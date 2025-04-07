This Asian Country Has a Paramilitary Force 10X Bigger than China Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces are organizations that operate like the military, but are not operated by a country’s government. Examples of paramilitary forces on a global scale include India’s Border Security Force and Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces; the RSF was recently expelled from the country’s city of Khartoum in a violent clash with the army. Some of the world’s largest paramilitary forces are on the Asian continent. These organizations serve as important supplementary forces to the country’s military and police, and are tasked with responsibilities including law enforcement, counterinsurgency, or addressing national or regional emergencies. While some paramilitary forces can positively influence the local area, others cause more devastating effects. The Center for Countering Disinformation, a working body of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces in occupied Crimea are forcing Ukrainian children to join the yunarmiya (youth army), which would be a paramilitary force. (These are the countries most firmly under Moscow’s thumb.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest paramilitary forces in Asia. To identify the Asian countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. In the event of a tie (i.e. two or more countries had the same number of paramilitary forces), we listed them in ascending order based on lowest to highest military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.

This article was updated on April 6, 2025 to reflect new data from Global Firepower and to illuminate some of the paramilitary clashes currently happening in Asia.

Why Are We Covering This?

Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia. While paramilitary forces seem to be growing in areas like India or Russia, knowing which countries prioritize paramilitary forces as part of the defense budget gives you an idea of how these countries might fare if war broke out.

Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Asia:

41. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total population: 1,556,888

1,556,888 Fit-for-service: 720,768

720,768 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bahrain also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

40. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Active personnel: 36,500

36,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 5,744,151

5,744,151 Fit-for-service: 2,245,963

2,245,963 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkmenistan also has a total of 91 aircraft, 5,016 military vehicles (including 654 tanks and 164 MLRS units), as well as 16 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

39. Armenia

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 57,500

57,500 Reserves: 210,000

210,000 Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Total population: 2,976,765

2,976,765 Fit-for-service: 1,366,335

1,366,335 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #90 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.

38. Qatar

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,552,088

2,552,088 Fit-for-service: 490,001

490,001 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 251 aircraft, 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 115 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

37. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,138,355

3,138,355 Fit-for-service: 1,449,920

1,449,920 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

36. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 221,000

221,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Total population: 17,063,669

17,063,669 Fit-for-service: 5,733,393

5,733,393 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Cambodia also has a total of 25 aircraft, 3,627 military vehicles (including 644 tanks and 463 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

35. Oman

Alejo Bernal / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total population: 3,901,992

3,901,992 Fit-for-service: 1,291,559

1,291,559 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

34. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 10,032,213

10,032,213 Fit-for-service: 4,945,881

4,945,881 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Outside of its troops, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 aircraft, 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 181 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

33. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserves: 252,500

252,500 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Total population: 6,028,459

6,028,459 Fit-for-service: 2,628,408

2,628,408 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

32. Nepal

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total population: 31,122,387

31,122,387 Fit-for-service: 11,733,140

11,733,140 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Nepal also has a total of 15 aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles at its disposal.

31. Azerbaijan

Handout / Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Total population: 10,650,239

10,650,239 Fit-for-service: 3,908,638

3,908,638 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

30. Tajikistan

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Total population: 10,394,063

10,394,063 Fit-for-service: 3,773,045

3,773,045 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.

29. Yemen

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total population: 32,140,443

32,140,443 Fit-for-service: 9,031,464

9,031,464 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Yemen also has a total of 84 aircraft, 550 military vehicles (including 10 MLRS units), as well as 33 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 48,000

48,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Total population: 36,520,593

36,520,593 Fit-for-service: 15,959,499

15,959,499 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Uzbekistan also has a total of 192 aircraft and 2,970 military vehicles (including 340 tanks and 108 MLRS units) at its disposal.

27. Thailand

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total population: 69,920,998

69,920,998 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #25 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,201,945

123,201,945 Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #8 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Japan also has a total of 1,443 aircraft, 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 159 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Jordan

Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,174,024

11,174,024 Fit-for-service: 2,983,464

2,983,464 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #75 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 274 aircraft, 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks and 56 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Total population: 118,277,063

118,277,063 Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Outside of its troops, the Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,402,617

9,402,617 Fit-for-service: 3,281,513

3,281,513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Mongolia

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 35,000

35,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 3,281,676

3,281,676 Fit-for-service: 1,552,233

1,552,233 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Mongolia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks and 130 MLRS units) at its disposal.

21. Syria

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 23,865,423

23,865,423 Fit-for-service: 13,245,310

13,245,310 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 207 aircraft, 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks and 204 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Total population: 6,172,101

6,172,101 Fit-for-service: 2,487,357

2,487,357 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.

19. Kazakhstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 20,260,006

20,260,006 Fit-for-service: 6,928,922

6,928,922 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 aircraft, 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks and 287 MLRS units), as well as 26 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total population: 57,527,139

57,527,139 Fit-for-service: 21,975,367

21,975,367 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Myanmar also has a total of 317 aircraft, 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks and 180 MLRS units), as well as 232 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Taiwan

pixgrapher / Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total population: 23,595,274

23,595,274 Fit-for-service: 1,061,787

1,061,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #22 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Lebanon

tanukiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total population: 5,364,482

5,364,482 Fit-for-service: 1,775,644

1,775,644 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Lebanon also has a total of 80 aircraft, 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks and 11 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 42,083,436

42,083,436 Fit-for-service: 14,308,368

14,308,368 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iraq also has a total of 391 aircraft, 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks and 572 MLRS units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Malaysia

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Total population: 34,564,810

34,564,810 Fit-for-service: 13,480,276

13,480,276 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Malaysia also has a total of 135 aircraft, 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 100 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. North Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Outside of its troops, North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Laos

Pinkturban / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 7,953,556

7,953,556 Fit-for-service: 2,521,277

2,521,277 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Laos also has a total of 33 aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.

11. South Korea

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 36,544,431

36,544,431 Fit-for-service: 17,468,238

17,468,238 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #24 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 917 aircraft, 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks and 321 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Vietnam

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #23 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Indonesia

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Russia

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Pakistan

Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. China

ÐÐ»ÐµÐºÑÐ°Ð½Ð´Ñ Ð¡ÐµÐ¼ÐµÐ½Ð¾Ð² / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Outside of its troops, China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. India

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Outside of its troops, India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total population: 168,697,184

168,697,184 Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 aircraft, 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 110 MLRS units), as well as 118 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

