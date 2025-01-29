1/100th the Size of America, This Country's Reserve Force Is Bigger Than Most Armies in the World 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The reserve forces of rising global powers are some of the main components of their expanding military capabilities. They serve as a supplement to active-duty military personnel in times of need but also facilitate operational flexibility if a number of troops are needed. Again, reserve forces mean much more to a country’s military posture than simply being extra forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the reserve forces of global military powers on the rise.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without a reserve force were excluded. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest reserve forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

28. Serbia

Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.

27. New Zealand

Reserves: 3,250

3,250 Active personnel: 8,670

8,670 Paramilitary forces: 300

300 Total military personnel: 12,220

12,220 Total population: 5,109,702

5,109,702 Fit-for-service: 1,757,737

1,757,737 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

New Zealand also has a total of 47 aircraft, 4,040 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Czechia

Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total population: 10,706,242

10,706,242 Fit-for-service: 4,079,078

4,079,078 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft, 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks) at its disposal.

25. Denmark

Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Qatar

Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total population: 57,970,293

57,970,293 Fit-for-service: 22,144,652

22,144,652 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft, 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Croatia

Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Kuwait

Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Sweden

Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Germany

Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total population: 84,220,184

84,220,184 Fit-for-service: 30,993,028

30,993,028 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft, 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Switzerland

Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.

16. Syria

Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Japan

Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Fit-for-service: 43,054,295

43,054,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft, 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Jordan

Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Estonia

Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Austria

Reserves: 125,600

125,600 Active personnel: 16,000

16,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total population: 8,940,860

8,940,860 Fit-for-service: 3,621,048

3,621,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks) at its disposal.

11. United Arab Emirates

Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Kazakhstan

Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 19,543,464

19,543,464 Fit-for-service: 6,683,865

6,683,865 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft, 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units), as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Georgia

Reserves: 152,500

152,500 Active personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Total population: 4,936,390

4,936,390 Fit-for-service: 2,241,121

2,241,121 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia also has a total of 52 aircraft, 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks and 82 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Paraguay

Reserves: 168,500

168,500 Active personnel: 15,650

15,650 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Total population: 7,439,863

7,439,863 Fit-for-service: 2,968,505

2,968,505 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Paraguay also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks) at its disposal.

7. Portugal

Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Poland

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Iran

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Turkey

Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Israel

Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Finland

Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. South Korea

Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

