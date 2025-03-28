Surrounded by America's Foes, This U.S. Ally Is Building a Massive Fleet of Fighter Jets

As global tensions rise and military strategies shift, some key U.S. allies are choosing to focus on air power. In some regions where powerful neighbors are expanding their influence, these countries are building a larger and more modern fleet of fighter jets. The goal is not provocation, but preparation. By strengthening an air force, they can protect their interests, support regional stability, and contribute more to shared defense efforts. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest fighter jet fleets among global military powers.
To determine the countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.
It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.
Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter aircraft:
This is an updated version of a previously published article, with a fully revised ranking of air force strength based on new 2025 Global Firepower data.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.
25. Italy
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 67
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total military aircraft: 729
24. United Arab Emirates
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 16
- Total helicopters: 247
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total military aircraft: 551
23. Singapore
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 70
- Total attack helicopters: 18
- Total military aircraft: 230
22. Qatar
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
- Total helicopters: 80
- Total attack helicopters: 24
- Total military aircraft: 251
21. Algeria
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
- Total helicopters: 299
- Total attack helicopters: 74
- Total military aircraft: 608
20. Syria
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 9
- Total helicopters: 77
- Total attack helicopters: 14
- Total military aircraft: 207
19. United Kingdom
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 31
- Total helicopters: 266
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total military aircraft: 631
18. Germany
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 63
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total attack helicopters: 54
- Total military aircraft: 584
17. Spain
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 17
- Total military aircraft: 461
16. Greece
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 293
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total military aircraft: 558
15. Iran
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 21
- Total helicopters: 128
- Total attack helicopters: 13
- Total military aircraft: 551
14. Turkey
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 508
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
13. Japan
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total helicopters: 596
- Total attack helicopters: 119
- Total military aircraft: 1,443
12. France
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total attack helicopters: 68
- Total military aircraft: 976
11. Egypt
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 348
- Total attack helicopters: 100
- Total military aircraft: 1,093
10. Israel
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total helicopters: 147
- Total attack helicopters: 48
- Total military aircraft: 611
9. Saudi Arabia
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 264
- Total attack helicopters: 34
- Total military aircraft: 917
8. Taiwan
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 236
- Total attack helicopters: 91
- Total military aircraft: 761
7. South Korea
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
- Total helicopters: 807
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total military aircraft: 1,592
6. Pakistan
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 373
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total military aircraft: 1,399
5. North Korea
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 114
- Total helicopters: 205
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Total military aircraft: 861
4. India
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
- Total helicopters: 899
- Total attack helicopters: 80
- Total military aircraft: 2,229
3. Russia
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 689
- Total helicopters: 1,651
- Total attack helicopters: 557
- Total military aircraft: 4,292
2. China
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total attack helicopters: 281
- Total military aircraft: 3,309
1. United States
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 889
- Total helicopters: 5,843
- Total attack helicopters: 1,002
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
