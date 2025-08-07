Egypt Wields Africa’s Largest Army: 440K Troops, 3,620 Tanks, 1,093 Aircraft Vibe Images / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Egypt has long stood as the regional hegemon of Africa with one of the strongest militaries on the continent

With over 440,000 soldiers at the ready, reinforced by over 3,500 tanks and 1,000 aircraft, there’s no question of Egypt’s regional dominance

Egypt has long stood as the regional hegemon of Africa with one of the strongest militaries on the continent, blending a mix of manpower, firepower, and technology. It’s no secret that Egypt controls the largest air force and tank force on the continent, but it is also a juggernaut in terms of the sheer size of its standing army. With over 440,000 soldiers at the ready, reinforced by over 3,500 tanks and 1,000 aircraft, there’s no question of Egypt’s regional dominance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the standing armies of Africa.

To identify the African countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest standing armies in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Liberia

Active personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Total population: 5.437 million

5.437 million Fit-for-service: 1,913,912

1,913,912 Military defense budget: $364,800,000 – #117 out of 145

$364,800,000 – #117 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Liberia has 300 military vehicles and 4 naval vessels at its disposal.

37. Benin

Active personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Total population: 14.70 million

14.70 million Fit-for-service: 3,189,260

3,189,260 Military defense budget: $98,350,000 – #140 out of 145

$98,350,000 – #140 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Benin has a total of 5 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Apart from these helicopters, this country also has 92 military vehicles, as well as 2 naval vessels at its disposal.

36. Gabon

Active personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Total population: 2.455 million

2.455 million Fit-for-service: 532,758

532,758 Military defense budget: $274,820,000 – #126 out of 145

$274,820,000 – #126 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Gabon has a total of 24 military aircraft including 6 fighter aircraft and 15 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 424 military vehicles, as well as 5 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

35. Republic of the Congo

Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total population: 6.098 million

6.098 million Fit-for-service: 1,353,682

1,353,682 Military defense budget: $306,400,000 – #123 out of 145

$306,400,000 – #123 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

Separate from the troops, the Republic of the Congo has a total of 13 military aircraft including 2 fighter aircraft and 7 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 644 military vehicles including 30 tanks and 30 MLRS units, as well as 4 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

34. Central African Republic

Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 1,000

1,000 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total population: 5.651 million

5.651 million Fit-for-service: 1,254,512

1,254,512 Military defense budget: $45,990,000 – #143 out of 145

$45,990,000 – #143 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145

Separate from the troops, the Central African Republic has a total of 6 military aircraft. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 228 military vehicles at its disposal.

33. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 3,000

3,000 Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Total population: 33.35 million

33.35 million Fit-for-service: 7,770,772

7,770,772 Military defense budget: $412,400,000 – #110 out of 145

$412,400,000 – #110 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Mozambique has a total of 22 military aircraft including 8 fighter aircraft and 8 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 872 military vehicles including 30 tanks and 6 MLRS units, as well as 33 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

32. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 4,500

4,500 Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total population: 23.04 million

23.04 million Fit-for-service: 6,060,098

6,060,098 Military defense budget: $81,280,000 – #142 out of 145

$81,280,000 – #142 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Burkina Faso has a total of 25 military aircraft including 3 strike aircraft and 18 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 491 military vehicles including 9 MLRS units at its disposal.

31. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Total population: 2.804 million

2.804 million Fit-for-service: 400,923

400,923 Military defense budget: $370,500,000 – #116 out of 145

$370,500,000 – #116 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Namibia has a total of 34 military aircraft including 11 fighter aircraft and 7 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,094 military vehicles including 4 tanks and 25 MLRS units, as well as 15 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

30. Sierra Leone

Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total population: 9.121 million

9.121 million Fit-for-service: 1,203,978

1,203,978 Military defense budget: $228,600,000 – #129 out of 145

$228,600,000 – #129 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Sierra Leone has 150 military vehicles as well as 7 naval vessels at its disposal.

29. Madagascar

Active personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 8,100

8,100 Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Total population: 29.45 million

29.45 million Fit-for-service: 7,952,233

7,952,233 Military defense budget: $112,210,000 – #139 out of 145

$112,210,000 – #139 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Madagascar has a total of 5 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 158 military vehicles, as well as 6 naval vessels at its disposal.

