstream IV
- Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
7. MH-53E Pave Low
- Type: Multirole transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 26
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns
6. S-70 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Active aircraft: 454
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun
5. C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 13
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
4. C-2 Greyhound
- Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Active aircraft: 26
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Armament: N/A
3. E-2 Hawkeye
- Type: Airborne command post
- Year introduced: 1964
- Active aircraft: 83
- Top speed: 375 mph
- Armament: N/A
2. P-3 Orion
- Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 466 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets
1. KC-130 Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 11
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.