France Leads Europe with One of the Newest and Most Advanced Helicopter Fleets

French Air and Space Force commands one of the youngest and most advanced helicopter fleets in Europe

Notable models in France’s helicopter fleet include the NH90 as well as the H725/EC725 Caracal (Super Cougar)

The H160M Guepard will be the newest addition to the fleet in 2026, and it is a medium-lift helicopter, developed by Airbus Helicopters

As one of the most powerful air forces in all of Europe, the French Air and Space Force commands one of the youngest and most advanced helicopter fleets in Europe. These helicopters fill a number of roles for the French military ranging from combat to troop transport to special operations. France’s storied history in aviation has largely helped to propel the nation to aeronautical prominence, and its modernization efforts to stay on top continue especially for its helicopters. (France reigns as Europe’s premier air power.)

The modernization of France’s helicopter fleet is part of a broader effort to maintain cutting-edge capabilities within the French military. Historically, France has invested heavily in this field and it extends far beyond just helicopters. Dassault Aviation has proved effective in producing some of the most advanced aircraft on the European continent.

Notable models in France’s helicopter fleet include the NH90 as well as the H725/EC725 Caracal (Super Cougar). However, newer models like the H160M Guepard are on order and expected to enter service in 2026.

For some quick background, the H160M Guepard is a medium-lift helicopter, developed by Airbus Helicopters. It can hit top speeds of just over 200 mph and comes equipped with 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm HMP400 machine gun pods, anti-ship missiles, and air-to-surface missiles. These helicopters are part of a larger Joint Light Helicopter program that is attempting to streamline the fleet across all military branches. (These are the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern age.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the whole of the French helicopter forces. To identify the most widely-flown helicopters in the French military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these helicopters by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the most widely used helicopters in the French Armed Forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the aircraft in France’s Air and Space Force is important, as it is the premier air power in Europe. Each aircraft has a distinct role that it plays within the fleet, whether it’s establishing air superiority, conducting precision strikes on long-range targets, or using advanced technology to gather intelligence. Knowing the specific aircraft France operates gives context to the country’s military strategies and capabilities, making a clearer picture of how France maintains its position as a leading military power in Europe.

7. H160M Guepard

Berg2 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-mission military helicopter

Multi-mission military helicopter Year introduced: 2026

2026 Active aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 7.62mm sniper rifles, 12.7mm HMP400 machine gun pods, anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

The H160M Guepard is a multi-mission military helicopter that is set to become a key asset for the French Armed Forces when it enters service in 2026. Developed by Airbus Helicopters, the Guepard is designed to perform a wide range of missions, including troop transport, reconnaissance, close air support, and anti-ship warfare. With a top speed of 202 mph, the H160M is one of the faster helicopters in the world. Its armament includes 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine gun pods, and air-to-surface missiles.

Despite no active aircraft yet, France has ordered 40 units as part of its continuing modernization efforts. These new helicopters are expected to replace many of the older helicopters like the SA330 Puma and the AS565 Panther.

6. H215 Super Puma

Type: Medium- / Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Medium- / Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 171 mph

171 mph Armament: Exocet anti-ship missiles

Introduced in 2004, the H215 Super Puma is a medium- to heavy-lift transport helicopter. Manufactured by Airbus Helicopters, this helicopter sees use in the military as well as among civilians. The Super Puma can hit a top speed of 171 mph, and it has a range of roughly 500 miles. While it is not normally armed, it can equip Exocet anti-ship missiles.

5. H160M

Type: Medium-lift multi-role transport helicopter

Medium-lift multi-role transport helicopter Year introduced: 2020

2020 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns

The H160M has a similar design to the H160/M Guepard variant, but it is not designed as intensively for combat. Typically, these medium-lift helicopters play roles in troop transport, search-and-rescue, and medical evacuation. Its only armament is 7.62mm machine guns, which can provide light fire support should the need arise. The H160M can hit speeds just over 200 mph. Currently, France only operates 4 of these aircraft but 51 more are on order.

One thing that sets this helicopter apart from the rest is that it features an innovative rotor design called the “Blue Edge blade”, that reduces noise and improves fuel efficiency. Also, this rotor offers some degree of stealth in operations due to its reduced noise.

4. H725/EC725 (Caracal/Super Cougar)

airlines470 / Flickr

Type: Medium transport helicopter

Medium transport helicopter Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 201 mph

201 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 68mm rocket pods, 20mm GIAT automatic cannon pods

The H725/EC725 Caracal is known by several names, including Caracal, Super Cougar, and H225M. It is a medium transport helicopter that can be outfitted with 7.62mm machine guns, 68mm rocket pods, and 20mm GIAT automatic cannon pods. The Super Cougar was introduced to service in 2005 and normally serves in roles such as combat search-and-rescue, special operations, and tactical troop transport. Currently there are 13 of these helicopters in service, with 9 more on order. The Super Cougar has a top speed just over 200 mph.

In terms of its history, the Super Cougar played an important role in Operation Serval, a French-led military intervention in Mali, where it was used for troop transport and medevac missions. It should also be noted that these helicopters can carry up to 29 fully equipped soldiers.

3. SA330 Puma

Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter

Medium transport / assault helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm cannon, various other munitions

Introduced in 1969, the SA330 Puma is a medium transport and assault helicopter. Originally developed by Sud Aviation (now Airbus Helicopters), the Puma was designed for troop transport, cargo missions, and combat support roles. This helicopter can hit a top speed of 170 mph, and it comes armed with 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, and various other munitions. Currently there are 21 active units in the French Armed Forces.

The success and wide acclaim of the SA330 led to the development of its successor the H125 Super Puma, which further improved on its design.

2. NH90

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

The NH90, a medium-lift transport helicopter, has been in the service of the French Armed Forces since 2007. Designed by NHIndustries, this helicopter is used for a wide range of missions, including troop transport, search-and-rescue, and medical evacuation. With a top speed of 186 mph, the NH90 is ideal for rapid deployment in combat or humanitarian operations. The NH90 comes armed with 7.62mm machine guns, anti-ship missiles, and air-to-surface missiles.

One interesting fact about this helicopter is that the NH90 was the first helicopter to feature a fly-by-wire control system, which improves flight stability and reduces pilot workload. These helicopters are employed by over 20 different countries, making them one of the most widely used medium-lift helicopters in the world.

1. AS565 Panther

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Giat M621 20mm gun pods, 2.75″ rocket pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes

Currently, France operates 40 AS565 Panthers in its armed forces. Introduced in 1985 and built by Airbus Helicopters, the Panther is primarily used for maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, search-and-rescue missions, and troop transport. This helicopter can hit a top speed of 190 mph and comes equipped with Giat M621 20mm gun pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, and Mark 46 torpedoes. The Panther is specifically designed to operate from the decks of frigates and other naval vessels, allowing for more efficient naval patrols and defense operations.

