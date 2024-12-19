These Are the European Armies with the Largest Reserve Forces Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Across Europe, the military reserve forces vary to a large degree. This reflects a number of diverse national security strategies that have arisen from different historical contexts. However, the largest reserve forces come from some of the biggest contributors to NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these European reserve forces with a focus on the NATO members in particular.

To identify the European countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without a reserve force were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest reserve forces in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

33. Ireland

Reserves: 1,700

1,700 Active personnel: 7,765

7,765 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 9,465

9,465 Total population: 5,323,991

5,323,991 Fit-for-service: 2,033,765

2,033,765 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145

Ireland also has a total of 25 aircraft, 1,064 military vehicles, as well as 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

32. Serbia

Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.

31. Albania

Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 6,600

6,600 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Total population: 3,101,621

3,101,621 Fit-for-service: 1,290,274

1,290,274 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

Albania also has a total of 19 aircraft, 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

30. Bulgaria

Reserves: 3,000

3,000 Active personnel: 37,000

37,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 6,827,736

6,827,736 Fit-for-service: 2,628,678

2,628,678 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft, 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 40 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. Czechia

Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total population: 10,706,242

10,706,242 Fit-for-service: 4,079,078

4,079,078 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft, 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks) at its disposal.

28. Kosovo

Reserves: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Total population: 1,965,327

1,965,327 Fit-for-service: 738,963

738,963 Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145

Kosovo also has a total 922 military vehicles at its disposal.

27. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Reserves: 6,000

6,000 Active personnel: 12,770

12,770 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 18,770

18,770 Total population: 3,807,764

3,807,764 Fit-for-service: 1,960,998

1,960,998 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145

Bosnia and Herzegovina also has a total of 24 aircraft, 450 military vehicles (including 91 tanks and 79 MLRS units) at its disposal.

26. Belgium

Reserves: 6,400

6,400 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Total population: 11,913,633

11,913,633 Fit-for-service: 3,860,017

3,860,017 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

Belgium also has a total of 110 aircraft, 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Netherlands

Reserves: 6,765

6,765 Active personnel: 41,380

41,380 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Total population: 17,463,930

17,463,930 Fit-for-service: 6,374,334

6,374,334 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Netherlands also has a total of 143 aircraft, 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks), as well as 112 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Denmark

Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Spain

Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Italy

Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total population: 61,021,855

61,021,855 Fit-for-service: 22,211,955

22,211,955 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft, 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 309 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Hungary

Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Total population: 9,670,009

9,670,009 Fit-for-service: 3,722,953

3,722,953 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Hungary also has a total of 62 aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks) at its disposal.

20. Croatia

Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. France

Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68,521,974

68,521,974 Fit-for-service: 23,845,647

23,845,647 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

France also has a total of 972 aircraft, 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 128 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Slovenia

Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Active personnel: 7,300

7,300 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Total population: 2,099,790

2,099,790 Fit-for-service: 827,317

827,317 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia also has a total of 38 aircraft, 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks), as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Sweden

Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Germany

Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total population: 84,220,184

84,220,184 Fit-for-service: 30,993,028

30,993,028 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft, 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Latvia

Reserves: 36,000

36,000 Active personnel: 17,250

17,250 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Total population: 1,821,750

1,821,750 Fit-for-service: 655,830

655,830 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

Latvia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,544 military vehicles, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Switzerland

Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft, 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.

13. Romania

Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Total population: 18,326,327

18,326,327 Fit-for-service: 7,807,015

7,807,015 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Romania also has a total of 131 aircraft, 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks and 225 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. North Macedonia

Reserves: 60,000

60,000 Active personnel: 9,000

9,000 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 72,500

72,500 Total population: 2,133,410

2,133,410 Fit-for-service: 782,961

782,961 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft and 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks and 24 MLRS units) at its disposal.

11. Moldova

Reserves: 67,000

67,000 Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 77,500

77,500 Total population: 3,250,532

3,250,532 Fit-for-service: 1,618,765

1,618,765 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

Moldova also has a total of 3 aircraft and 450 military vehicles at its disposal.

10. Estonia

Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Lithuania

Reserves: 104,000

104,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Paramilitary forces: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Total population: 2,655,755

2,655,755 Fit-for-service: 1,346,468

1,346,468 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft, 1,356 military vehicles, as well as 11 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Austria

Reserves: 125,600

125,600 Active personnel: 16,000

16,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total population: 8,940,860

8,940,860 Fit-for-service: 3,621,048

3,621,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft, 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks) at its disposal.

7. Belarus

Reserves: 145,000

145,000 Active personnel: 63,000

63,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 263,000

263,000 Total population: 9,383,853

9,383,853 Fit-for-service: 3,678,470

3,678,470 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Belarus also has a total of 183 aircraft, 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks and 206 MLRS units) at its disposal.

6. Portugal

Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Greece

Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total population: 10,497,595

10,497,595 Fit-for-service: 3,999,584

3,999,584 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 632 aircraft, 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 187 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Poland

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Finland

Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. United Kingdom

Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total population: 68,138,484

68,138,484 Fit-for-service: 25,074,962

25,074,962 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

United Kingdom also has a total of 664 aircraft, 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks and 41 MLRS units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Ukraine

Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 43,306,477

43,306,477 Fit-for-service: 15,460,412

15,460,412 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Ukraine also has a total of 321 aircraft, 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks and 491 MLRS units), as well as 104 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