28. Somalia

Somali National Army combat vehicle in the operation area in Burjada Caynta out of Beledweyne, Hiran region Somalia on 27th November, AU UN IST /Photo Mohamed Haji by AMISOM Public Information / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Active personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total population: 13.02 million

13.02 million Fit-for-service: 1,796,384

1,796,384 Military defense budget: $171,002,350 – #134 out of 145

$171,002,350 – #134 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Somalia has 682 military vehicles, as well as 10 naval vessels at its disposal.

27. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 1,200

1,200 Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Total population: 20.80 million

20.80 million Fit-for-service: 4,139,024

4,139,024 Military defense budget: $394,240,000 – #113 out of 145

$394,240,000 – #113 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Zambia has a total of 77 military aircraft including 32 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 424 military vehicles including 35 tanks and 25 MLRS units at its disposal.

26. Ghana

Active personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Total population: 34.59 million

34.59 million Fit-for-service: 9,961,658

9,961,658 Military defense budget: $308,500,000 – #122 out of 145

$308,500,000 – #122 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Ghana has a total of 19 military aircraft including 10 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,824 military vehicles, as well as 28 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Senegal

Active personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total population: 18.85 million

18.85 million Fit-for-service: 4,089,912

4,089,912 Military defense budget: $465,150,000 – #107 out of 145

$465,150,000 – #107 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Senegal has a total of 40 military aircraft including 20 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,740 military vehicles, as well as 4 naval vessels at its disposal.

24. Botswana

Active personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Total population: 2.451 million

2.451 million Fit-for-service: 617,568

617,568 Military defense budget: $465,600,000 – #106 out of 145

$465,600,000 – #106 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Botswana has a total of 45 military aircraft including 11 fighter aircraft and 16 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,224 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 20 MLRS units at its disposal.

23. Ivory Coast

Active personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Total population: 29.98 million

29.98 million Fit-for-service: 7,855,221

7,855,221 Military defense budget: $669,600,935 – #99 out of 145

$669,600,935 – #99 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Ivory Coast has a total of 19 military aircraft including 10 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 656 military vehicles including 5 tanks and 3 MLRS units, as well as 3 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Niger

Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total population: 26.34 million

26.34 million Fit-for-service: 5,294,900

5,294,900 Military defense budget: $336,400,000 – #119 out of 145

$336,400,000 – #119 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Niger has a total of 26 military aircraft including 2 strike aircraft and 13 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 456 military vehicles at its disposal.

21. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserves: 80,000

80,000 Paramilitary forces: 6,500

6,500 Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Total population: 67.46 million

67.46 million Fit-for-service: 6,678,750

6,678,750 Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145

$1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Tanzania has a total of 39 military aircraft including 14 fighter aircraft and 12 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,072 military vehicles including 62 tanks, as well as 12 naval vessels at its disposal.

20. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 21,800

21,800 Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Total population: 17.15 million

17.15 million Fit-for-service: 3,721,626

3,721,626 Military defense budget: $530,800,000 – #104 out of 145

$530,800,000 – #104 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Zimbabwe has a total of 95 military aircraft including 13 fighter aircraft and 28 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 828 military vehicles at its disposal.

19. Mauritania

Active personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserves: 66,000

66,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Total population: 4.328 million

4.328 million Fit-for-service: 1,181,555

1,181,555 Military defense budget: $261,250,000 – #127 out of 145

$261,250,000 – #127 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Mauritania has a total of 24 military aircraft including 4 strike aircraft and 4 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 628 military vehicles including 25 tanks, as well as 6 naval vessels at its disposal.

18. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7.361 million

7.361 million Fit-for-service: 3,290,485

3,290,485 Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145

$3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Libya has a total of 143 military aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft, 1 strike aircraft, and 16 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,816 military vehicles including 43 tanks and 25 MLRS units, as well as 5 naval vessels at its disposal.

17. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Active personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Total population: 19.09 million

19.09 million Fit-for-service: 3,856,906

3,856,906 Military defense budget: $381,350,000 – #115 out of 145

$381,350,000 – #115 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Chad has a total of 40 military aircraft including 7 strike aircraft and 16 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,316 military vehicles including 90 tanks and 20 MLRS units at its disposal.

16. Cameroon

Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Total population: 30.97 million

30.97 million Fit-for-service: 6,224,187

6,224,187 Military defense budget: $554,952,283 – #102 out of 145

$554,952,283 – #102 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Cameroon has a total of 35 military aircraft including 21 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 430 military vehicles, as well as 51 naval vessels at its disposal.

