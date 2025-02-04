Can You Guess Which African Nation Has the Largest Paramilitary Force? Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Across Africa, paramilitary forces are central in stabilizing regions plagued by conflict as well as supporting national armies to maintain law and order. These forces normally include civilian volunteers and official state-run paramilitary units. Each of these are instrumental in maintaining national security, as well as facilitating disaster relief and crisis management. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at paramilitary forces on the African continent.

To identify the African countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

30. Central African Republic

Paramilitary forces: 1,000

1,000 Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total population: 5,552,228

5,552,228 Fit-for-service: 1,232,595

1,232,595 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Central African Republic also has a total of 6 aircraft and 228 military vehicles at its disposal.

29. Zambia

Paramilitary forces: 1,200

1,200 Active personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Total population: 20,216,029

20,216,029 Fit-for-service: 4,022,990

4,022,990 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Zambia also has a total of 99 aircraft, 506 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 35 MLRS units) at its disposal.

28. Somalia

Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total population: 12,693,796

12,693,796 Fit-for-service: 1,751,744

1,751,744 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Somalia also has a total of 0 aircraft, 1,856 military vehicles, as well as 11 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

27. Gabon

Paramilitary forces: 2,500

2,500 Active personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Total population: 2,397,368

2,397,368 Fit-for-service: 520,229

520,229 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Gabon also has a total of 24 aircraft, 848 military vehicles (including 28 MLRS units), as well as 5 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Republic of the Congo

Paramilitary forces: 2,500

2,500 Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total population: 5,677,493

5,677,493 Fit-for-service: 1,260,403

1,260,403 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Republic of the Congo also has a total of 14 aircraft, 519 military vehicles (including 32 tanks and 72 MLRS units), as well as 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Mozambique

Paramilitary forces: 3,000

3,000 Active personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Total population: 32,513,805

32,513,805 Fit-for-service: 7,575,717

7,575,717 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Mozambique also has a total of 21 aircraft, 872 military vehicles (including 60 tanks and 12 MLRS units), as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Burkina Faso

Paramilitary forces: 4,500

4,500 Active personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total population: 22,489,126

22,489,126 Fit-for-service: 5,914,640

5,914,640 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Burkina Faso also has a total of 21 aircraft and 1,112 military vehicles (including 5 MLRS units) at its disposal.

23. Mali

Paramilitary forces: 4,800

4,800 Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Total population: 21,359,722

21,359,722 Fit-for-service: 4,165,146

4,165,146 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Mali also has a total of 42 aircraft and 647 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 25 MLRS units) at its disposal.

22. Mauritania

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserves: 66,000

66,000 Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Total population: 4,244,878

4,244,878 Fit-for-service: 1,158,852

1,158,852 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Mauritania also has a total of 24 aircraft, 1,000 military vehicles, as well as 5 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Namibia

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Total population: 2,777,232

2,777,232 Fit-for-service: 397,144

397,144 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Namibia also has a total of 32 aircraft, 2,674 military vehicles (including 7 tanks and 7 MLRS units), as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Niger

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total population: 25,396,840

25,396,840 Fit-for-service: 5,104,765

5,104,765 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Niger also has a total of 24 aircraft and 912 military vehicles at its disposal.

19. Chad

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Total population: 18,523,165

18,523,165 Fit-for-service: 3,741,679

3,741,679 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Chad also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,568 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.

18. Liberia

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Total population: 5,358,483

5,358,483 Fit-for-service: 1,938,211

1,938,211 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Liberia also has a total of 325 military vehicles and 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Ivory Coast

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Total population: 29,344,847

29,344,847 Fit-for-service: 7,688,350

7,688,350 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Ivory Coast also has a total of 9 aircraft, 476 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 6 MLRS units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Tanzania

Paramilitary forces: 6,500

6,500 Active personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserves: 80,000

80,000 Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Total population: 65,642,682

65,642,682 Fit-for-service: 6,498,626

6,498,626 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Tanzania also has a total of 39 aircraft, 712 military vehicles (including 21 tanks), as well as 12 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Madagascar

Paramilitary forces: 8,100

8,100 Active personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Total population: 28,812,195

28,812,195 Fit-for-service: 7,779,293

7,779,293 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Madagascar also has a total of 5 aircraft, 232 military vehicles (including 12 tanks), as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Uganda

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 47,729,952

47,729,952 Fit-for-service: 9,593,720

9,593,720 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Uganda also has a total of 55 aircraft and 3,162 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 12 MLRS units) at its disposal.

13. Democratic Republic of Congo

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserves: 31,000

31,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Total population: 111,859,928

111,859,928 Fit-for-service: 30,425,900

30,425,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Democratic Republic of Congo also has a total of 46 aircraft, 458 military vehicles (including 210 tanks and 50 MLRS units), as well as 16 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Angola

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Total population: 35,981,281

35,981,281 Fit-for-service: 3,598,128

3,598,128 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Angola also has a total of 297 aircraft, 5,500 military vehicles (including 310 tanks and 123 MLRS units), as well as 40 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Tunisia

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Total population: 11,976,182

11,976,182 Fit-for-service: 5,149,758

5,149,758 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Tunisia also has a total of 155 aircraft, 6,400 military vehicles (including 140 tanks), as well as 52 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Cameroon

Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Total population: 30,135,732

30,135,732 Fit-for-service: 6,057,282

6,057,282 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Cameroon also has a total of 35 aircraft, 850 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units), as well as 65 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Sudan

Paramilitary forces: 17,500

17,500 Active personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserves: 85,000

85,000 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Total population: 49,197,555

49,197,555 Fit-for-service: 16,677,971

16,677,971 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Sudan also has a total of 170 aircraft, 3,648 military vehicles (including 233 tanks and 343 MLRS units), as well as 12 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Zimbabwe

Paramilitary forces: 21,800

21,800 Active personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Total population: 15,418,674

15,418,674 Fit-for-service: 3,345,852

3,345,852 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Zimbabwe also has a total of 90 aircraft and 2,412 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 0 MLRS units) at its disposal.

7. Kenya

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Total population: 57,052,004

57,052,004 Fit-for-service: 13,749,533

13,749,533 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kenya also has a total of 158 aircraft, 4,856 military vehicles (including 188 tanks), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Morocco

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserves: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Total population: 37,067,420

37,067,420 Fit-for-service: 15,123,507

15,123,507 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Morocco also has a total of 255 aircraft, 13,710 military vehicles (including 1,564 tanks and 208 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Nigeria

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total population: 230,842,743

230,842,743 Fit-for-service: 88,181,928

88,181,928 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Nigeria also has a total of 147 aircraft, 6,404 military vehicles (including 343 tanks and 37 MLRS units), as well as 133 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. South Africa

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserves: 29,350

29,350 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Total population: 58,048,332

58,048,332 Fit-for-service: 14,395,986

14,395,986 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

Outside of its troops, South Africa also has a total of 194 aircraft, 12,140 military vehicles (including 195 tanks and 101 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Libya

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Algeria

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total population: 44,758,398

44,758,398 Fit-for-service: 18,261,426

18,261,426 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Algeria also has a total of 605 aircraft, 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks and 236 MLRS units), as well as 213 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Egypt

Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 109,546,720

109,546,720 Fit-for-service: 37,684,072

37,684,072 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Egypt also has a total of 1,080 aircraft, 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks and 1,119 MLRS units), as well as 140 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

