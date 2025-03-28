Surrounded by America's Foes, This U.S. Ally Is Building a Massive Fleet of Fighter Jets 20240402 102146 MiG-29 rear-right MilHistMus-Astana 301dpi by photo User:Zenwort / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

As global tensions rise and military strategies shift, some key U.S. allies are choosing to focus on air power. In some regions where powerful neighbors are expanding their influence, these countries are building a larger and more modern fleet of fighter jets. The goal is not provocation, but preparation. By strengthening an air force, they can protect their interests, support regional stability, and contribute more to shared defense efforts. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest fighter jet fleets among global military powers.

To determine the countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter aircraft:

This is an updated version of a previously published article, with a fully revised ranking of air force strength based on new 2025 Global Firepower data.

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

25. Italy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 729

24. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 551

23. Singapore

usairforce / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 70

70 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 230

22. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 251

21. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total attack helicopters: 74

74 Total military aircraft: 608

20. Syria

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104

104 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 207

19. United Kingdom

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 631

18. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total military aircraft: 584

17. Spain

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 461

16. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 558

15. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

14. Turkey

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,083

13. Japan

Thinkstock

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,443

12. France

Clemens Vasters / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total military aircraft: 976

11. Egypt

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 1,093

10. Israel

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 611

9. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 917

8. Taiwan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total military aircraft: 761

7. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,592

6. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,399

5. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 861

4. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total military aircraft: 2,229

3. Russia

Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1 by Kirill Naumenko / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total military aircraft: 4,292

2. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total military aircraft: 3,309

1. United States

Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total military aircraft: 13,043

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future