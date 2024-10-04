Russia, China and Other Unexpected Military Powers Behind Asia's Aircraft Revolution shadman_samee / Flickr

Russia, China, and the United States have been leading the charge in developing the next generation of military aircraft. The fifth generation, as it’s called, emphasizes stealth technology and advanced avionics that allow these aircraft to play a number of roles and drastically increase their combat effectiveness. However, there are other nations across Asia that are emerging with their own tech, which is revolutionizing aircraft.

The Su-57, J-20, and F-35, hailing from Russia, China, and the U.S. respectively, each stand as revolutionary advancements in their own right. But countries like South Korea and India have made significant strides on their own modernizing their own fleets. (Nearly 900 of these stealth fighters take to the skies worldwide.)

South Korea’s new KAI LAH is its latest domestically produced attack helicopter. These are expected to replace its fleet of American-made AH-1 Cobras and MD500s. The KAI LAH is designed for both attack and reconnaissance missions, and it can equip a wide array of armament. These also feature modern avionics, infrared sensors, and improved targeting systems.

India’s air force has grown significantly over the years, adding both Eastern and Western aircraft to its arsenal. This blend of Su-30s and Rafales, to pick two examples, is crucial for understanding the strengths and weaknesses of these aircraft and then developing proprietary tech.

India is currently working on its own fifth-generation fighter jet in the HAL AMCA, as well as its drone warfare capabilities. While these aircraft might not be viable at the moment, these can be expected in the coming years. (Exploring the future of military aviation.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the air forces of Asia, not just these major powers. To determine the Asian countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest air forces in Asia:

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145

Bhutan has a total population of 876,000, only a fraction of these actively serve the military. This is reflected in Bhutans very small air force.

44. Kyrgyzstan

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 6

6 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.1 million and of these 1.4 million are fit for military service, including the air force.

43. Mongolia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 6

6 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Mongolia has a population of 3.3 million, of these 1.5 million are fit for service, including the air force.

42. Nepal

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Nepal has a total population of nearly 31 million. This country ranks as one of the weakest in the world militarily, its air force is not particularly strong either.

41. Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 17

17 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Afghanistan has a total population of around 39 million. The Afghan Air Force fleet primarily consists of helicopters, with only two designated as attack helicopters.

40. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Cambodia has a population of 16.9 million. The Royal Cambodian Air Force primarily relies on its fleet of helicopters, including the Mil Mi-17 and Z-9.

39. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Tajikistan has a population of 9.2 million. The Tajik Air Force operates a modest fleet, with its helicopters playing an important role in patrolling the rugged, mountainous terrain that makes up much of the country’s landscape.

38. Laos

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Laos has a total population of 7.8 million, of these about 2.5 million are fit for service.

37. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 52

52 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million. The Georgian Air Force primarily operates helicopters, with 11 designated as attack helicopters.

36. Armenia

Narek / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 64

64 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4

4 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total helicopters: 36

36 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Armenia has a total population of 3 million. Its air force plays an important role in the country’s defense strategy, contributing to regional stability and security, especially considering its geographical location.

35. Lebanon

Hkfoursixteen / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Lebanon has a total population of 5.3 million. Its air force operates a fleet that includes several UH-1H Huey helicopters, which have been in service since the 1970s.

34. Sri Lanka

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 86

86 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5

5 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 55

55 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Sri Lanka has a total population of 23.6 million. Its air force consists mainly of helicopters, but it does have some fighter aircraft as well.

33. Turkmenistan

MIG in Mary by peretzp / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total military aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 28

28 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.7 million. It has a fairly balanced and diverse air force between fighter aircraft, strike aircraft, and helicopters.

32. Bahrain

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18

18 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 74

74 Total attack helicopters: 28

28 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Bahrain has a total population of 1.5 million and of these 714,000 are fit for military service, including the air force.

31. Oman

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Oman has a total population of 3.8 million. The main fighter jet that Oman is pushing is the F-16 that it bought from the U.S.

30. Malaysia

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia has a total population of 34.2 million. The air force is predominantly helicopters, but Malaysia does have about 18 Su-30s at its disposal.

29. Azerbaijan

Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 11

11 Total helicopters: 86

86 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.4 million. More than half this air force is helicopters, and most of these helicopters are Mi-8/17 and Mi-24’s.

28. Kuwait

navcent / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 60

60 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million. For its fighter jets, Kuwait relies heavily on the American-made F/A-18 Super Hornet.

27. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 177

177 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53

53 Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total helicopters: 61

61 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Yemen has a total population of 31.6 million. For its fleet, Yemen relies heavily on Russian aircraft like the Mi-8/17/171 or the MiG-29.

