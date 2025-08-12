Vietnam’s 5M Military Reservists Surpass South Korea, Taiwan, and Russia Combined

Key Points
-
With more than 5 million military reservists, Vietnam is home to the world’s largest reserve force
-
Vietnam’s force is larger than the combined reserves of South Korea, Taiwan, and Russia
-
Vietnam’s reservist strength acts as a strategic safeguard, allowing it to quickly mobilize millions
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
With more than 5 million military reservists, Vietnam is home to the world’s largest reserve force. For comparison, Vietnam’s force is larger than the combined reserves of South Korea, Taiwan, and Russia. This incredible manpower advantage reflects the nation’s history of war and territorial defense, but above all else readiness should need be. Vietnam’s reservist strength acts as a strategic safeguard, allowing it to quickly mobilize millions. However, this is not to say that its neighbors do not have sizable reserve forces as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the reservist forces of Asian nations.
To identify the Asian countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, and fit-for-service, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no reserve forces were excluded.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in Asia:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
35. Qatar
- Reserves: 15,000
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Total population: 2,552,088
- Fit-for-service: 490,001
- Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145
Qatar also has a total of 251 military aircraft, 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 115 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
34. Myanmar
- Reserves: 20,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Total population: 57,527,139
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Myanmar also has a total of 317 military aircraft, 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks and 180 MLRS units), as well as 232 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
33. Kuwait
- Reserves: 24,000
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Total population: 3,138,355
- Fit-for-service: 1,449,920
- Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145
Kuwait also has a total of 128 military aircraft, 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
32. Laos
- Reserves: 30,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Total population: 7,953,556
- Fit-for-service: 2,521,277
- Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145
Laos also has a total of 33 military aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.
31. Lebanon
- Reserves: 35,000
- Active personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary forces: 65,000
- Total military personnel: 160,000
- Total population: 5,364,482
- Fit-for-service: 1,775,644
- Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145
Lebanon also has a total of 80 military aircraft, 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks and 11 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
30. Syria
- Reserves: 50,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Total population: 23,865,423
- Fit-for-service: 13,245,310
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Syria also has a total of 207 military aircraft, 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks and 204 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
29. Malaysia
- Reserves: 51,600
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Total population: 34,564,810
- Fit-for-service: 13,480,276
- Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145
Malaysia also has a total of 135 military aircraft, 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 100 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Japan
- Reserves: 56,000
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total population: 123,201,945
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Japan also has a total of 1,443 military aircraft, 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 159 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
27. Jordan
- Reserves: 65,000
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Total population: 11,174,024
- Fit-for-service: 2,983,464
- Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145
Jordan also has a total of 274 military aircraft, 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks and 56 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Sri Lanka
- Reserves: 90,000
- Active personnel: 346,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 436,000
- Total population: 21,982,608
- Fit-for-service: 8,551,235
- Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
Sri Lanka also has a total of 85 military aircraft, 3,190 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 28 MLRS units), as well as 270 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Oman
- Reserves: 100,000
- Active personnel: 42,600
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 152,600
- Total population: 3,901,992
- Fit-for-service: 1,291,559
- Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145
Oman also has a total of 128 military aircraft, 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Bahrain
- Reserves: 110,000
- Active personnel: 18,400
- Paramilitary forces: 1,500
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Total population: 1,566,888
- Fit-for-service: 720,768
- Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
Bahrain also has a total of 132 military aircraft, 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. United Arab Emirates
- Reserves: 130,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Total population: 10,032,213
- Fit-for-service: 4,945,881
- Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 military aircraft, 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 181 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Kazakhstan
- Reserves: 135,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Total population: 20,260,006
- Fit-for-service: 6,928,922
- Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145
Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 military aircraft, 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks and 287 MLRS units), as well as 26 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Mongolia
- Reserves: 135,000
- Active personnel: 35,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 220,000
- Total population: 3,281,676
- Fit-for-service: 1,552,233
- Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Mongolia also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks and 130 MLRS units) at its disposal.
20. Georgia
- Reserves: 152,500
- Active personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 207,500
- Total population: 4,900,961
- Fit-for-service: 2,225,036
- Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145
Georgia also has a total of 61 military aircraft, 3,392 military vehicles (including 123 tanks and 42 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Thailand
- Reserves: 200,000
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Total population: 69,920,998
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Thailand also has a total of 493 military aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Armenia
- Reserves: 210,000
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Total population: 2,976,765
- Fit-for-service: 1,366,335
- Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145
Armenia also has a total of 71 military aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.
17. Singapore
- Reserves: 252,500
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Total population: 6,028,459
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,408
- Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Singapore also has a total of 230 military aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Azerbaijan
- Reserves: 300,000
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Total population: 10,650,239
- Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 military aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Kyrgyzstan
- Reserves: 300,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Total population: 6,172,101
- Fit-for-service: 2,487,357
- Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145
Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.
14. Iran
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 88,386,937
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Iran also has a total of 551 military aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Turkey
- Reserves: 378,700
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Indonesia
- Reserves: 400,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total population: 281,562,465
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Indonesia also has a total of 459 military aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Israel
- Reserves: 465,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,402,617
- Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Israel also has a total of 611 military aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. China
- Reserves: 510,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
China also has a total of 3,309 military aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Pakistan
- Reserves: 550,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total population: 252,363,571
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 military aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. North Korea
- Reserves: 560,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Total population: 26,298,666
- Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
North Korea also has a total of 861 military aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Tajikistan
- Reserves: 600,000
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Total population: 10,394,063
- Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
- Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Tajikistan also has a total of 25 military aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.
6. India
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
India also has a total of 2,229 military aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Philippines
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Total population: 118,277,063
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
Philippines also has a total of 202 military aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Russia
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Russia also has a total of 4,292 military aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Taiwan
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Total population: 23,595,274
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Taiwan also has a total of 761 military aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. South Korea
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 52,081,799
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
South Korea also has a total of 1,592 military aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Vietnam
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total population: 105,758,975
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Vietnam also has a total of 246 military aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.