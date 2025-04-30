Military

From Iceland’s $312m to Luxembourg’s Lone Jet: The 5 Smallest War Chests in NATO, Ranked

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • Larger military forces tend to correlate with overall military strength and effectiveness

  • NATO’s combined military strength vastly exceeds any single country in the world, or any other military alliance

  • Countries with populations over 1 billion would be hard pressed to muster a force like that of NATO

  • With global uncertainty at an all time high and potential conflicts affecting NATO nations, now is the best time to speak with a financial advisor to make sure your portfolio is positioned to weather the storm. Consultations are free and take just a few minutes, click here to get started now.

The sheer size of a military force tends to draw a direct correlation with its capabilities and effectiveness in any given operation. With an alliance of over 30 nations, and their combined forces, it’s no wonder that NATO is considered the strongest and most effective military force on Earth. Even countries like China or India with populations exceeding 1 billion would be hard pressed to muster a standing army like that of NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the largest standing armies in the alliance.

To identify the NATO countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest standing armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Iceland

Iceland | Reykjavik capital city of iceland
patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Active personnel: 0
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 0
  • Total population: 364,036
  • Fit-for-service: 50,237
  • Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland also has a total of 150 military vehicles at its disposal, with no military aircraft or navy to speak of.

31. Luxembourg

Betzdorf, SES by GilPe
Betzdorf, SES (CC BY-SA 4.0) by GilPe
  • Active personnel: 1,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,000
  • Total population: 671,254
  • Fit-for-service: 92,633
  • Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Luxembourg only has one military aircraft. Apart from this aircraft, this country also has 182 military vehicles at its disposal.

30. Montenegro

Military Montenegro 7 by CRNAGORAMNE
Military Montenegro 7 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by CRNAGORAMNE
  • Active personnel: 2,350
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,850
  • Total population: 599,849
  • Fit-for-service: 85,179
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Montenegro also has a total of 11 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 471 military vehicles including 12 MLRS units, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active personnel: 6,600
  • Reserves: 2,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 500
  • Total military personnel: 9,100
  • Total population: 3.107 million
  • Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,796 military vehicles including 46 tanks and 135 MLRS units, as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active personnel: 7,300
  • Reserves: 26,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 38,300
  • Total population: 2.098 million
  • Fit-for-service: 826,570
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia also has a total of 39 aircraft including 16 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,428 military vehicles including 54 tanks, as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

27. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 7,700
  • Reserves: 78,800
  • Paramilitary forces: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Total population: 1.194 million
  • Fit-for-service: 456,028
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft including 3 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,685 military vehicles, as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. North Macedonia

North Macedonia Tank by MilitaryJournal
North Macedonia Tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MilitaryJournal
  • Active personnel: 9,000
  • Reserves: 60,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 3,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,250
  • Total population: 2.136 million
  • Fit-for-service: 783,773
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft including 10 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,108 military vehicles including 20 tanks and 17 MLRS units, and no naval vessels.

25. Croatia

Croatia&#039;s best loved politicia... by young shanahan
Croatia&#039;s best loved politicia... (CC BY 2.0) by young shanahan
  • Active personnel: 14,325
  • Reserves: 20,100
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Total population: 4.150 million
  • Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia also has a total of 67 aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,848 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 42 MLRS units, as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 17,250
  • Reserves: 36,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 12,500
  • Total military personnel: 65,750
  • Total population: 1.801 million
  • Fit-for-service: 648,449
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft including all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,848 military vehicles, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Slovakia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active personnel: 19,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 19,500
  • Total population: 5.564 million
  • Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Slovakia also has a total of 41 aircraft including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,074 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 25 MLRS units, and no naval vessels to speak of.

22. Denmark

The military at Rosenborg cast... by Sunny Ripert
The military at Rosenborg cast... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sunny Ripert
  • Active personnel: 20,000
  • Reserves: 12,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Total population: 5.973 million
  • Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark also has a total of 117 aircraft including 31 fighter aircraft, 4 strike aircraft, and 34 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,856 military vehicles including 44 tanks and 8 MLRS units, as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Lithuania

Airmen, aircraft to support NA... by DVIDSHUB
Airmen, aircraft to support NA... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Active personnel: 23,000
  • Reserves: 104,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 14,150
  • Total military personnel: 141,150
  • Total population: 2.628 million
  • Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft including 4 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,263 military vehicles including, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active personnel: 23,250
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 40,000
  • Total military personnel: 63,250
  • Total population: 5.510 million
  • Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Norway also has a total of 97 aircraft including 32 strike aircraft and 33 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,552 military vehicles including 44 tanks, as well as 43 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Finland

