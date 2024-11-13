This Tiny Nation Has The World's Largest Paramilitary Force Mario Tama / Getty Images

When it comes to military strength, many countries attribute much of this to the standing army of a country or its technological prowess. However, outside of most Western nations, there is another type of military force that often operates within these countries to great effect. Paramilitary units typically operate as auxiliary military forces within any given national apparatus fulfilling a number of roles like policing or security.

Although these paramilitary forces are normally only used for internal operations, they can be thought of as a reserve force for a country’s military at large. The training, structure and discipline is generally similar between these groups and a nation’s military. (The top-selling guns of all-time, ranked.)

Paramilitary forces play an important role in the security systems of nations around the world, mainly acting as a bridge between the military and law enforcement. In some nations, these forces are used in handling internal conflicts and even contributing a lot to national security.

It should also be noted that the roles of these forces can vary widely from country to country. While Colombia’s paramilitary forces might be focused heavily on policing drug trafficking and dealing with gangs, China’s could be tasked with dealing with internal security or even firefighting.

This flexibility allows these paramilitary forces to operate in both the military and civilian spheres. However, the question still remains of how these groups are being used by the powers that be.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the paramilitary forces around the world, and which nation’s have the largest groups. To identify the countries with the largest paramilitary forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active personnel, total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest paramilitary forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the dynamics of world militaries at large is important because it gives context for current as well as historical geopolitical relationships. As countries have fluctuated in their positions of power on the world stage it has become increasingly important to understand these dynamics, especially as global tensions remain high. The dynamics of military power are not only defined by the capacity to wage war but also by the ability to project power internationally. Issues like the U.S.-China rivalry in the South China Sea, Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are important in understanding how military forces influence global stability and international power structures.

30. Spain

Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. Panama

Paramilitary forces: 80,000

80,000 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 4,404,108

4,404,108 Fit-for-service: 1,189,109

1,189,109 Military strength score and world rank: 3.3388 – #134 out of 145

Panama also has a total of 38 aircraft, 524 military vehicles, as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Afghanistan

Paramilitary forces: 80,000

80,000 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 39,232,003

39,232,003 Fit-for-service: 8,631,041

8,631,041 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Afghanistan also has a total of 17 aircraft and 6,555 military vehicles at its disposal.

27. Libya

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 55 MLRS units, and 75 artillery units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Iraq

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 41,266,109

41,266,109 Fit-for-service: 14,030,477

14,030,477 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft, 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks, 425 MLRS units, and 1,727 artillery units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Malaysia

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Total population: 34,219,975

34,219,975 Fit-for-service: 13,345,790

13,345,790 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia also has a total of 143 aircraft, 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. North Korea

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,072,217

26,072,217 Fit-for-service: 5,266,588

5,266,588 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

North Korea also has a total of 951 aircraft, 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks, 2,920 MLRS units, and 9,000 artillery units), as well as 505 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Ukraine

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 43,306,477

43,306,477 Fit-for-service: 15,460,412

15,460,412 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Ukraine also has a total of 321 aircraft, 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks, 491 MLRS units, and 2,217 artillery units), as well as 104 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Italy

Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total population: 61,021,855

61,021,855 Fit-for-service: 22,211,955

22,211,955 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft, 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units), as well as 309 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Laos

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 7,852,377

7,852,377 Fit-for-service: 2,489,204

2,489,204 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Laos also has a total of 34 aircraft, 1,880 military vehicles (including 130 tanks, 64 MLRS units, and 127 artillery units) at its disposal.

20. Mexico

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserves: 98,655

98,655 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Total population: 129,875,529

129,875,529 Fit-for-service: 49,482,577

49,482,577 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

Mexico also has a total of 462 aircraft, 17,601 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. South Korea

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 581 MLRS units, and 8,052 artillery units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Colombia

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Total population: 49,336,454

49,336,454 Fit-for-service: 19,093,208

19,093,208 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

Colombia also has a total of 434 aircraft, 2,724 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units), as well as 237 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Algeria

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total population: 44,758,398

44,758,398 Fit-for-service: 18,261,426

18,261,426 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

Algeria also has a total of 605 aircraft, 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks, 236 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units), as well as 213 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Saudi Arabia

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 35,959,806

35,959,806 Fit-for-service: 17,188,787

17,188,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft, 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 490 MLRS units, and 3,253 artillery units), as well as 57 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. France

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68,521,974

68,521,974 Fit-for-service: 23,845,647

23,845,647 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

France also has a total of 972 aircraft, 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units), as well as 128 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Turkey

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 286 MLRS units, and 2,785 artillery units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Brazil

Paramilitary forces: 200,000

200,000 Active personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserves: 340,000

340,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total population: 218,689,757

218,689,757 Fit-for-service: 88,131,972

88,131,972 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

Brazil also has a total of 628 aircraft, 44,044 military vehicles (including 469 tanks, 78 MLRS units, and 632 artillery units), as well as 134 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Venezuela

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 109,000

109,000 Reserves: 8,000

8,000 Total military personnel: 337,000

337,000 Total population: 30,518,260

30,518,260 Fit-for-service: 12,512,487

12,512,487 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145

Venezuela also has a total of 242 aircraft, 14,966 military vehicles (including 180 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 164 artillery units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Iran

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 775 MLRS units, and 2,630 artillery units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Vietnam

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 104,799,174

104,799,174 Fit-for-service: 44,644,448

44,644,448 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Vietnam also has a total of 226 aircraft, 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks, 450 MLRS units, and 880 artillery units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Indonesia

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 279,476,346

279,476,346 Fit-for-service: 113,746,873

113,746,873 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia also has a total of 474 aircraft, 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 567 artillery units), as well as 333 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Russia

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 141,698,923

141,698,923 Fit-for-service: 46,477,247

46,477,247 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Russia also has a total of 4,255 aircraft, 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks, 3,065 MLRS units, and 14,564 artillery units), as well as 781 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Egypt

Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 109,546,720

109,546,720 Fit-for-service: 37,684,072

37,684,072 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Egypt also has a total of 1,080 aircraft, 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks, 1,119 MLRS units, and 3,046 artillery units), as well as 140 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Pakistan

Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 247,653,551

247,653,551 Fit-for-service: 84,202,207

84,202,207 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft, 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks, 602 MLRS units, and 3,990 artillery units), as well as 114 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Serbia

Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft, 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 82 MLRS units, and 162 artillery units) at its disposal.

4. China

Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,413,142,846

1,413,142,846 Fit-for-service: 626,022,281

626,022,281 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

China also has a total of 3,304 aircraft, 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks, 3,180 MLRS units, and 5,284 artillery units), as well as 730 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Cuba

Paramilitary forces: 1,145,000

1,145,000 Active personnel: 45,500

45,500 Reserves: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 1,230,500

1,230,500 Total population: 10,985,974

10,985,974 Fit-for-service: 4,745,941

4,745,941 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1869 – #68 out of 145

Cuba also has a total of 81 aircraft, 4,826 military vehicles (including 225 tanks, 15 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units), as well as 24 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. India

Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,399,179,585

1,399,179,585 Fit-for-service: 519,095,626

519,095,626 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

India also has a total of 2,296 aircraft, 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks, 702 MLRS units, and 3,383 artillery units), as well as 294 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Bangladesh

Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total population: 167,184,465

167,184,465 Fit-for-service: 65,536,310

65,536,310 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft, 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 71 MLRS units, and 464 artillery units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

