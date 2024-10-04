Russia, China and Other Unexpected Military Powers Behind Asia's Aircraft Revolution

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The Su-57, J-20, and F-35, hailing from Russia, China, and the U.S. respectively, each stand as revolutionary advancements in their own right
- South Korea’s new KAI LAH is its latest domestically produced attack helicopter that is designed for both attack and reconnaissance missions, and it can equip a wide array of armament
- India is currently working on its own fifth-generation fighter jet in the HAL AMCA, as well as its drone warfare capabilities.
Russia, China, and the United States have been leading the charge in developing the next generation of military aircraft. The fifth generation, as it’s called, emphasizes stealth technology and advanced avionics that allow these aircraft to play a number of roles and drastically increase their combat effectiveness. However, there are other nations across Asia that are emerging with their own tech, which is revolutionizing aircraft.
The Su-57, J-20, and F-35, hailing from Russia, China, and the U.S. respectively, each stand as revolutionary advancements in their own right. But countries like South Korea and India have made significant strides on their own modernizing their own fleets. (Nearly 900 of these stealth fighters take to the skies worldwide.)
South Korea’s new KAI LAH is its latest domestically produced attack helicopter. These are expected to replace its fleet of American-made AH-1 Cobras and MD500s. The KAI LAH is designed for both attack and reconnaissance missions, and it can equip a wide array of armament. These also feature modern avionics, infrared sensors, and improved targeting systems.
India’s air force has grown significantly over the years, adding both Eastern and Western aircraft to its arsenal. This blend of Su-30s and Rafales, to pick two examples, is crucial for understanding the strengths and weaknesses of these aircraft and then developing proprietary tech.
India is currently working on its own fifth-generation fighter jet in the HAL AMCA, as well as its drone warfare capabilities. While these aircraft might not be viable at the moment, these can be expected in the coming years. (Exploring the future of military aviation.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the air forces of Asia, not just these major powers. To determine the Asian countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.
Here is a look at the largest air forces in Asia:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
45. Bhutan
- Total military aircraft: 2
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 2
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145
Bhutan has a total population of 876,000, only a fraction of these actively serve the military. This is reflected in Bhutans very small air force.
44. Kyrgyzstan
- Total military aircraft: 6
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 6
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145
Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.1 million and of these 1.4 million are fit for military service, including the air force.
43. Mongolia
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 6
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145
Mongolia has a population of 3.3 million, of these 1.5 million are fit for service, including the air force.
42. Nepal
- Total military aircraft: 15
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145
Nepal has a total population of nearly 31 million. This country ranks as one of the weakest in the world militarily, its air force is not particularly strong either.
41. Afghanistan
- Total military aircraft: 17
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145
Afghanistan has a total population of around 39 million. The Afghan Air Force fleet primarily consists of helicopters, with only two designated as attack helicopters.
40. Cambodia
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145
Cambodia has a population of 16.9 million. The Royal Cambodian Air Force primarily relies on its fleet of helicopters, including the Mil Mi-17 and Z-9.
39. Tajikistan
- Total military aircraft: 25
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total attack helicopters: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145
Tajikistan has a population of 9.2 million. The Tajik Air Force operates a modest fleet, with its helicopters playing an important role in patrolling the rugged, mountainous terrain that makes up much of the country’s landscape.
38. Laos
- Total military aircraft: 34
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145
Laos has a total population of 7.8 million, of these about 2.5 million are fit for service.
37. Georgia
- Total military aircraft: 52
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 42
- Total attack helicopters: 11
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145
Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million. The Georgian Air Force primarily operates helicopters, with 11 designated as attack helicopters.
36. Armenia
- Total military aircraft: 64
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
- Total helicopters: 36
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145
Armenia has a total population of 3 million. Its air force plays an important role in the country’s defense strategy, contributing to regional stability and security, especially considering its geographical location.
35. Lebanon
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 9
- Total helicopters: 69
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145
Lebanon has a total population of 5.3 million. Its air force operates a fleet that includes several UH-1H Huey helicopters, which have been in service since the 1970s.
34. Sri Lanka
- Total military aircraft: 86
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 55
- Total attack helicopters: 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145
Sri Lanka has a total population of 23.6 million. Its air force consists mainly of helicopters, but it does have some fighter aircraft as well.
33. Turkmenistan
- Total military aircraft: 90
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 28
- Total helicopters: 26
- Total attack helicopters: 10
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.7 million. It has a fairly balanced and diverse air force between fighter aircraft, strike aircraft, and helicopters.
32. Bahrain
- Total military aircraft: 120
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 74
- Total attack helicopters: 28
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145
Bahrain has a total population of 1.5 million and of these 714,000 are fit for military service, including the air force.
31. Oman
- Total military aircraft: 128
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
- Total helicopters: 31
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145
Oman has a total population of 3.8 million. The main fighter jet that Oman is pushing is the F-16 that it bought from the U.S.
30. Malaysia
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 52
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145
Malaysia has a total population of 34.2 million. The air force is predominantly helicopters, but Malaysia does have about 18 Su-30s at its disposal.
29. Azerbaijan
- Total military aircraft: 144
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 11
- Total helicopters: 86
- Total attack helicopters: 16
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.4 million. More than half this air force is helicopters, and most of these helicopters are Mi-8/17 and Mi-24’s.
28. Kuwait
- Total military aircraft: 144
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 60
- Total attack helicopters: 16
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million. For its fighter jets, Kuwait relies heavily on the American-made F/A-18 Super Hornet.
27. Yemen
- Total military aircraft: 177
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
- Total helicopters: 61
- Total attack helicopters: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145
Yemen has a total population of 31.6 million. For its fleet, Yemen relies heavily on Russian aircraft like the Mi-8/17/171 or the MiG-29.
