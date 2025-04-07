This Asian Country Has a Paramilitary Force 10X Bigger than China

Paramilitary forces are organizations that operate like the military, but are not operated by a country’s government. Examples of paramilitary forces on a global scale include India’s Border Security Force and Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces; the RSF was recently expelled from the country’s city of Khartoum in a violent clash with the army. Some of the world’s largest paramilitary forces are on the Asian continent. These organizations serve as important supplementary forces to the country’s military and police, and are tasked with responsibilities including law enforcement, counterinsurgency, or addressing national or regional emergencies. While some paramilitary forces can positively influence the local area, others cause more devastating effects. The Center for Countering Disinformation, a working body of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces in occupied Crimea are forcing Ukrainian children to join the yunarmiya (youth army), which would be a paramilitary force. (These are the countries most firmly under Moscow’s thumb.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest paramilitary forces in Asia. To identify the Asian countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. In the event of a tie (i.e. two or more countries had the same number of paramilitary forces), we listed them in ascending order based on lowest to highest military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.
This article was updated on April 6, 2025 to reflect new data from Global Firepower and to illuminate some of the paramilitary clashes currently happening in Asia.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia. While paramilitary forces seem to be growing in areas like India or Russia, knowing which countries prioritize paramilitary forces as part of the defense budget gives you an idea of how these countries might fare if war broke out.
Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Asia:
41. Bahrain
- Paramilitary forces: 1,500
- Active personnel: 18,400
- Reserves: 110,000
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Total population: 1,556,888
- Fit-for-service: 720,768
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Bahrain also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
40. Turkmenistan
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Active personnel: 36,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Total population: 5,744,151
- Fit-for-service: 2,245,963
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Turkmenistan also has a total of 91 aircraft, 5,016 military vehicles (including 654 tanks and 164 MLRS units), as well as 16 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
39. Armenia
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Reserves: 210,000
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Total population: 2,976,765
- Fit-for-service: 1,366,335
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #90 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.
38. Qatar
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Reserves: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Total population: 2,552,088
- Fit-for-service: 490,001
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 251 aircraft, 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 115 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
37. Kuwait
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Reserves: 24,000
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Total population: 3,138,355
- Fit-for-service: 1,449,920
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
36. Cambodia
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 221,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 231,000
- Total population: 17,063,669
- Fit-for-service: 5,733,393
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Cambodia also has a total of 25 aircraft, 3,627 military vehicles (including 644 tanks and 463 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
35. Oman
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 42,600
- Reserves: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 152,600
- Total population: 3,901,992
- Fit-for-service: 1,291,559
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
34. United Arab Emirates
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Total population: 10,032,213
- Fit-for-service: 4,945,881
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
Outside of its troops, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 aircraft, 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 181 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
33. Singapore
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Reserves: 252,500
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Total population: 6,028,459
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,408
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
32. Nepal
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Active personnel: 95,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 110,000
- Total population: 31,122,387
- Fit-for-service: 11,733,140
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Nepal also has a total of 15 aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles at its disposal.
31. Azerbaijan
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Reserves: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Total population: 10,650,239
- Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
30. Tajikistan
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Reserves: 600,000
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Total population: 10,394,063
- Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.
29. Yemen
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Active personnel: 66,700
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 86,700
- Total population: 32,140,443
- Fit-for-service: 9,031,464
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Yemen also has a total of 84 aircraft, 550 military vehicles (including 10 MLRS units), as well as 33 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Uzbekistan
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Active personnel: 48,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 68,000
- Total population: 36,520,593
- Fit-for-service: 15,959,499
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Uzbekistan also has a total of 192 aircraft and 2,970 military vehicles (including 340 tanks and 108 MLRS units) at its disposal.
27. Thailand
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Reserves: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Total population: 69,920,998
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #25 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Japan
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Reserves: 56,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total population: 123,201,945
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #8 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Japan also has a total of 1,443 aircraft, 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 159 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Jordan
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Reserves: 65,000
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Total population: 11,174,024
- Fit-for-service: 2,983,464
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #75 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 274 aircraft, 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks and 56 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Philippines
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Total population: 118,277,063
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
Outside of its troops, the Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. Israel
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,402,617
- Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Mongolia
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 35,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 220,000
- Total population: 3,281,676
- Fit-for-service: 1,552,233
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Mongolia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks and 130 MLRS units) at its disposal.
21. Syria
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Total population: 23,865,423
- Fit-for-service: 13,245,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 207 aircraft, 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks and 204 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Kyrgyzstan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Total population: 6,172,101
- Fit-for-service: 2,487,357
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.
19. Kazakhstan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Total population: 20,260,006
- Fit-for-service: 6,928,922
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 aircraft, 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks and 287 MLRS units), as well as 26 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Myanmar
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Total population: 57,527,139
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Myanmar also has a total of 317 aircraft, 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks and 180 MLRS units), as well as 232 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Taiwan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Total population: 23,595,274
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #22 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Lebanon
- Paramilitary forces: 65,000
- Active personnel: 60,000
- Reserves: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 160,000
- Total population: 5,364,482
- Fit-for-service: 1,775,644
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Lebanon also has a total of 80 aircraft, 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks and 11 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Iraq
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 193,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 293,000
- Total population: 42,083,436
- Fit-for-service: 14,308,368
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Iraq also has a total of 391 aircraft, 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks and 572 MLRS units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Malaysia
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Reserves: 51,600
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Total population: 34,564,810
- Fit-for-service: 13,480,276
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Malaysia also has a total of 135 aircraft, 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 100 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. North Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Total population: 26,298,666
- Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Outside of its troops, North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Laos
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Reserves: 30,000
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Total population: 7,953,556
- Fit-for-service: 2,521,277
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Laos also has a total of 33 aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.
11. South Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 52,081,799
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Saudi Arabia
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 257,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Total population: 36,544,431
- Fit-for-service: 17,468,238
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #24 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 917 aircraft, 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks and 321 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Turkey
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Iran
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 88,386,937
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Vietnam
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total population: 105,758,975
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #23 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Indonesia
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total population: 281,562,465
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Russia
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Pakistan
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total population: 252,363,571
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. China
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Outside of its troops, China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. India
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Outside of its troops, India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Bangladesh
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Total population: 168,697,184
- Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 aircraft, 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 110 MLRS units), as well as 118 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
