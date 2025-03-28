Military

Surrounded by America's Foes, This U.S. Ally Is Building a Massive Fleet of Fighter Jets

Kazakhstan+MiG | 20240402 102146 MiG-29 rear-right MilHistMus-Astana 301dpi
20240402 102146 MiG-29 rear-right MilHistMus-Astana 301dpi by photo User:Zenwort / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

As global tensions rise and military strategies shift, some key U.S. allies are choosing to focus on air power. In some regions where powerful neighbors are expanding their influence, these countries are building a larger and more modern fleet of fighter jets. The goal is not provocation, but preparation. By strengthening an air force, they can protect their interests, support regional stability, and contribute more to shared defense efforts. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest fighter jet fleets among global military powers.

To determine the countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter aircraft:

This is an updated version of a previously published article, with a fully revised ranking of air force strength based on new 2025 Global Firepower data.

Why Are We Covering This?

Silhouette of a military man in headphones at a laptop against the background of a digital globe of the earth, contour lighting. Concept: collection of confidential information, surveillance.
Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

25. Italy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 67
  • Total helicopters: 392
  • Total attack helicopters: 37
  • Total military aircraft: 729

24. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 16
  • Total helicopters: 247
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 551

23. Singapore

usairforce / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 70
  • Total attack helicopters: 18
  • Total military aircraft: 230

22. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Total attack helicopters: 24
  • Total military aircraft: 251

21. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
  • Total helicopters: 299
  • Total attack helicopters: 74
  • Total military aircraft: 608

20. Syria

Sukhoi Su-34 u2018RF-95841 / 10 ... by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-34 u2018RF-95841 / 10 ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 9
  • Total helicopters: 77
  • Total attack helicopters: 14
  • Total military aircraft: 207

19. United Kingdom

F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 31
  • Total helicopters: 266
  • Total attack helicopters: 37
  • Total military aircraft: 631

18. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 63
  • Total helicopters: 309
  • Total attack helicopters: 54
  • Total military aircraft: 584

17. Spain

Saab JAS39C Gripen u00e2u0080u009840u00e2u0080u0099 by Alan Wilson
Saab JAS39C Gripen u00e2u0080u009840u00e2u0080u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total attack helicopters: 17
  • Total military aircraft: 461

16. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 293
  • Total attack helicopters: 29
  • Total military aircraft: 558

15. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 21
  • Total helicopters: 128
  • Total attack helicopters: 13
  • Total military aircraft: 551

14. Turkey

F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... by slezo
F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 508
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total military aircraft: 1,083

13. Japan

Thinkstock

  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total helicopters: 596
  • Total attack helicopters: 119
  • Total military aircraft: 1,443

12. France

Clemens Vasters / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 448
  • Total attack helicopters: 68
  • Total military aircraft: 976

11. Egypt

Egyptian Air Force Mig-21 by RussellHarryLee
Egyptian Air Force Mig-21 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RussellHarryLee
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
  • Total helicopters: 348
  • Total attack helicopters: 100
  • Total military aircraft: 1,093

10. Israel

An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. by ermaleksandr
An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. (Public Domain) by ermaleksandr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total helicopters: 147
  • Total attack helicopters: 48
  • Total military aircraft: 611

9. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
  • Total helicopters: 264
  • Total attack helicopters: 34
  • Total military aircraft: 917

8. Taiwan

Taiwan+F-16 | General Dynamics (its aviation unit now part of Lockheed Martin) F-16C Block 50D &quot;Fighting Falcon&quot; (s/n 91-0412)
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total attack helicopters: 91
  • Total military aircraft: 761

7. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
  • Total helicopters: 807
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total military aircraft: 1,592

6. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
  • Total helicopters: 373
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 1,399

5. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 114
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total military aircraft: 861

4. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
  • Total helicopters: 899
  • Total attack helicopters: 80
  • Total military aircraft: 2,229

3. Russia

Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1 by Kirill Naumenko / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 689
  • Total helicopters: 1,651
  • Total attack helicopters: 557
  • Total military aircraft: 4,292

2. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total attack helicopters: 281
  • Total military aircraft: 3,309

1. United States

Wikimedia Commons

  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 889
  • Total helicopters: 5,843
  • Total attack helicopters: 1,002
  • Total military aircraft: 13,043

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Read more: Military, aircraft, combat aircraft, fighter jets, military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.