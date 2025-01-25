This Small European Nation Has a Bigger Paramilitary Force Than France, Spain, and Italy Combined 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The security needs of European nations range broadly among the countries that call the continent home. Some powers like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have large active-duty forces that facilitate most of their security needs. However, other nations rely more on paramilitary forces for their needs. In fact, some of these paramilitary forces greatly outnumber many active-duty European armies. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest paramilitary forces in Europe.

To identify the European countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded. Note that we did not include Russia in this list.

Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Europe:

27. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Active personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Total population: 3,101,621

3,101,621 Fit-for-service: 1,290,274

1,290,274 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Albania also has a total of 19 aircraft, 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Kosovo

Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Total population: 1,965,327

1,965,327 Fit-for-service: 738,963

738,963 Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kosovo also has a total of 922 military vehicles at its disposal.

25. Croatia

Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Moldova

Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 67,000

67,000 Total military personnel: 77,500

77,500 Total population: 3,250,532

3,250,532 Fit-for-service: 1,618,765

1,618,765 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Moldova also has a total of 3 aircraft and 450 military vehicles at its disposal.

23. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Active personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserves: 60,000

60,000 Total military personnel: 72,500

72,500 Total population: 2,133,410

2,133,410 Fit-for-service: 782,961

782,961 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

Outside of its troops, North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft and 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks and 24 MLRS units) at its disposal.

22. Slovenia

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Total population: 2,099,790

2,099,790 Fit-for-service: 827,317

827,317 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Slovenia also has a total of 38 aircraft, 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks), as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Netherlands

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserves: 6,765

6,765 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Total population: 17,463,930

17,463,930 Fit-for-service: 6,374,334

6,374,334 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Outside of its troops, the Netherlands also has a total of 143 aircraft, 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks), as well as 112 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Switzerland

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.

19. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Total population: 602,445

602,445 Fit-for-service: 85,547

85,547 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Montenegro also has a total of 11 aircraft, 662 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units), as well as 13 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Active personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserves: 36,000

36,000 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Total population: 1,821,750

1,821,750 Fit-for-service: 655,830

655,830 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Latvia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,544 military vehicles, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Lithuania

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 14,150

14,150 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 104,000

104,000 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Total population: 2,655,755

2,655,755 Fit-for-service: 1,346,468

1,346,468 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft, 1,356 military vehicles, as well as 11 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Hungary

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Total population: 9,670,009

9,670,009 Fit-for-service: 3,722,953

3,722,953 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Hungary also has a total of 62 aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks) at its disposal.

14. Romania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Total population: 18,326,327

18,326,327 Fit-for-service: 7,807,015

7,807,015 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Romania also has a total of 131 aircraft, 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks and 225 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Portugal

Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Sweden

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 40,000

40,000 Active personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Total population: 5,597,924

5,597,924 Fit-for-service: 1,836,119

1,836,119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Norway also has a total of 102 aircraft, 7,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks), as well as 25 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Poland

arkadiuszkomski / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Denmark

Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Finland

wstryder / Flickr

Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Belarus

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 63,000

63,000 Reserves: 145,000

145,000 Total military personnel: 263,000

263,000 Total population: 9,383,853

9,383,853 Fit-for-service: 3,678,470

3,678,470 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Belarus also has a total of 183 aircraft, 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks and 206 MLRS units) at its disposal.

6. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total population: 10,497,595

10,497,595 Fit-for-service: 3,999,584

3,999,584 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Greece also has a total of 632 aircraft, 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 187 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Ukraine

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 43,306,477

43,306,477 Fit-for-service: 15,460,412

15,460,412 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Ukraine also has a total of 321 aircraft, 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks and 491 MLRS units), as well as 104 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total population: 61,021,855

61,021,855 Fit-for-service: 22,211,955

22,211,955 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft, 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 309 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68,521,974

68,521,974 Fit-for-service: 23,845,647

23,845,647 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

Outside of its troops, France also has a total of 972 aircraft, 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 128 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Serbia

Mihajlo Maricic / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.

