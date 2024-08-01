This Combat Helicopter Is the Workhorse of the US Army usaghumphreys / Flickr

The Black Hawk helicopter is the most widely used helicopter by the U.S. Army

These helicopters can be outfitted with a series of machine guns and missiles

The U.S. Army has over 2,000 Black Hawks in its service with over 300 more on order

The Black Hawk helicopter is by far and away the most widely used military helicopter in the U.S. military. It plays a variety of roles like search and rescue, reconnaissance, transport and close-air support. Sikorsky Aircraft originally introduced these helicopters in 1979, and the Black Hawk continues to serve as a staple of the U.S. Army and many other militaries around the world. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Typically, these helicopters are outfitted with a series of machine guns and are capable of carrying Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles as well. At the same time, these helicopters are relatively versatile and can be outfitted a number of ways depending on the mission.

The U.S. Army has over 2,000 Black Hawk helicopters in active service with hundreds more on order. This helicopter is the backbone of the U.S. Army.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in service of the U.S. Army. To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and how many of these aircraft are on order.

It’s worth noting that Army aircraft are usually involved with the transport or support of ground troops and in this regard, they differ somewhat from the primary roles of aircraft in the U.S. Air Force or Navy. One major difference between these military branches is that the U.S. Army utilizes helicopters as a larger portion of its fleet as opposed to fighter jets or combat aircraft. (This is every American aircraft that fought in the Vietnam War.)

Here is a closer look at the U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

22. Cessna 208 Caravan

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation

Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation Active in the Army: 1

1 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

21. Gulfstream C-20H

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Gulfstream Aerospace Active in the Army: 1

1 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

20. H125 Fennec

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 1

1 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

19. Mil Mi-24 Hind

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 1

1 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

18. Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active in the Army: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

17. Challenger 604/650

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace

Bombardier Aerospace Active in the Army: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 565 mph

565 mph Armament: N/A

16. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: de Havilland

de Havilland Active in the Army: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

15. T-6D Texan

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Active in the Army: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 209 mph

209 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

14. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Active in the Army: 5

5 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

13. DC-3 (C-41A)

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Active in the Army: 5

5 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 237 mph

237 mph Armament: N/A

12. Grob G120

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft

Grob Aircraft Active in the Army: 6

6 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: N/A

11. C-27 Spartan

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing

Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing Active in the Army: 7

7 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: N/A

10. Dash 8

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace

de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace Active in the Army: 9

9 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

9. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 10

10 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

8. C-26 Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft

Fairchild Aircraft Active in the Army: 13

13 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

7. Citation Encore/Ultra

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft

Cessna Aircraft Active in the Army: 28

28 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

6. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Active in the Army: 47

47 Aircraft on order: 74

74 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

5. Super King Air

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active in the Army: 179

179 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 348 mph

348 mph Armament: N/A

4. UH-72 Lakota

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 478

478 Aircraft on order: 30

30 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

3. CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active in the Army: 510

510 Aircraft on order: 57

57 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

2. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes

Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes Active in the Army: 824

824 Aircraft on order: 15

15 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

1. S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active in the Army: 2,299

2,299 Aircraft on order: 361

361 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun