France Reigns As Europe's Premier Air Power

France ranks as the dominant air power in Europe with nearly 1,000 military aircraft at its disposal

The Dassault Rafale is France’s main combat aircraft, which is powered by two Snecma M88-2 turbofan engines allowing for top speeds around Mach 1.5

France is looking to further modernize its fleet, along with other European powers, with the Future Combat Air System

Out of all European nations, and almost all NATO powers, France ranks as the dominant air power on the continent. With a heavy bent towards combat aircraft, the French Air and Space Force boasts nearly 1,000 military aircraft at its disposal. Not only does France have the largest fleet of aircraft, but its fighter jets and combat helicopters are also among the most advanced in the world.

At the heart of France’s air supremacy are its Dassault Rafale multirole fighters. These jets are typically used for air-to-air combat, ground strikes and reconnaissance. The Rafale is powered by two Snecma M88-2 turbofan engines that each produce 11,250 pounds of thrust for a combined of 22,500 pounds. This allows the Rafale to hit speeds up to roughly 1,200 mph (over Mach 1.5). (Nearly 900 of this stealth fighter jet take to the skies worldwide.)

Apart from the Rafale, France also is home to the Mirage 2000 in a few different variants. The standard Mirage 2000 is powered by a single Snecma M53-P2 afterburning turbofan engine, which generates 14,500 pounds of thrust, allowing for speeds around 1,450 mph (just under Mach 2).

Looking forward, France is looking to further modernize its fleet, along with other European powers, with the Future Combat Air System (FCAS). The FCAS will include a Next-Generation Weapon System (NGWS) along with other air assets. The NGWS is expected to feature remote carrier vehicles like swarming drones and a New Generation Fighter (NGF), which is expected to replace France’s Rafales by around 2040. (This NATO country has 13x more military aircraft than #2.)

While France has a fairly impressive air force, other European powers have formidable fleets as well. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at what these European powers are pushing in the skies.

To determine the European countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded. Note that we did not include Russia in this list.

Here is a look at the largest air forces in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

36. Luxembourg

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Luxembourg has 180 military vehicles. Luxembourg has 1,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 660,924.

35. Moldova

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Moldova has 450 military vehicles. Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

34. Estonia

Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has 1,409 military vehicles (including 24 artillery units and 6 MLRS units). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

33. Latvia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Latvia has 1,544 military vehicles (including 59 artillery units). Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.8 million.

32. Lithuania

Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has 1,356 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.7 million.

31. Montenegro

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Montenegro has 662 military vehicles (including 12 artillery units and 12 MLRS units). Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 602,445.

30. Albania

Gerd 72 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 19

19 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Albania has 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

29. North Macedonia

Dcvetic / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Macedonia has 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks, 191 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

28. Bosnia and Herzegovina

razihusin / Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 24

24 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 450 military vehicles (including 91 tanks, 590 artillery units, and 79 MLRS units). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

27. Ireland

Eric Jones / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ireland has 1,064 military vehicles. Ireland has 7,765 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

26. Slovakia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 37

37 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovakia has 2,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks, 44 artillery units, and 25 MLRS units). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.

25. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 12

12 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 18 artillery units). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

24. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 62

62 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks and 318 artillery units). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.

23. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 273 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

22. Croatia

Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

21. Czechia

Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Czechia has 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

20. Norway

Total military aircraft: 102

102 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has 7,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks and 56 artillery units). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

19. Austria

Gian Marco Anzellotti / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 104

104 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Austria has 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

18. Belgium

Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.9 million.

17. Serbia

File:MiG-29 18108 V i PVO VS, august 04, 2008.JPG by Srđan Popović / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total military aircraft: 112

112 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Serbia has 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

16. Portugal

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

15. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 119

119 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 33

33 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

14. Romania

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 131

131 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks, 720 artillery units, and 225 MLRS units). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.

13. Netherlands

Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 21

21 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Netherlands has 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 72 artillery units). Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

12. Switzerland

Total military aircraft: 147

147 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Switzerland has 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks and 133 artillery units). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

11. Finland

sagesolar / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 164

164 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 55

55 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

10. Belarus

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total military aircraft: 183

183 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total strike and attack aircraft: 51

51 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belarus has 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks, 539 artillery units, and 206 MLRS units). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.8 million.

9. Sweden

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 212

212 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

8. Ukraine

File:Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 (9-13), Ukraine - Air Force AN1407459.jpg by Oleg V. Belyakov - AirTeamImages / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Total military aircraft: 321

321 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total helicopters: 130

130 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks, 2,217 artillery units, and 491 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

7. Poland

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

6. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

5. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total strike and attack aircraft: 76

76 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

4. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 632

632 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 194

194 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 1,318 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

3. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120

120 Total strike and attack aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 41 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

2. Italy

usnavy / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90

90 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

1. France

david_e_smith / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 224

224 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

