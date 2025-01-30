This Rising Asian Power Has Quietly Built a Paramilitary Force of 7 Million People

In countries around the world, paramilitary forces typically operate in the area between military and police units. These forces are equipped to handle a range of operations that require a level of militarization that is not normally found in police forces but at the same time does not require the deployment of the army. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the paramilitary forces around the world in up-and-coming military powers.
To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.
Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest paramilitary forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.
26. New Zealand
- Paramilitary forces: 300
- Active personnel: 8,670
- Reserves: 3,250
- Total military personnel: 12,220
- Total population: 5,109,702
- Fit-for-service: 1,757,737
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145
Outside of its troops, New Zealand also has a total of 47 aircraft, 4,040 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Croatia
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Reserves: 20,100
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Total population: 4,169,239
- Fit-for-service: 1,571,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Switzerland
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 101,584
- Reserves: 49,715
- Total military personnel: 156,299
- Total population: 8,563,760
- Fit-for-service: 3,057,262
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.
23. Qatar
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Reserves: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Total population: 2,532,104
- Fit-for-service: 486,164
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Kuwait
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Reserves: 24,000
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Total population: 3,103,580
- Fit-for-service: 1,433,854
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Estonia
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Reserves: 78,800
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Total population: 1,202,762
- Fit-for-service: 459,455
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. United Arab Emirates
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Total population: 9,973,449
- Fit-for-service: 4,916,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
Outside of its troops, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Paraguay
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Active personnel: 15,650
- Reserves: 168,500
- Total military personnel: 199,150
- Total population: 7,439,863
- Fit-for-service: 2,968,505
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Paraguay also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks) at its disposal.
18. Portugal
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 211,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total population: 10,467,366
- Fit-for-service: 4,029,936
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Sweden
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Reserves: 32,900
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total population: 10,536,338
- Fit-for-service: 3,540,210
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Japan
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Reserves: 56,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total population: 123,719,238
- Fit-for-service: 43,054,295
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft, 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Jordan
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Reserves: 65,000
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Total population: 11,086,716
- Fit-for-service: 2,960,153
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Israel
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,043,387
- Fit-for-service: 3,156,142
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Syria
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Total population: 22,933,531
- Fit-for-service: 12,728,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Poland
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total population: 37,991,766
- Fit-for-service: 15,272,690
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Denmark
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Reserves: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Total population: 5,946,984
- Fit-for-service: 2,117,126
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Finland
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total population: 5,614,571
- Fit-for-service: 1,908,954
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Myanmar
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Total population: 57,970,293
- Fit-for-service: 22,144,652
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft, 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Kazakhstan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Total population: 19,543,464
- Fit-for-service: 6,683,865
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft, 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units), as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Spain
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total population: 47,222,613
- Fit-for-service: 17,614,035
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Libya
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 32,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Total population: 7,252,573
- Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. South Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Turkey
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Iran
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. Serbia
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft, 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.
1. Bangladesh
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Total population: 167,184,465
- Fit-for-service: 65,536,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft, 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
