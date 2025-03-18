These Nations Are Spending Billions on Logistical Aircraft 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Logistical aircraft are the backbone of any modern military force. These aircraft allow for the transportation of troops and assets around the world in a relatively short period of time. Logistical aircraft also drastically improve the economy of motion for any given military in achieving its operational ends. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most logistical aircraft.

To determine the countries with the most logistical aircraft in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on fixed-wing transport aircraft. We also included supplemental information regarding fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most logical aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

31. Myanmar

shaadjutt / iStock via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 83

83 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 317

317 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 305 artillery units, and 180 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.

30. Italy

sagesolar / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

29. Morocco

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 31

31 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83

83 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 78

78 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 4

4 Total tanker aircraft: 2

2 Total military aircraft: 260

260 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Morocco has 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 129 MLRS units). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.39 million.

28. Angola

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 31

31 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 116

116 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 298

298 Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

$1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Angola has 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 600 artillery units, and 113 MLRS units). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.20 million.

27. Chile

usnavy / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 32

32 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 21

21 Total tanker aircraft: 5

5 Total military aircraft: 277

277 Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Chile has 8,832 military vehicles (including 386 tanks, 297 artillery units, and 8 MLRS units). Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.66 million.

26. United Arab Emirates

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37

37 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

25. Peru

JetPix / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 22

22 Total helicopters: 111

111 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total special mission aircraft: 12

12 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 256

256 Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

$3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Peru has 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks, 302 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.60 million.

24. Australia

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 62

62 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total special mission aircraft: 30

30 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 327

327 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has 15,648 military vehicles (including 59 tanks and 48 artillery units). Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.77 million.

23. Mexico

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3

3 Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total helicopters: 178

178 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 25

25 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 433

433 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.74 million.

22. South Korea

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 36

36 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

21. Venezuela

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 30

30 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 88

88 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total military aircraft: 229

229 Military defense budget: $4,093,120,000 – #57 out of 145

$4,093,120,000 – #57 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8882 – #50 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Venezuela has 8,802 military vehicles (including 172 tanks, 148 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units). Venezuela has 109,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.25 million.

20. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total special mission aircraft: 16

16 Total tanker aircraft: 22

22 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

19. Poland

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

18. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

50 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

17. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51

51 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

16. Argentina

herraez / Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 52

52 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23

23 Total strike and attack aircraft: 11

11 Total helicopters: 94

94 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 13

13 Total tanker aircraft: 2

2 Total military aircraft: 239

239 Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145

$928,897,000 – #89 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Argentina has 21,724 military vehicles (including 342 tanks, 227 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 46.99 million.

15. Thailand

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54

54 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

14. Japan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55

55 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

13. Egypt

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 61

61 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

12. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 63

63 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total attack helicopters: 74

74 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 5

5 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.

11. Pakistan

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64

64 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

10. Indonesia

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70

70 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

9. Turkey

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

84 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

8. Colombia

matt_hecht / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86

86 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16

16 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 257

257 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total military aircraft: 436

436 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units). Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 49.59 million.

7. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87

87 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

6. Brazil

Fabricio Rezende / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109

109 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 191

191 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 25

25 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.

5. France

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

119 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total special mission aircraft: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

4. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270

270 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total special mission aircraft: 74

74 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

3. China

Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289

289 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total special mission aircraft: 112

112 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

2. Russia

Laski Collection / Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456

456 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 19

19 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

1. United States

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918

918 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total special mission aircraft: 647

647 Total tanker aircraft: 605

605 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future