Finland military band singing by Michal Mau0148as
Finland military band singing (BY 4.0) by Michal Mau0148as
  • Active personnel: 24,000
  • Reserves: 870,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Total population: 5.626 million
  • Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 11,704 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units, as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Portugal

Portugal tank by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
Portugal tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Active personnel: 24,000
  • Reserves: 211,700
  • Paramilitary forces: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Total population: 10.64 million
  • Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 115 aircraft including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 10,828 military vehicles including 34 tanks, as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active personnel: 24,400
  • Reserves: 32,900
  • Paramilitary forces: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Total population: 10.59 million
  • Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden also has a total of 169 aircraft including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,795 military vehicles including 110 tanks, as well as 308 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Belgium

Belgian Air Force F-16 by Dave_S.
Belgian Air Force F-16 (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Active personnel: 25,000
  • Reserves: 6,400
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 31,400
  • Total population: 11.98 million
  • Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Belgium also has a total of 108 aircraft including 43 fighter aircraft and 20 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Czechia

W-3A Sokol Helicopter Czechia by slezo
W-3A Sokol Helicopter Czechia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Active personnel: 28,000
  • Reserves: 4,200
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 32,200
  • Total population: 10.84 million
  • Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia also has a total of 99 aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft, 16 strike aircraft, and 42 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,340 military vehicles including 43 tanks and 16 MLRS units, and no navy to speak of.

14. Bulgaria

160724-Z-NT152-004 by Oregon National Guard
160724-Z-NT152-004 (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard
  • Active personnel: 37,000
  • Reserves: 3,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Total population: 6.783 million
  • Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft, 5 strike aircraft, and 27 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,914 military vehicles including 90 tanks and 24 MLRS units, as well as 36 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active personnel: 41,380
  • Reserves: 6,765
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 53,145
  • Total population: 17.77 million
  • Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands also has a total of 120 aircraft including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,755 military vehicles including 18 tanks and 2 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 41,600
  • Reserves: 20,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 76,600
  • Total population: 9.856 million
  • Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary also has a total of 69 aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,797 military vehicles including 209 tanks, and no navy to speak of.

11. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 68,000
  • Reserves: 27,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 100,500
  • Total population: 38.79 million
  • Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada also has a total of 351 aircraft including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 21,704 military vehicles including 74 tanks, as well as 73 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Romania

Romania+military+aircraft | Pride of the sky
sagesolar / Flickr

  • Active personnel: 81,300
  • Reserves: 55,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 151,300
  • Total population: 18.15 million
  • Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania also has a total of 140 aircraft including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 10,774 military vehicles including 328 tanks and 243 MLRS units, as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Spain

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Active personnel: 133,282
  • Reserves: 15,150
  • Paramilitary forces: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Total population: 47.28 million
  • Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 461 aircraft including 137 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 153 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 17,626 military vehicles including 317 tanks, as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active personnel: 142,700
  • Reserves: 221,350
  • Paramilitary forces: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Total population: 10.46 million
  • Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 558 aircraft including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,888 military vehicles including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units, as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 165,500
  • Reserves: 18,500
  • Paramilitary forces: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Total population: 60.96 million
  • Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has a total of 729 aircraft including 89 fighter aircraft, 67 strike aircraft, and 392 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 73,480 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units, as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active personnel: 181,600
  • Reserves: 34,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Total population: 84.12 million
  • Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany also has a total of 584 aircraft including 129 fighter aircraft, 63 strike aircraft, and 309 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 83,260 military vehicles including 296 tanks and 33 MLRS units, as well as 61 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Active personnel: 184,860
  • Reserves: 924,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Total population: 68.46 million
  • Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 266 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 38,200 military vehicles including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units, as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. France

Rafale by Ank Kumar
Rafale (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ank Kumar
  • Active personnel: 200,000
  • Reserves: 26,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Total population: 68.37 million
  • Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France also has a total of 976 aircraft including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 110,932 military vehicles including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units, as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active personnel: 202,100
  • Reserves: 350,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Total population: 38.75 million
  • Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft including 59 fighter aircraft, 44 strike aircraft, and 216 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 23,138 military vehicles including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units, as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 355,200
  • Reserves: 378,700
  • Paramilitary forces: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Total population: 84.12 million
  • Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,173 military vehicles including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units, as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Active personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserves: 799,500
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Total population: 341.96 million
  • Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 391,963 military vehicles including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units, as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
  3. Choose Your  Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!

 
Read more: Military, active duty, active duty army personnel, army, European countries with the largest standing armies, military, military strength, NATO

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice