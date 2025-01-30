This Rising Asian Power Has Quietly Built a Paramilitary Force of 7 Million People Ijasmuhammed / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

In countries around the world, paramilitary forces typically operate in the area between military and police units. These forces are equipped to handle a range of operations that require a level of militarization that is not normally found in police forces but at the same time does not require the deployment of the army. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the paramilitary forces around the world in up-and-coming military powers.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest paramilitary forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

26. New Zealand

Paramilitary forces: 300

300 Active personnel: 8,670

8,670 Reserves: 3,250

3,250 Total military personnel: 12,220

12,220 Total population: 5,109,702

5,109,702 Fit-for-service: 1,757,737

1,757,737 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

Outside of its troops, New Zealand also has a total of 47 aircraft, 4,040 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Croatia

Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Switzerland

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.

23. Qatar

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Kuwait

Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Estonia

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. United Arab Emirates

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Outside of its troops, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Paraguay

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 15,650

15,650 Reserves: 168,500

168,500 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Total population: 7,439,863

7,439,863 Fit-for-service: 2,968,505

2,968,505 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Paraguay also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks) at its disposal.

18. Portugal

Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Sweden

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Japan

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Fit-for-service: 43,054,295

43,054,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft, 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Jordan

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Israel

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Syria

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Poland

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Denmark

Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Finland

Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Myanmar

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total population: 57,970,293

57,970,293 Fit-for-service: 22,144,652

22,144,652 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft, 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Kazakhstan

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 19,543,464

19,543,464 Fit-for-service: 6,683,865

6,683,865 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft, 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units), as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Spain

Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Libya

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. South Korea

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Turkey

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Iran

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Serbia

Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft, 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.

1. Bangladesh

Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total population: 167,184,465

167,184,465 Fit-for-service: 65,536,310

65,536,310 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft, 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

