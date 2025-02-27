This Country's Paramilitary Force Is Way Bigger Than the US Military - and It Costs Way Less tyler_haglund / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Operating in the shadows of regular military structures, paramilitary forces can occupy a few different roles that conventional forces need not apply. These roles are typically relegated to riot control, counterinsurgency, and emergency response, but it should be noted that they can play a much wider range of roles than just these. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the largest paramilitary forces in the world.

To identify the countries with the most paramilitary personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

For some quick background and to further expand, paramilitary forces play an important role in the security systems of nations around the world, mainly acting as a bridge between the military and law enforcement. In some nations, these forces are used in handling internal conflicts and even contributing a lot to national security. (These are the world’s 30 strongest military powers – which nations are gaining on America?)

Although these paramilitary forces are normally only used for internal operations, they can be thought of as a reserve force for a country’s military at large. The training, structure and discipline is generally similar between these groups and a nation’s military.

It should also be noted that the roles of these forces can vary widely from country to country. While Colombia’s paramilitary forces might be focused heavily on policing drug trafficking and dealing with gangs, China’s could be tasked with dealing with internal security or even firefighting.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest paramilitary forces in the world:

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

30. Spain

Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,280,433

47,280,433 Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Spain also has a total of 461 aircraft, 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks), as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. Panama

Paramilitary forces: 80,000

80,000 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 4,470,241

4,470,241 Fit-for-service: 1,206,965

1,206,965 Military strength score and world rank: 3.6575 – #136 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Panama also has a total of 38 aircraft, 262 military vehicles, as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Afghanistan

Paramilitary forces: 80,000

80,000 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 40,121,552

40,121,552 Fit-for-service: 8,826,741

8,826,741 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Afghanistan also has a total of 9 aircraft and 5,202 military vehicles at its disposal. Afghanistan has no naval force to speak of.

27. Libya

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7,361,263

7,361,263 Fit-for-service: 3,290,485

3,290,485 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Libya also has a total of 143 aircraft, 1,816 military vehicles (including 43 tanks and 25 MLRS units), as well as 5 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Iraq

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 42,083,436

42,083,436 Fit-for-service: 14,308,368

14,308,368 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iraq also has a total of 391 aircraft, 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks and 572 MLRS units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Malaysia

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Total population: 34,564,810

34,564,810 Fit-for-service: 13,480,276

13,480,276 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Malaysia also has a total of 135 aircraft, 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 100 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. North Korea

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Outside of its troops, North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Ukraine

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 35,661,826

35,661,826 Fit-for-service: 12,731,272

12,731,272 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft, 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks and 279 MLRS units), as well as 89 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Italy

Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total population: 60,964,931

60,964,931 Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Italy also has a total of 729 aircraft, 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Laos

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 7,953,556

7,953,556 Fit-for-service: 2,521,277

2,521,277 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Laos also has a total of 33 aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal. Laos has no naval force as the country is landlocked.

20. Mexico

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserves: 98,655

98,655 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Total population: 130,739,927

130,739,927 Fit-for-service: 49,811,912

49,811,912 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Mexico also has a total of 433 aircraft, 19,658 military vehicles, as well as 167 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. South Korea

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Colombia

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Total population: 49,588,357

49,588,357 Fit-for-service: 19,190,694

19,190,694 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Colombia also has a total of 436 aircraft, 3,460 military vehicles, as well as 233 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Saudi Arabia

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 36,544,431

36,544,431 Fit-for-service: 17,468,238

17,468,238 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 917 aircraft, 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks and 321 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Algeria

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total population: 47,022,473

47,022,473 Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Algeria also has a total of 608 aircraft, 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks and 266 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Turkey

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. France

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68,374,591

68,374,591 Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Outside of its troops, France also has a total of 976 aircraft, 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Brazil

Paramilitary forces: 200,000

200,000 Active personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserves: 340,000

340,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total population: 220,051,512

220,051,512 Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Brazil also has a total of 513 aircraft, 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks and 38 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Venezuela

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 109,000

109,000 Reserves: 8,000

8,000 Total military personnel: 337,000

337,000 Total population: 31,250,306

31,250,306 Fit-for-service: 12,812,625

12,812,625 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8882 – #50 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Venezuela also has a total of 229 aircraft, 8,802 military vehicles (including 172 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 34 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Iran

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Vietnam

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Indonesia

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Russia

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Egypt

Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 111,247,248

111,247,248 Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Egypt also has a total of 1,093 aircraft, 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units), as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Pakistan

Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Serbia

Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,652,212

6,652,212 Fit-for-service: 2,574,406

2,574,406 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Serbia also has a total of 110 aircraft and 3,683 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 98 MLRS units) at its disposal. Serbia has no naval force to speak of.

4. China

Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Outside of its troops, China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Cuba

Paramilitary forces: 1,145,000

1,145,000 Active personnel: 45,500

45,500 Reserves: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 1,230,500

1,230,500 Total population: 10,966,038

10,966,038 Fit-for-service: 4,737,328

4,737,328 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3286 – #67 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Cuba also has a total of 31 aircraft, 6,864 military vehicles (including 113 tanks and 15 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. India

Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Outside of its troops, India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Bangladesh

Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total population: 168,697,184

168,697,184 Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 aircraft, 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 110 MLRS units), as well as 118 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