15. Mali

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 4,800

4,800 Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Total population: 21.99 million

21.99 million Fit-for-service: 4,288,168

4,288,168 Military defense budget: $650,386,000 – #100 out of 145

$650,386,000 – #100 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Mali has a total of 43 military aircraft including 9 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 10 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 570 military vehicles including 10 tanks and 20 MLRS units at its disposal.

14. Uganda

Active personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 49.28 million

49.28 million Fit-for-service: 9,905,891

9,905,891 Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145

$985,400,000 – #88 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Uganda has a total of 51 military aircraft including 6 fighter aircraft and 30 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,862 military vehicles including 259 tanks and 12 MLRS units at its disposal.

13. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Total population: 58.25 million

58.25 million Fit-for-service: 14,037,377

14,037,377 Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145

$1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Kenya has a total of 156 military aircraft including 17 fighter aircraft and 85 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,128 military vehicles including 188 tanks, as well as 23 naval vessels at its disposal.

12. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserves: 29,350

29,350 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Total population: 60.44 million

60.44 million Fit-for-service: 14,989,776

14,989,776 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145

$2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

Separate from the troops, South Africa has a total of 182 military aircraft including 2 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 18,692 military vehicles including 252 tanks and 101 MLRS units, as well as 49 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Active personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Total population: 12.05 million

12.05 million Fit-for-service: 5,181,004

5,181,004 Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145

$1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Tunisia has a total of 154 military aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft and 101 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,913 military vehicles including 90 tanks, as well as 58 naval vessels at its disposal.

10. Sudan

Active personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserves: 85,000

85,000 Paramilitary forces: 17,500

17,500 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Total population: 50.47 million

50.47 million Fit-for-service: 17,108,407

17,108,407 Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

$342,000,000 – #118 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Sudan has a total of 165 military aircraft including 37 fighter aircraft, 27 strike aircraft, and 64 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,900 military vehicles including 224 tanks and 192 MLRS units, as well as 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Angola

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (23) by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Active personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Total population: 37.20 million

37.20 million Fit-for-service: 3,720,206

3,720,206 Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

$1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Angola has a total of 298 military aircraft including 71 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 116 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 5,500 military vehicles including 309 tanks and 113 MLRS units, as well as 31 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Eritrea

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 6.344 million

6.344 million Fit-for-service: 1,598,677

1,598,677 Military defense budget: $198,000,000 – #132 out of 145

$198,000,000 – #132 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Eritrea has a total of 20 military aircraft including 1 fighter aircraft and 13 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 860 military vehicles including 65 tanks and 22 MLRS units, as well as 23 naval vessels at its disposal.

7. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Total population: 118.55 million

118.55 million Fit-for-service: 35,327,989

35,327,989 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

$2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Ethiopia has a total of 103 military aircraft including 25 fighter aircraft and 33 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,256 military vehicles including 338 tanks and 40 MLRS units at its disposal.

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

Active personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserves: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Total population: 115.40 million

115.40 million Fit-for-service: 31,389,623

31,389,623 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

$796,560,000 – #95 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Democratic Republic of Congo has a total of 46 military aircraft including 1 fighter aircraft, 6 strike aircraft, and 32 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 916 military vehicles including 105 tanks and 25 MLRS units, as well as 16 naval vessels at its disposal.

5. South Sudan

statephotos / Flickr

Active personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Total population: 12.70 million

12.70 million Fit-for-service: 4,065,188

4,065,188 Military defense budget: $175,300,000 – #133 out of 145

$175,300,000 – #133 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

Separate from the troops, South Sudan has a total of 20 military aircraft including 15 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,950 military vehicles including 30 tanks and 15 MLRS units at its disposal.

4. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserves: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Total population: 37.39 million

37.39 million Fit-for-service: 15,254,135

15,254,135 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Morocco has a total of 260 military aircraft including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,877 military vehicles including 903 tanks and 129 MLRS units, as well as 111 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total population: 236.75 million

236.75 million Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

$3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Nigeria has a total of 163 military aircraft including 14 fighter aircraft, 24 strike aircraft, and 66 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 8,962 military vehicles including 330 tanks and 37 MLRS units, as well as 133 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total population: 47.02 million

47.02 million Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Algeria has a total of 608 military aircraft including 102 fighter aircraft, 42 strike aircraft, and 299 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 26,000 military vehicles including 1,485 tanks and 266 MLRS units, as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Egypt

SRA D. Myles Cullen, USAF / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 111.25 million

111.25 million Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Separate from the troops, Egypt has a total of 1,093 military aircraft including 238 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 348 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 41,012 military vehicles including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units, as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

