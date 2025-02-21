These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1 Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

The strength of any given nation’s military depends heavily on the size and readiness of its standing army. Some of the strongest military powers in the world maintain active-duty personnel numbers in the millions, which afford them their high status in global security and defense. Countries like China, India, and the United States ultimately leverage this for their own diplomatic ends, but if necessary to win any fight should these ends fail. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the largest standing armies in the world. (These are the World’s 30 strongest military powers – which nations are gaining on America?)

To identify the countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

It is worth noting that the term “active-duty military personnel” refers to full-time service members in the armed forces. These are different than reserve forces or paramilitary forces that might be called into action should there be a deficit in full-time service members in times of war.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest standing armies in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. United Kingdom

Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total population: 68,459,055

68,459,055 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, the United Kingdom has a total of 631 aircraft including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 266 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 38,200 military vehicles including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units, as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. South Sudan

Active personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Total population: 12,703,714

12,703,714 Fit-for-service: 4,065,188

4,065,188 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, South Sudan has a total of 20 aircraft mainly consisting of helicopters. Apart from these helicopters, this country also has 1,950 military vehicles including 30 tanks and 15 MLRS units at its disposal. South Sudan is landlocked so it does not have a naval force.

28. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 42,083,436

42,083,436 Fit-for-service: 14,308,368

14,308,368 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Iraq has a total of 391 aircraft including 26 fighter aircraft, 36 strike aircraft, and 197 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 37,288 military vehicles including 1,025 tanks and 572 MLRS units, as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

27. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserves: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Total population: 37,387,585

37,387,585 Fit-for-service: 15,254,135

15,254,135 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Morocco has a total of 260 aircraft including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,877 military vehicles including 903 tanks and 129 MLRS units, as well as 111 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68,374,591

68,374,591 Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, France has a total of 976 aircraft including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 110,932 military vehicles including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units, as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 38,746,310

38,746,310 Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Poland has a total of 479 aircraft including 59 fighter aircraft, 44 strike aircraft, and 216 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 23,138 military vehicles including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units, as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Taiwan

總統府 / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total population: 23,595,274

23,595,274 Fit-for-service: 1,061,787

1,061,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Taiwan has a total of 761 aircraft including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 19,921 military vehicles including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units, as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Cambodia

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 221,000

221,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Total population: 17,063,669

17,063,669 Fit-for-service: 5,733,393

5,733,393 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Cambodia has a total of 25 aircraft, mainly composed of helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,627 military vehicles including 644 tanks and 463 MLRS units, as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 50

50 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total population: 236,747,130

236,747,130 Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Nigeria has a total of 163 aircraft including 14 fighter aircraft, 24 strike aircraft, and 66 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 8,962 military vehicles including 330 tanks and 37 MLRS units, as well as 133 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,201,945

123,201,945 Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Japan has a total of 1,443 aircraft including 217 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 596 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 31,964 military vehicles including 521 tanks and 54 MLRS units, as well as 159 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 36,544,431

36,544,431 Fit-for-service: 17,468,238

17,468,238 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Saudi Arabia has a total of 917 aircraft including 283 fighter aircraft, 81 strike aircraft, and 264 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 19,040 military vehicles including 840 tanks and 321 MLRS units, as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Total population: 49,588,357

49,588,357 Fit-for-service: 19,190,694

19,190,694 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Colombia has a total of 436 aircraft including 16 fighter aircraft, 24 strike aircraft, and 257 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,460 military vehicles, as well as 233 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total population: 47,022,473

47,022,473 Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Algeria has a total of 608 aircraft including 102 fighter aircraft, 42 strike aircraft, and 299 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 26,000 military vehicles including 1,485 tanks and 266 MLRS units, as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserves: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Total population: 21,982,608

21,982,608 Fit-for-service: 8,551,235

8,551,235 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Sri Lanka has a total of 85 aircraft including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,190 military vehicles including 44 tanks and 28 MLRS units, as well as 270 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Turkey has a total of 1,083 aircraft including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,173 military vehicles including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units, as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserves: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary forces: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total population: 220,051,512

220,051,512 Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Brazil has a total of 513 aircraft including 43 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 191 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 22,464 military vehicles including 294 tanks and 38 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Thailand

Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total population: 69,920,998

69,920,998 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Thailand has a total of 493 aircraft including 72 fighter aircraft, 20 strike aircraft, and 258 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 16,935 military vehicles including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units, as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Indonesia

Gitoyo aryo / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Indonesia has a total of 459 aircraft including 41 fighter aircraft, 34 strike aircraft, and 214 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 20,440 military vehicles including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units, as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserves: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Total population: 130,739,927

130,739,927 Fit-for-service: 49,811,912

49,811,912 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Mexico has a total of 433 aircraft including 3 fighter aircraft, 33 strike aircraft, and 178 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 19,658 military vehicles, as well as 167 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 111,247,248

111,247,248 Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Egypt has a total of 1,093 aircraft including 238 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 348 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 41,012 military vehicles including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units, as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. South Korea

Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, South Korea has a total of 1,592 aircraft including 315 fighter aircraft, 98 strike aircraft, and 807 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 58,880 military vehicles including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units, as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Vietnam

Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense

Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Vietnam has a total of 246 aircraft including 41 fighter aircraft, 32 strike aircraft, and 101 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 11,912 military vehicles including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units, as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Iran has a total of 551 aircraft including 188 fighter aircraft, 21 strike aircraft, and 128 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 65,825 military vehicles including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units, as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Pakistan

Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Pakistan has a total of 1,399 aircraft including 328 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 373 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 17,516 military vehicles including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units, as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Ukraine

Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 35,661,826

35,661,826 Fit-for-service: 12,731,272

12,731,272 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Ukraine has a total of 324 aircraft including 70 fighter aircraft, 36 strike aircraft, and 136 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 18,920 military vehicles including 1,114 tanks and 279 MLRS units, as well as 89 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. North Korea

alexkuehni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, North Korea has a total of 861 aircraft including 368 fighter aircraft, 114 strike aircraft, and 205 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 18,288 military vehicles including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units, as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Russia

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, Russia has a total of 4,292 aircraft including 833 fighter aircraft, 689 strike aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 131,527 military vehicles including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units, as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserves: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, the United States has a total of 13,043 aircraft including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 391,963 military vehicles including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units, as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, India has a total of 2,229 aircraft including 513 fighter aircraft, 130 strike aircraft, and 899 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 148,594 military vehicles including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units, as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. China

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its military assets, China has a total of 3,309 aircraft including 1,212 fighter aircraft, 371 strike aircraft, and 913 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 144,017 military vehicles including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units, as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