26. Uzbekistan

Mississippi National Guard by The National Guard / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military aircraft: 191

191 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 13

13 Total helicopters: 100

100 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Uzbekistan has a total population of 31.4 million. For its air force, Uzbekistan relies fairly heavily on Russian aircraft like the Su-27 and the Mi-24/35.

25. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 195

195 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 115

115 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Philippines has a total population of 116.4 million. Philippines has a fairly good mix of aircraft in its air force with a majority being helicopters.

24. Bangladesh

Total military aircraft: 216

216 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 73

73 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million. Bangladesh relies on a mix of Russian and American aircraft to compose its fleet.

23. Vietnam

Public Domain / Wikimedia commons

Total military aircraft: 226

226 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total helicopters: 99

99 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Vietnam has a total population of 104.8 million. A vast majority of Vietnam’s 226 military aircraft come from Russia.

22. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 228

228 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million. With over 90 fighter aircraft at its disposal, the Qatari Air Force is one of the stronger fleets in the region.

21. Kazakhstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 243

243 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 75

75 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million. As a former Soviet satellite, Kazakstan’s air force is primarily composed of Russian or older Soviet aircraft.

20. Singapore

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 247

247 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million. Singapore draws much of its air force from Western powers, primarily the U.S.

19. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 265

265 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11.1 million. The Royal Jordanian Air Force’s key asset is its 44 F-16 Fighting Falcons.

18. Myanmar

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 293

293 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million. Myanmar has an extensive fleet of Russian helicopters mostly coming from the Mil Mi series.

17. Iraq

The Iraqi MiG F-7A kill (1/17/91) of Cdr Mark Fox during Desert Storm in a McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F/A-18C-25-MC 'Hornet' (BuNo 163508) of VFA-81 by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total military aircraft: 371

371 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 35

35 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Iraq has a total population of 41.3 million. Following the fall of Sadaam’s regime, the Iraqi Air Force has undergone serious rebuilding efforts.

16. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total strike and attack aircraft: 57

57 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million. Its air force remains a central element of the country’s military, playing an ongoing role in national defense and regional operations.

15. Indonesia

Total military aircraft: 474

474 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 210

210 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia has a total population of 279.5 million. As one of the stronger militaries in the world, Indonesia’s air force contributes heavily to this might.

14. Thailand

Total military aircraft: 501

501 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73

73 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 231

231 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Thailand has a total population of 69.8 million. Thailand has an air force with over 500 aircraft at its disposal with nearly half of these being helicopters.

13. Iran

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million. As one of the dominant powers in the region, Iran’s air force is more geared towards combat aircraft.

12. United Arab Emirates

Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million. The UAE Air Force is one of the most advanced in the region, equipped with cutting-edge aircraft like the F-16 and Mirage 2000.

11. Israel

Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total strike and attack aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million. While Israel has a fairly strong air force, recent attacks took out some of its most prized assets in the F-35 Lightning IIs recently purchased from the U.S.

10. Taiwan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 750

750 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286

286 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Taiwan has a total population of 23.6 million. Engaged in a constant standoff with mainland China, Taiwan relies heavily on Western assets for its defense.

9. Saudi Arabia

GordZam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 914

914 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 262

262 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.0 million. As one of the main trading partners with the U.S., the Kingdom has a substantial number of American-made fighters.

8. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 951

951 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440

440 Total strike and attack aircraft: 132

132 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

North Korea has a total population of 26.1 million. The Korean People’s Air Force operates a large but outdated fleet, relying heavily on Soviet-era MiG aircraft.

7. Turkey

Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205

205 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million. he Turkish Air Force is one of the largest and most capable in NATO, operating a fleet that includes advanced F-16 fighter jets.

6. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387

387 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 352

352 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 247.7 million. The Pakistan Air Force is an important component of the country’s defense strategy, with an impressive fleet of fighter jets.

5. Japan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 577

577 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.7 million. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force operates a highly advanced fleet, including F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, as well as its own iterations of other American aircraft.

4. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 758

758 Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million. South Korea has largely been focused on domestically producing its own combat aircraft and helicopters.

3. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606

606 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 869

869 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

India has a total population of 1.4 billion. The Indian Air Force is one of the largest in the world, with a diverse fleet that includes Su-30s, Rafales, and Tejas fighters.

2. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207

1,207 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

China has a total population of 1.4 billion. he Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is one of the most powerful in the world, featuring advanced aircraft like the J-20 stealth fighter and a growing fleet of drones.

1. Russia

Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809

809 Total strike and attack aircraft: 730

730 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Total attack helicopters: 559

559 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Russia has a total population of 141.7 million. The Russian Air Force is a formidable military power, with a fleet that includes advanced aircraft like the new Su-57 and the Su-35.

