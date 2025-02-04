Can You Guess Which African Nation Has the Largest Paramilitary Force?

Across Africa, paramilitary forces are central in stabilizing regions plagued by conflict as well as supporting national armies to maintain law and order. These forces normally include civilian volunteers and official state-run paramilitary units. Each of these are instrumental in maintaining national security, as well as facilitating disaster relief and crisis management. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at paramilitary forces on the African continent.
To identify the African countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.
Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Africa:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
30. Central African Republic
- Paramilitary forces: 1,000
- Active personnel: 10,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Total population: 5,552,228
- Fit-for-service: 1,232,595
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Central African Republic also has a total of 6 aircraft and 228 military vehicles at its disposal.
29. Zambia
- Paramilitary forces: 1,200
- Active personnel: 15,150
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 16,350
- Total population: 20,216,029
- Fit-for-service: 4,022,990
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Zambia also has a total of 99 aircraft, 506 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 35 MLRS units) at its disposal.
28. Somalia
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Active personnel: 15,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Total population: 12,693,796
- Fit-for-service: 1,751,744
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Somalia also has a total of 0 aircraft, 1,856 military vehicles, as well as 11 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
27. Gabon
- Paramilitary forces: 2,500
- Active personnel: 4,800
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 7,300
- Total population: 2,397,368
- Fit-for-service: 520,229
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Gabon also has a total of 24 aircraft, 848 military vehicles (including 28 MLRS units), as well as 5 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Republic of the Congo
- Paramilitary forces: 2,500
- Active personnel: 8,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Total population: 5,677,493
- Fit-for-service: 1,260,403
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Republic of the Congo also has a total of 14 aircraft, 519 military vehicles (including 32 tanks and 72 MLRS units), as well as 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Mozambique
- Paramilitary forces: 3,000
- Active personnel: 11,200
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 14,200
- Total population: 32,513,805
- Fit-for-service: 7,575,717
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Mozambique also has a total of 21 aircraft, 872 military vehicles (including 60 tanks and 12 MLRS units), as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Burkina Faso
- Paramilitary forces: 4,500
- Active personnel: 12,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 16,500
- Total population: 22,489,126
- Fit-for-service: 5,914,640
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Burkina Faso also has a total of 21 aircraft and 1,112 military vehicles (including 5 MLRS units) at its disposal.
23. Mali
- Paramilitary forces: 4,800
- Active personnel: 40,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 44,800
- Total population: 21,359,722
- Fit-for-service: 4,165,146
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Mali also has a total of 42 aircraft and 647 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 25 MLRS units) at its disposal.
22. Mauritania
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 31,540
- Reserves: 66,000
- Total military personnel: 102,540
- Total population: 4,244,878
- Fit-for-service: 1,158,852
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Mauritania also has a total of 24 aircraft, 1,000 military vehicles, as well as 5 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Namibia
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 13,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 18,000
- Total population: 2,777,232
- Fit-for-service: 397,144
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Namibia also has a total of 32 aircraft, 2,674 military vehicles (including 7 tanks and 7 MLRS units), as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Niger
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 30,000
- Total population: 25,396,840
- Fit-for-service: 5,104,765
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Niger also has a total of 24 aircraft and 912 military vehicles at its disposal.
19. Chad
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 33,250
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 38,250
- Total population: 18,523,165
- Fit-for-service: 3,741,679
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Chad also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,568 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.
18. Liberia
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Active personnel: 1,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 7,000
- Total population: 5,358,483
- Fit-for-service: 1,938,211
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Liberia also has a total of 325 military vehicles and 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Ivory Coast
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Active personnel: 22,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 27,500
- Total population: 29,344,847
- Fit-for-service: 7,688,350
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Ivory Coast also has a total of 9 aircraft, 476 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 6 MLRS units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Tanzania
- Paramilitary forces: 6,500
- Active personnel: 27,000
- Reserves: 80,000
- Total military personnel: 113,500
- Total population: 65,642,682
- Fit-for-service: 6,498,626
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Tanzania also has a total of 39 aircraft, 712 military vehicles (including 21 tanks), as well as 12 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Madagascar
- Paramilitary forces: 8,100
- Active personnel: 13,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 21,600
- Total population: 28,812,195
- Fit-for-service: 7,779,293
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Madagascar also has a total of 5 aircraft, 232 military vehicles (including 12 tanks), as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Uganda
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 45,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Total population: 47,729,952
- Fit-for-service: 9,593,720
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Uganda also has a total of 55 aircraft and 3,162 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 12 MLRS units) at its disposal.
13. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 166,580
- Reserves: 31,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Total population: 111,859,928
- Fit-for-service: 30,425,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Democratic Republic of Congo also has a total of 46 aircraft, 458 military vehicles (including 210 tanks and 50 MLRS units), as well as 16 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Angola
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 107,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 117,000
- Total population: 35,981,281
- Fit-for-service: 3,598,128
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Angola also has a total of 297 aircraft, 5,500 military vehicles (including 310 tanks and 123 MLRS units), as well as 40 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Tunisia
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Active personnel: 89,800
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 101,800
- Total population: 11,976,182
- Fit-for-service: 5,149,758
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Tunisia also has a total of 155 aircraft, 6,400 military vehicles (including 140 tanks), as well as 52 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Cameroon
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Active personnel: 40,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 52,500
- Total population: 30,135,732
- Fit-for-service: 6,057,282
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Cameroon also has a total of 35 aircraft, 850 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units), as well as 65 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Sudan
- Paramilitary forces: 17,500
- Active personnel: 92,000
- Reserves: 85,000
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Total population: 49,197,555
- Fit-for-service: 16,677,971
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Sudan also has a total of 170 aircraft, 3,648 military vehicles (including 233 tanks and 343 MLRS units), as well as 12 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Zimbabwe
- Paramilitary forces: 21,800
- Active personnel: 29,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 50,800
- Total population: 15,418,674
- Fit-for-service: 3,345,852
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Zimbabwe also has a total of 90 aircraft and 2,412 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 0 MLRS units) at its disposal.
7. Kenya
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 50,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Total population: 57,052,004
- Fit-for-service: 13,749,533
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kenya also has a total of 158 aircraft, 4,856 military vehicles (including 188 tanks), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Morocco
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 195,800
- Reserves: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Total population: 37,067,420
- Fit-for-service: 15,123,507
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Morocco also has a total of 255 aircraft, 13,710 military vehicles (including 1,564 tanks and 208 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Nigeria
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 230,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Total population: 230,842,743
- Fit-for-service: 88,181,928
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Nigeria also has a total of 147 aircraft, 6,404 military vehicles (including 343 tanks and 37 MLRS units), as well as 133 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. South Africa
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 71,235
- Reserves: 29,350
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Total population: 58,048,332
- Fit-for-service: 14,395,986
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145
Outside of its troops, South Africa also has a total of 194 aircraft, 12,140 military vehicles (including 195 tanks and 101 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Libya
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 32,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Total population: 7,252,573
- Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. Algeria
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 325,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Total population: 44,758,398
- Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Algeria also has a total of 605 aircraft, 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks and 236 MLRS units), as well as 213 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Egypt
- Paramilitary forces: 300,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Reserves: 480,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Total population: 109,546,720
- Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Egypt also has a total of 1,080 aircraft, 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks and 1,119 MLRS units), as well as 140 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
