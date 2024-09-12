This Helicopter Is the Workhorse of the US Air Force Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

The Black Hawk is by far one of the most popular and prolific military helicopters in the world. It plays a variety of roles like search and rescue, reconnaissance, transport and close-air support. It sees extensive use throughout the U.S. military, especially, the U.S. Air Force.

Sikorsky Aircraft originally introduced these helicopters in 1979, and the Black Hawk continues to serve as a staple of the U.S. Army and Air Force, as well as many other militaries around the world. (These are the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

Black Hawk helicopters are typically outfitted with a series of machine guns and are capable of carrying Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles as well. However, these helicopters are fairly versatile and can be outfitted a number of ways depending on the mission.

Special forces outfits also have different armaments for their operational needs. Other versions are outfitted specifically for transport or MedEvac with minimal armament.

The twin turboshaft engines on the Black Hawk allow for standard models to reach speeds over 180 mph, while other upgraded models can hit speeds over 220 mph. The combat radius for these attack helicopters is roughly 370 miles but they can ferry personnel nearly 1,400 miles. (The gatling guns on this aircraft dominated the skies in Vietnam.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the helicopters in the arsenal of the U.S. Air Force. To identify every helicopter in the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of helicopter, top speed, and armament. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every helicopter in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

usaghumphreys / Flickr

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

5. Mi-171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

This helicopter was originally designed at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant by the Soviet Union. While this is a widely used helicopter for many militaries around the world, the U.S. Air Force only has one. However, American engineering for other more advanced helicopters like the Black Hawk or Apache is more of a priority for the U.S. Air Force.

4. Leonardo AW139

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

Built by Leonardo, the AW139 is used by both the military and civilians. There are currently four in active service of the U.S. Air Force. Originally, these helicopters were designed for search-and-rescue missions, but they have been adopted for other purposes since then. The military version can equip small machine guns, but its primary designation is not for combat.

3. CV-22 Osprey

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The CV-22 Osprey is known for its unique ability to takeoff and land vertically like a helicopter and then adjust its rotors to operate like a turboprop plane. It is manufactured by Bell Boeing and plays key roles in U.S. special operations missions like infiltration, extraction, and resupply. The U.S. Marine Corps uses this aircraft extensively for troop deployment and extraction, or even just for logistical purposes. The Osprey also can refuel mid-flight which significantly extends its range for longer missions.

2. UH-1N Twin Huey

Type: Multi-role utility helicopter

Multi-role utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 150 mph

150 mph Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

The UH-1N Twin Huey is a multi-role utility helicopter introduced in 1970, with a top speed of 150 mph and a wide range of armaments, including 12.7mm GAU-16 machine guns and 70mm rocket pods. It was manufactured by Bell Helicopter, and it has been widely used by the U.S. military since the 1970s. There have been many variations of the UH-1 Huey that span a number roles, but mainly combat. Other notable variants are the UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1Y Venom, and AH-1 Cobra.

1. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 96

96 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Black Hawk helicopters have played important roles in conflicts around the globe. One infamous instance was the conflict in Somalia in 1993, particularly the Battle of Mogadishu. The Black Hawk played a significant role in urban combat and casualty evacuation under intense fire. This story would go on to make it as a blockbuster movie famously titled “Black Hawk Down.”

It features twin turboshaft engines, a single four-bladed main rotor, and a four-bladed tail rotor, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Typically, this helicopter carries a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs and can transport up to 11 fully equipped soldiers. In total, the Black Hawk can carry a payload of roughly 9,000 pounds.

The Black Hawk helicopter is by far one of the most iconic helicopters ever built. It is the workhorse of the U.S. military with over a few thousand units currently in service across all branches.

