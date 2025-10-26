The Modern Cavalry: America’s Apache Attack Helicopter Still Reigns Supreme

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The AH-64 Apache has been the U.S. Army’s go-to attack helicopter since entering service in 1986 (first flight in 1975). Across its A/D/E variants, the Apache has earned a stellar reputation and long combat record. Despite being roughly 40 years old, this attack helicopter can still dominate the battlefield and any mission the Army can throw at it.

What makes these helicopters especially popular and iconic is that they typically serve one role on any given military force and that is combat. The AH-64 is outfitted with a 30mm Hughes cannon standard in a traversing chin-mounted position. It can be equipped with a series of missiles including anti-tank hellfire missiles, air-to-air Sidewinder missiles, or Singer anti-air missiles. These helicopters can reach top speeds of 183 mph and have an operational range of 298 miles with a maximum ceiling of roughly 21,000 feet.

The U.S. Army employs more of these attack helicopters than any other country in the world and owes some of its dominance to these incredible machines. However, the Apache is not the only helicopter filling out the ranks of the U.S. Army. 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the Army’s arsenal of helicopters and what it is currently fielding.

To identify every helicopter in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these helicopters alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every U.S. Army helicopter currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Army brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Army’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

AH-64 Apache

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

The AH-64 Apache is a mainstay of the U.S. Army, with over 800 of these aircraft currently in service and 15 more on order. Introduced in 1986, this two-seat attack helicopter was designed by Boeing, McDonnell Douglas, and Hughes. With a top speed of 183 mph, it is outfitted for various assault missions. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and then can equip Hellfire missiles, and Hydra rocket pods, along with air-to-air ordnance like Stinger, Sidewinder, and Sidearm missiles.

AH/MH-6 Little Bird

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Active aircraft: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

The AH/MH-6 Little Bird is a light attack and reconnaissance helicopter that was introduced in 1980. It was originally designed by Hughes, then later McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. The Little Bird can hit speeds up to 175 mph. Although this helicopter is small, it packs a punch with its 30mm M230 chain guns, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, and M261 rocket pods. It can also equip Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, and Stingers. Currently, the Army operates 47 Little Birds, with over 70 more units on order.

Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

The Bell 407, introduced in 1996, is a light utility helicopter. Since its introduction by Bell Helicopter, the 407 has been recognized for its reliability and performance, in logistical and transport operations within the Army. These helicopters can hit a top speed of 162 mph and do not come with any standard armaments. Again, the Bell 407 usually plays various support roles.

CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

The CH-47 Chinook is one of the most iconic aircraft in the U.S. Army, known for its distinctive tandem rotor design. Introduced in 1962 by Boeing, the Chinook has evolved into a highly capable medium-lift platform over the decades. Although these helicopters can only hit a top speed of 180 mph, the Army uses these extensively with over 500 of these helicopters actively serving and another 57 on order. The Chinook has been extensively used in numerous conflicts, including the Vietnam War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and humanitarian missions worldwide.

H125 Fennec

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

Introduced in 1990, the H125 Fennec is a versatile light utility helicopter that can equip serious armament, if needed. Designed by Eurocopter, now known as Airbus Helicopters, the Fennec can hit a top speed of 152 mph. Despite its classification as a light utility helicopter, it can be armed with a wide array of weaponry. These helicopters can equip a 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, machine gun pods in 12.7mm and 7.62mm calibers, FZ220 rocket pods, and BMD-71 TOW missiles, making it well-suited for a range of missions from close air support to convoy escort. There is only one active helicopter currently in service.

Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

Even though the Mi-8/17 Hip comes from the Soviet Union, there are currently a few in service of the U.S. Army. The Mi-8/17 is a medium-lift helicopter that serves roles as both a transport and a gunship. These helicopters were originally designed at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant in 1977. The Hip can hit a top speed of 158 mph and is equipped with a wide array of weapons including 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, and anti-tank missiles.

S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2,276

2,276 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Black Hawk helicopters have been a global workhorse for not just the U.S. Armed forces. They were famously seen in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu where they performed under intense urban fire and helped evacuate casualties. This was later dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, the UH-60 family serves across U.S. military branches with several thousand of these in service. Powered by twin turboshaft engines and sporting a four-bladed main rotor plus four-bladed tail rotor, the Black Hawk can exceed 180 mph, typically flies with two pilots and two crew chiefs, transports up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, and carries roughly a 9,000-pound payload.

UH-72 Lakota

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 390

390 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 2007, the UH-72 Lakota is a modern light utility helicopter that serves primarily in non-combat missions. These helicopters are used extensively by the Army with over 470 currently in active service. The Lakota typically serves in transport, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance roles. These helicopters were originally designed by Eurocopter, now Airbus Helicopters, and they have a top speed of 167 mph.