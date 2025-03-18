These Nations Are Spending Billions on Logistical Aircraft

Logistical aircraft are the backbone of any modern military force. These aircraft allow for the transportation of troops and assets around the world in a relatively short period of time. Logistical aircraft also drastically improve the economy of motion for any given military in achieving its operational ends. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most logistical aircraft.
To determine the countries with the most logistical aircraft in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on fixed-wing transport aircraft. We also included supplemental information regarding fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most logical aircraft in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
31. Myanmar
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 83
- Total attack helicopters: 9
- Total special mission aircraft: 5
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 317
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 305 artillery units, and 180 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.
30. Italy
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 67
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total special mission aircraft: 23
- Total tanker aircraft: 8
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.
29. Morocco
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 31
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 78
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 4
- Total tanker aircraft: 2
- Total military aircraft: 260
- Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Morocco has 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 129 MLRS units). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.39 million.
28. Angola
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 31
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 116
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Total special mission aircraft: 2
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 298
- Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Angola has 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 600 artillery units, and 113 MLRS units). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.20 million.
27. Chile
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 32
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 87
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 21
- Total tanker aircraft: 5
- Total military aircraft: 277
- Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Chile has 8,832 military vehicles (including 386 tanks, 297 artillery units, and 8 MLRS units). Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.66 million.
26. United Arab Emirates
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 16
- Total helicopters: 247
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total special mission aircraft: 27
- Total tanker aircraft: 4
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.
25. Peru
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 38
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 22
- Total helicopters: 111
- Total attack helicopters: 16
- Total special mission aircraft: 12
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 256
- Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Peru has 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks, 302 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.60 million.
24. Australia
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 38
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 62
- Total helicopters: 69
- Total attack helicopters: 22
- Total special mission aircraft: 30
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total military aircraft: 327
- Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Australia has 15,648 military vehicles (including 59 tanks and 48 artillery units). Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.77 million.
23. Mexico
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 33
- Total helicopters: 178
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 25
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 433
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.74 million.
22. South Korea
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
- Total helicopters: 807
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total special mission aircraft: 36
- Total tanker aircraft: 4
- Total military aircraft: 1,592
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.
21. Venezuela
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 30
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 88
- Total attack helicopters: 10
- Total special mission aircraft: 3
- Total tanker aircraft: 1
- Total military aircraft: 229
- Military defense budget: $4,093,120,000 – #57 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8882 – #50 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Venezuela has 8,802 military vehicles (including 172 tanks, 148 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units). Venezuela has 109,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.25 million.
20. Saudi Arabia
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 264
- Total attack helicopters: 34
- Total special mission aircraft: 16
- Total tanker aircraft: 22
- Total military aircraft: 917
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.
19. Poland
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 44
- Total helicopters: 216
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total special mission aircraft: 11
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.
18. Germany
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 63
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total attack helicopters: 54
- Total special mission aircraft: 26
- Total tanker aircraft: 3
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
17. Spain
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 17
- Total special mission aircraft: 8
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.
16. Argentina
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 52
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 11
- Total helicopters: 94
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 13
- Total tanker aircraft: 2
- Total military aircraft: 239
- Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Argentina has 21,724 military vehicles (including 342 tanks, 227 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 46.99 million.
15. Thailand
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 20
- Total helicopters: 258
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Total special mission aircraft: 26
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 493
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.
14. Japan
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total helicopters: 596
- Total attack helicopters: 119
- Total special mission aircraft: 141
- Total tanker aircraft: 10
- Total military aircraft: 1,443
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
13. Egypt
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 61
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 348
- Total attack helicopters: 100
- Total special mission aircraft: 11
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 1,093
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.
12. Algeria
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 63
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
- Total helicopters: 299
- Total attack helicopters: 74
- Total special mission aircraft: 10
- Total tanker aircraft: 5
- Total military aircraft: 608
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.
11. Pakistan
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 373
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total special mission aircraft: 27
- Total tanker aircraft: 4
- Total military aircraft: 1,399
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.
10. Indonesia
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 34
- Total helicopters: 214
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Total special mission aircraft: 17
- Total tanker aircraft: 1
- Total military aircraft: 459
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.
9. Turkey
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 508
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total special mission aircraft: 28
- Total tanker aircraft: 7
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
8. Colombia
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 257
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 23
- Total tanker aircraft: 1
- Total military aircraft: 436
- Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units). Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 49.59 million.
7. Iran
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 21
- Total helicopters: 128
- Total attack helicopters: 13
- Total special mission aircraft: 10
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.
6. Brazil
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total helicopters: 191
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 25
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.
5. France
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total attack helicopters: 68
- Total special mission aircraft: 44
- Total tanker aircraft: 16
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.
4. India
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
- Total helicopters: 899
- Total attack helicopters: 80
- Total special mission aircraft: 74
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total military aircraft: 2,229
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.
3. China
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total attack helicopters: 281
- Total special mission aircraft: 112
- Total tanker aircraft: 10
- Total military aircraft: 3,309
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.
2. Russia
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 689
- Total helicopters: 1,651
- Total attack helicopters: 557
- Total special mission aircraft: 141
- Total tanker aircraft: 19
- Total military aircraft: 4,292
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.
1. United States
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 889
- Total helicopters: 5,843
- Total attack helicopters: 1,002
- Total special mission aircraft: 647
- Total tanker aircraft: 605
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.
