From Iceland’s $312m to Luxembourg’s Lone Jet: The 5 Smallest War Chests in NATO, Ranked Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Larger military forces tend to correlate with overall military strength and effectiveness

NATO’s combined military strength vastly exceeds any single country in the world, or any other military alliance

Countries with populations over 1 billion would be hard pressed to muster a force like that of NATO

The sheer size of a military force tends to draw a direct correlation with its capabilities and effectiveness in any given operation. With an alliance of over 30 nations, and their combined forces, it’s no wonder that NATO is considered the strongest and most effective military force on Earth. Even countries like China or India with populations exceeding 1 billion would be hard pressed to muster a standing army like that of NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the largest standing armies in the alliance.

To identify the NATO countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest standing armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 0

0 Total population: 364,036

364,036 Fit-for-service: 50,237

50,237 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

$312,400,000 – #121 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland also has a total of 150 military vehicles at its disposal, with no military aircraft or navy to speak of.

31. Luxembourg

Active personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total population: 671,254

671,254 Fit-for-service: 92,633

92,633 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Luxembourg only has one military aircraft. Apart from this aircraft, this country also has 182 military vehicles at its disposal.

30. Montenegro

Active personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Total population: 599,849

599,849 Fit-for-service: 85,179

85,179 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Montenegro also has a total of 11 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 471 military vehicles including 12 MLRS units, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Total population: 3.107 million

3.107 million Fit-for-service: 1,292,554

1,292,554 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,796 military vehicles including 46 tanks and 135 MLRS units, as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Total population: 2.098 million

2.098 million Fit-for-service: 826,570

826,570 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia also has a total of 39 aircraft including 16 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,428 military vehicles including 54 tanks, as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

27. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1.194 million

1.194 million Fit-for-service: 456,028

456,028 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft including 3 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,685 military vehicles, as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. North Macedonia

Active personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserves: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Total population: 2.136 million

2.136 million Fit-for-service: 783,773

783,773 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft including 10 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,108 military vehicles including 20 tanks and 17 MLRS units, and no naval vessels.

25. Croatia

Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4.150 million

4.150 million Fit-for-service: 1,564,594

1,564,594 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia also has a total of 67 aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,848 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 42 MLRS units, as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserves: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Total population: 1.801 million

1.801 million Fit-for-service: 648,449

648,449 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft including all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,848 military vehicles, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Slovakia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Total population: 5.564 million

5.564 million Fit-for-service: 2,353,424

2,353,424 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Slovakia also has a total of 41 aircraft including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,074 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 25 MLRS units, and no naval vessels to speak of.

22. Denmark

Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5.973 million

5.973 million Fit-for-service: 2,126,436

2,126,436 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark also has a total of 117 aircraft including 31 fighter aircraft, 4 strike aircraft, and 34 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,856 military vehicles including 44 tanks and 8 MLRS units, as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Lithuania

Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary forces: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Total population: 2.628 million

2.628 million Fit-for-service: 1,332,490

1,332,490 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft including 4 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,263 military vehicles including, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Total population: 5.510 million

5.510 million Fit-for-service: 1,807,192

1,807,192 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Norway also has a total of 97 aircraft including 32 strike aircraft and 33 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,552 military vehicles including 44 tanks, as well as 43 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Finland

Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5.626 million

5.626 million Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 11,704 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units, as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Portugal

Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10.64 million

10.64 million Fit-for-service: 4,096,295

4,096,295 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 115 aircraft including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 10,828 military vehicles including 34 tanks, as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10.59 million

10.59 million Fit-for-service: 3,558,185

3,558,185 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden also has a total of 169 aircraft including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,795 military vehicles including 110 tanks, as well as 308 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Belgium

Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Total population: 11.98 million

11.98 million Fit-for-service: 3,880,753

3,880,753 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Belgium also has a total of 108 aircraft including 43 fighter aircraft and 20 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Czechia

Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total population: 10.84 million

10.84 million Fit-for-service: 4,129,236

4,129,236 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia also has a total of 99 aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft, 16 strike aircraft, and 42 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,340 military vehicles including 43 tanks and 16 MLRS units, and no navy to speak of.

14. Bulgaria

Active personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserves: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 6.783 million

6.783 million Fit-for-service: 2,611,324

2,611,324 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft, 5 strike aircraft, and 27 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,914 military vehicles including 90 tanks and 24 MLRS units, as well as 36 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserves: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Total population: 17.77 million

17.77 million Fit-for-service: 6,486,918

6,486,918 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands also has a total of 120 aircraft including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,755 military vehicles including 18 tanks and 2 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Total population: 9.856 million

9.856 million Fit-for-service: 3,794,462

3,794,462 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary also has a total of 69 aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,797 military vehicles including 209 tanks, and no navy to speak of.

11. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserves: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Total population: 38.79 million

38.79 million Fit-for-service: 13,500,595

13,500,595 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada also has a total of 351 aircraft including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 21,704 military vehicles including 74 tanks, as well as 73 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Romania

sagesolar / Flickr

Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Total population: 18.15 million

18.15 million Fit-for-service: 7,731,114

7,731,114 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania also has a total of 140 aircraft including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 10,774 military vehicles including 328 tanks and 243 MLRS units, as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Spain

Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47.28 million

47.28 million Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 461 aircraft including 137 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 153 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 17,626 military vehicles including 317 tanks, as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total population: 10.46 million

10.46 million Fit-for-service: 3,985,676

3,985,676 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 558 aircraft including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,888 military vehicles including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units, as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total population: 60.96 million

60.96 million Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has a total of 729 aircraft including 89 fighter aircraft, 67 strike aircraft, and 392 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 73,480 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units, as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total population: 84.12 million

84.12 million Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany also has a total of 584 aircraft including 129 fighter aircraft, 63 strike aircraft, and 309 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 83,260 military vehicles including 296 tanks and 33 MLRS units, as well as 61 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. United Kingdom

Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total population: 68.46 million

68.46 million Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 266 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 38,200 military vehicles including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units, as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. France

Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68.37 million

68.37 million Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France also has a total of 976 aircraft including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 110,932 military vehicles including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units, as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 38.75 million

38.75 million Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft including 59 fighter aircraft, 44 strike aircraft, and 216 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 23,138 military vehicles including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units, as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84.12 million

84.12 million Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,173 military vehicles including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units, as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserves: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total population: 341.96 million

341.96 million Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 391,963 military vehicles including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units, as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

