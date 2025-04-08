How Much Bigger Is America's Special-Mission Aircraft Fleet Compared to Its Enemies? Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Special-mission aircraft are an extremely important component of most modern air forces. These aircraft are equipped for specific operational needs like surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare, among other things. In order to outfit these aircraft with the tech needed to perform these missions effectively, air forces must make a significant financial investment which is reflected in their overall defense budgets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most special-mission aircraft.

To determine the countries with the most special-mission aircraft in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on special-mission aircraft. We also included supplemental information regarding fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most special-mission aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

29. Peru

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 256

256 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 22

22 Total helicopters: 111

111 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 38

38 Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

$3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Peru has 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks, 302 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.60 million.

28. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total special-mission aircraft: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 155

155 Total attack helicopters: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks, 438 artillery units, and 56 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

27. Argentina

nickalbi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total special-mission aircraft: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 239

239 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23

23 Total strike and attack aircraft: 11

11 Total helicopters: 94

94 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 2

2 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 52

52 Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145

$928,897,000 – #89 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Argentina has 21,724 military vehicles (including 342 tanks, 227 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 46.99 million.

26. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total special-mission aircraft: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

25. Saudi Arabia

GordZam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total special-mission aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total tanker aircraft: 22

22 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

24. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total special-mission aircraft: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks, 1044 artillery units, and 572 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

23. Indonesia

Total special-mission aircraft: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70

70 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

22. Taiwan

sjbyles / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

21. Israel

Total special-mission aircraft: 19

19 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total tanker aircraft: 14

14 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

20. Chile

usnavy / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 21

21 Total military aircraft: 277

277 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 5

5 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 32

32 Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Chile has 8,832 military vehicles (including 386 tanks, 297 artillery units, and 8 MLRS units). Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.66 million.

19. Colombia

Total special-mission aircraft: 23

23 Total military aircraft: 436

436 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16

16 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 257

257 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86

86 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has 3,460 military vehicles (116 artillery units). Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 49.59 million.

18. Italy

sagesolar / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 23

23 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

17. Mexico

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total special-mission aircraft: 25

25 Total military aircraft: 433

433 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3

3 Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total helicopters: 178

178 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.74 million.

16. Brazil

Fabricio Rezende / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total special-mission aircraft: 25

25 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 191

191 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109

109 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.

15. Thailand

Total special-mission aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54

54 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

14. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

50 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

13. United Arab Emirates

Total special-mission aircraft: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37

37 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

12. Pakistan

Total special-mission aircraft: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64

64 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

11. Turkey

Total special-mission aircraft: 28

28 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

84 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

10. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 28

28 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total tanker aircraft: 9

9 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29

29 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

9. Australia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total special-mission aircraft: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 327

327 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 62

62 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 38

38 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has 15,648 military vehicles (including 59 tanks and 48 artillery units). Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.77 million.

8. Canada

guenterguni / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total special-mission aircraft: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66

66 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28

28 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks). Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.79 million.

7. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 36

36 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

6. France

Total special-mission aircraft: 44

44 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

119 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

5. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total special-mission aircraft: 74

74 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270

270 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

4. China

Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total special-mission aircraft: 112

112 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289

289 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

3. Japan

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total special-mission aircraft: 141

141 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55

55 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

2. Russia

Total special-mission aircraft: 141

141 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total tanker aircraft: 19

19 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456

456 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

1. United States

Total special-mission aircraft: 647

647 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total tanker aircraft: 605

605 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918

918 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