26. Uzbekistan
- Total military aircraft: 191
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 13
- Total helicopters: 100
- Total attack helicopters: 33
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145
Uzbekistan has a total population of 31.4 million. For its air force, Uzbekistan relies fairly heavily on Russian aircraft like the Su-27 and the Mi-24/35.
25. Philippines
- Total military aircraft: 195
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 25
- Total helicopters: 115
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145
Philippines has a total population of 116.4 million. Philippines has a fairly good mix of aircraft in its air force with a majority being helicopters.
24. Bangladesh
- Total military aircraft: 216
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 73
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million. Bangladesh relies on a mix of Russian and American aircraft to compose its fleet.
23. Vietnam
- Total military aircraft: 226
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 33
- Total helicopters: 99
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
Vietnam has a total population of 104.8 million. A vast majority of Vietnam’s 226 military aircraft come from Russia.
22. Qatar
- Total military aircraft: 228
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
- Total helicopters: 67
- Total attack helicopters: 24
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million. With over 90 fighter aircraft at its disposal, the Qatari Air Force is one of the stronger fleets in the region.
21. Kazakhstan
- Total military aircraft: 243
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total helicopters: 75
- Total attack helicopters: 22
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million. As a former Soviet satellite, Kazakstan’s air force is primarily composed of Russian or older Soviet aircraft.
20. Singapore
- Total military aircraft: 247
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 87
- Total attack helicopters: 18
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145
Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million. Singapore draws much of its air force from Western powers, primarily the U.S.
19. Jordan
- Total military aircraft: 265
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
- Total helicopters: 148
- Total attack helicopters: 43
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Jordan has a total population of 11.1 million. The Royal Jordanian Air Force’s key asset is its 44 F-16 Fighting Falcons.
18. Myanmar
- Total military aircraft: 293
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 80
- Total attack helicopters: 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million. Myanmar has an extensive fleet of Russian helicopters mostly coming from the Mil Mi series.
17. Iraq
- Total military aircraft: 371
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 35
- Total helicopters: 197
- Total attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
Iraq has a total population of 41.3 million. Following the fall of Sadaam’s regime, the Iraqi Air Force has undergone serious rebuilding efforts.
16. Syria
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 57
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 27
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Syria has a total population of 22.9 million. Its air force remains a central element of the country’s military, playing an ongoing role in national defense and regional operations.
15. Indonesia
- Total military aircraft: 474
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 37
- Total helicopters: 210
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
Indonesia has a total population of 279.5 million. As one of the stronger militaries in the world, Indonesia’s air force contributes heavily to this might.
14. Thailand
- Total military aircraft: 501
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
- Total helicopters: 231
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
Thailand has a total population of 69.8 million. Thailand has an air force with over 500 aircraft at its disposal with nearly half of these being helicopters.
13. Iran
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
- Total helicopters: 129
- Total attack helicopters: 13
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Iran has a total population of 87.6 million. As one of the dominant powers in the region, Iran’s air force is more geared towards combat aircraft.
12. United Arab Emirates
- Total military aircraft: 560
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
- Total helicopters: 246
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million. The UAE Air Force is one of the most advanced in the region, equipped with cutting-edge aircraft like the F-16 and Mirage 2000.
11. Israel
- Total military aircraft: 612
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 39
- Total helicopters: 146
- Total attack helicopters: 48
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Israel has a total population of 9.0 million. While Israel has a fairly strong air force, recent attacks took out some of its most prized assets in the F-35 Lightning IIs recently purchased from the U.S.
10. Taiwan
- Total military aircraft: 750
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 236
- Total attack helicopters: 91
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
Taiwan has a total population of 23.6 million. Engaged in a constant standoff with mainland China, Taiwan relies heavily on Western assets for its defense.
9. Saudi Arabia
- Total military aircraft: 914
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 262
- Total attack helicopters: 34
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.0 million. As one of the main trading partners with the U.S., the Kingdom has a substantial number of American-made fighters.
8. North Korea
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 132
- Total helicopters: 205
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
North Korea has a total population of 26.1 million. The Korean People’s Air Force operates a large but outdated fleet, relying heavily on Soviet-era MiG aircraft.
7. Turkey
- Total military aircraft: 1,069
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 502
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million. he Turkish Air Force is one of the largest and most capable in NATO, operating a fleet that includes advanced F-16 fighter jets.
6. Pakistan
- Total military aircraft: 1,434
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 352
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
Pakistan has a total population of 247.7 million. The Pakistan Air Force is an important component of the country’s defense strategy, with an impressive fleet of fighter jets.
5. Japan
- Total military aircraft: 1,459
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 36
- Total helicopters: 577
- Total attack helicopters: 119
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Japan has a total population of 123.7 million. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force operates a highly advanced fleet, including F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, as well as its own iterations of other American aircraft.
4. South Korea
- Total military aircraft: 1,576
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
- Total helicopters: 758
- Total attack helicopters: 112
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million. South Korea has largely been focused on domestically producing its own combat aircraft and helicopters.
3. India
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
- Total helicopters: 869
- Total attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
India has a total population of 1.4 billion. The Indian Air Force is one of the largest in the world, with a diverse fleet that includes Su-30s, Rafales, and Tejas fighters.
2. China
- Total military aircraft: 3,304
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total attack helicopters: 281
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
China has a total population of 1.4 billion. he Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is one of the most powerful in the world, featuring advanced aircraft like the J-20 stealth fighter and a growing fleet of drones.
1. Russia
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 730
- Total helicopters: 1,547
- Total attack helicopters: 559
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
Russia has a total population of 141.7 million. The Russian Air Force is a formidable military power, with a fleet that includes advanced aircraft like the new Su-57 and the Su-35.
