1/100th the Size of America, This Country's Reserve Force Is Bigger Than Most Armies in the World

The reserve forces of rising global powers are some of the main components of their expanding military capabilities. They serve as a supplement to active-duty military personnel in times of need but also facilitate operational flexibility if a number of troops are needed. Again, reserve forces mean much more to a country’s military posture than simply being extra forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the reserve forces of global military powers on the rise.
To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without a reserve force were excluded. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.
Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest reserve forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.
28. Serbia
- Reserves: 2,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.
27. New Zealand
- Reserves: 3,250
- Active personnel: 8,670
- Paramilitary forces: 300
- Total military personnel: 12,220
- Total population: 5,109,702
- Fit-for-service: 1,757,737
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145
New Zealand also has a total of 47 aircraft, 4,040 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Czechia
- Reserves: 4,200
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Total population: 10,706,242
- Fit-for-service: 4,079,078
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft, 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks) at its disposal.
25. Denmark
- Reserves: 12,000
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Total population: 5,946,984
- Fit-for-service: 2,117,126
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Qatar
- Reserves: 15,000
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Total population: 2,532,104
- Fit-for-service: 486,164
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. Spain
- Reserves: 15,150
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total population: 47,222,613
- Fit-for-service: 17,614,035
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Myanmar
- Reserves: 20,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Total population: 57,970,293
- Fit-for-service: 22,144,652
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft, 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Croatia
- Reserves: 20,100
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Total population: 4,169,239
- Fit-for-service: 1,571,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Kuwait
- Reserves: 24,000
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Total population: 3,103,580
- Fit-for-service: 1,433,854
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Sweden
- Reserves: 32,900
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total population: 10,536,338
- Fit-for-service: 3,540,210
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Germany
- Reserves: 34,000
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Total population: 84,220,184
- Fit-for-service: 30,993,028
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft, 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Switzerland
- Reserves: 49,715
- Active personnel: 101,584
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 156,299
- Total population: 8,563,760
- Fit-for-service: 3,057,262
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.
16. Syria
- Reserves: 50,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Total population: 22,933,531
- Fit-for-service: 12,728,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Japan
- Reserves: 56,000
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total population: 123,719,238
- Fit-for-service: 43,054,295
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft, 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Jordan
- Reserves: 65,000
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Total population: 11,086,716
- Fit-for-service: 2,960,153
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Estonia
- Reserves: 78,800
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Total population: 1,202,762
- Fit-for-service: 459,455
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Austria
- Reserves: 125,600
- Active personnel: 16,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 141,600
- Total population: 8,940,860
- Fit-for-service: 3,621,048
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks) at its disposal.
11. United Arab Emirates
- Reserves: 130,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Total population: 9,973,449
- Fit-for-service: 4,916,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
The United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Kazakhstan
- Reserves: 135,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Total population: 19,543,464
- Fit-for-service: 6,683,865
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft, 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units), as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Georgia
- Reserves: 152,500
- Active personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 207,500
- Total population: 4,936,390
- Fit-for-service: 2,241,121
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145
Georgia also has a total of 52 aircraft, 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks and 82 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Paraguay
- Reserves: 168,500
- Active personnel: 15,650
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 199,150
- Total population: 7,439,863
- Fit-for-service: 2,968,505
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145
Paraguay also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks) at its disposal.
7. Portugal
- Reserves: 211,700
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total population: 10,467,366
- Fit-for-service: 4,029,936
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Poland
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total population: 37,991,766
- Fit-for-service: 15,272,690
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Iran
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Turkey
- Reserves: 378,700
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Israel
- Reserves: 465,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,043,387
- Fit-for-service: 3,156,142
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. Finland
- Reserves: 870,000
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total population: 5,614,571
- Fit-for-service: 1,908,954
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. South Korea
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
