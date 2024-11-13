This Tiny Nation Has The World's Largest Paramilitary Force

When it comes to military strength, many countries attribute much of this to the standing army of a country or its technological prowess. However, outside of most Western nations, there is another type of military force that often operates within these countries to great effect. Paramilitary units typically operate as auxiliary military forces within any given national apparatus fulfilling a number of roles like policing or security.
Although these paramilitary forces are normally only used for internal operations, they can be thought of as a reserve force for a country’s military at large. The training, structure and discipline is generally similar between these groups and a nation’s military. (The top-selling guns of all-time, ranked.)
Paramilitary forces play an important role in the security systems of nations around the world, mainly acting as a bridge between the military and law enforcement. In some nations, these forces are used in handling internal conflicts and even contributing a lot to national security.
It should also be noted that the roles of these forces can vary widely from country to country. While Colombia’s paramilitary forces might be focused heavily on policing drug trafficking and dealing with gangs, China’s could be tasked with dealing with internal security or even firefighting.
This flexibility allows these paramilitary forces to operate in both the military and civilian spheres. However, the question still remains of how these groups are being used by the powers that be.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the paramilitary forces around the world, and which nation’s have the largest groups. To identify the countries with the largest paramilitary forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active personnel, total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest paramilitary forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the dynamics of world militaries at large is important because it gives context for current as well as historical geopolitical relationships. As countries have fluctuated in their positions of power on the world stage it has become increasingly important to understand these dynamics, especially as global tensions remain high. The dynamics of military power are not only defined by the capacity to wage war but also by the ability to project power internationally. Issues like the U.S.-China rivalry in the South China Sea, Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are important in understanding how military forces influence global stability and international power structures.
30. Spain
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total population: 47,222,613
- Fit-for-service: 17,614,035
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
29. Panama
- Paramilitary forces: 80,000
- Active personnel: 0
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 80,000
- Total population: 4,404,108
- Fit-for-service: 1,189,109
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.3388 – #134 out of 145
Panama also has a total of 38 aircraft, 524 military vehicles, as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Afghanistan
- Paramilitary forces: 80,000
- Active personnel: 0
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 80,000
- Total population: 39,232,003
- Fit-for-service: 8,631,041
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145
Afghanistan also has a total of 17 aircraft and 6,555 military vehicles at its disposal.
27. Libya
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 32,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Total population: 7,252,573
- Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 55 MLRS units, and 75 artillery units), as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Iraq
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 193,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 293,000
- Total population: 41,266,109
- Fit-for-service: 14,030,477
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft, 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks, 425 MLRS units, and 1,727 artillery units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Malaysia
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Reserves: 51,600
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Total population: 34,219,975
- Fit-for-service: 13,345,790
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145
Malaysia also has a total of 143 aircraft, 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. North Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Total population: 26,072,217
- Fit-for-service: 5,266,588
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
North Korea also has a total of 951 aircraft, 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks, 2,920 MLRS units, and 9,000 artillery units), as well as 505 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. Ukraine
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 900,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Total population: 43,306,477
- Fit-for-service: 15,460,412
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
Ukraine also has a total of 321 aircraft, 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks, 491 MLRS units, and 2,217 artillery units), as well as 104 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Italy
- Paramilitary forces: 105,000
- Active personnel: 165,500
- Reserves: 18,500
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Total population: 61,021,855
- Fit-for-service: 22,211,955
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft, 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units), as well as 309 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Laos
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Reserves: 30,000
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Total population: 7,852,377
- Fit-for-service: 2,489,204
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145
Laos also has a total of 34 aircraft, 1,880 military vehicles (including 130 tanks, 64 MLRS units, and 127 artillery units) at its disposal.
20. Mexico
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 412,000
- Reserves: 98,655
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Total population: 129,875,529
- Fit-for-service: 49,482,577
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
Mexico also has a total of 462 aircraft, 17,601 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. South Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 581 MLRS units, and 8,052 artillery units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Colombia
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 293,200
- Reserves: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Total population: 49,336,454
- Fit-for-service: 19,093,208
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145
Colombia also has a total of 434 aircraft, 2,724 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units), as well as 237 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Algeria
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 325,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Total population: 44,758,398
- Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
Algeria also has a total of 605 aircraft, 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks, 236 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units), as well as 213 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Saudi Arabia
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 257,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Total population: 35,959,806
- Fit-for-service: 17,188,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft, 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 490 MLRS units, and 3,253 artillery units), as well as 57 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. France
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 200,000
- Reserves: 26,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Total population: 68,521,974
- Fit-for-service: 23,845,647
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
France also has a total of 972 aircraft, 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units), as well as 128 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Turkey
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 286 MLRS units, and 2,785 artillery units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Brazil
- Paramilitary forces: 200,000
- Active personnel: 360,000
- Reserves: 340,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Total population: 218,689,757
- Fit-for-service: 88,131,972
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
Brazil also has a total of 628 aircraft, 44,044 military vehicles (including 469 tanks, 78 MLRS units, and 632 artillery units), as well as 134 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Venezuela
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Active personnel: 109,000
- Reserves: 8,000
- Total military personnel: 337,000
- Total population: 30,518,260
- Fit-for-service: 12,512,487
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145
Venezuela also has a total of 242 aircraft, 14,966 military vehicles (including 180 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 164 artillery units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Iran
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 775 MLRS units, and 2,630 artillery units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Vietnam
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total population: 104,799,174
- Fit-for-service: 44,644,448
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
Vietnam also has a total of 226 aircraft, 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks, 450 MLRS units, and 880 artillery units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Indonesia
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total population: 279,476,346
- Fit-for-service: 113,746,873
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
Indonesia also has a total of 474 aircraft, 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 567 artillery units), as well as 333 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Russia
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total population: 141,698,923
- Fit-for-service: 46,477,247
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
Russia also has a total of 4,255 aircraft, 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks, 3,065 MLRS units, and 14,564 artillery units), as well as 781 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Egypt
- Paramilitary forces: 300,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Reserves: 480,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Total population: 109,546,720
- Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
Egypt also has a total of 1,080 aircraft, 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks, 1,119 MLRS units, and 3,046 artillery units), as well as 140 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Pakistan
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total population: 247,653,551
- Fit-for-service: 84,202,207
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft, 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks, 602 MLRS units, and 3,990 artillery units), as well as 114 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Serbia
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft, 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 82 MLRS units, and 162 artillery units) at its disposal.
4. China
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total population: 1,413,142,846
- Fit-for-service: 626,022,281
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
China also has a total of 3,304 aircraft, 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks, 3,180 MLRS units, and 5,284 artillery units), as well as 730 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Cuba
- Paramilitary forces: 1,145,000
- Active personnel: 45,500
- Reserves: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 1,230,500
- Total population: 10,985,974
- Fit-for-service: 4,745,941
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1869 – #68 out of 145
Cuba also has a total of 81 aircraft, 4,826 military vehicles (including 225 tanks, 15 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units), as well as 24 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. India
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total population: 1,399,179,585
- Fit-for-service: 519,095,626
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
India also has a total of 2,296 aircraft, 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks, 702 MLRS units, and 3,383 artillery units), as well as 294 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Bangladesh
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Total population: 167,184,465
- Fit-for-service: 65,536,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft, 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 71 MLRS units, and 464 artillery units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
