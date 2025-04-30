From Iceland’s $312m to Luxembourg’s Lone Jet: The 5 Smallest War Chests in NATO, Ranked

Key Points
-
Larger military forces tend to correlate with overall military strength and effectiveness
-
NATO’s combined military strength vastly exceeds any single country in the world, or any other military alliance
-
Countries with populations over 1 billion would be hard pressed to muster a force like that of NATO
-
The sheer size of a military force tends to draw a direct correlation with its capabilities and effectiveness in any given operation. With an alliance of over 30 nations, and their combined forces, it’s no wonder that NATO is considered the strongest and most effective military force on Earth. Even countries like China or India with populations exceeding 1 billion would be hard pressed to muster a standing army like that of NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the largest standing armies in the alliance.
To identify the NATO countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest standing armies in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
32. Iceland
- Active personnel: 0
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 0
- Total population: 364,036
- Fit-for-service: 50,237
- Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
Iceland also has a total of 150 military vehicles at its disposal, with no military aircraft or navy to speak of.
31. Luxembourg
- Active personnel: 1,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Total population: 671,254
- Fit-for-service: 92,633
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
Luxembourg only has one military aircraft. Apart from this aircraft, this country also has 182 military vehicles at its disposal.
30. Montenegro
- Active personnel: 2,350
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Total population: 599,849
- Fit-for-service: 85,179
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
Montenegro also has a total of 11 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 471 military vehicles including 12 MLRS units, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
29. Albania
- Active personnel: 6,600
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Total population: 3.107 million
- Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,796 military vehicles including 46 tanks and 135 MLRS units, as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Slovenia
- Active personnel: 7,300
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Total population: 2.098 million
- Fit-for-service: 826,570
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
Slovenia also has a total of 39 aircraft including 16 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,428 military vehicles including 54 tanks, as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
27. Estonia
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Reserves: 78,800
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Total population: 1.194 million
- Fit-for-service: 456,028
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft including 3 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,685 military vehicles, as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. North Macedonia
- Active personnel: 9,000
- Reserves: 60,000
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Total population: 2.136 million
- Fit-for-service: 783,773
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft including 10 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,108 military vehicles including 20 tanks and 17 MLRS units, and no naval vessels.
25. Croatia
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Reserves: 20,100
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Total population: 4.150 million
- Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
Croatia also has a total of 67 aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,848 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 42 MLRS units, as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Latvia
- Active personnel: 17,250
- Reserves: 36,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Total population: 1.801 million
- Fit-for-service: 648,449
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft including all of which are helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,848 military vehicles, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. Slovakia
- Active personnel: 19,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Total population: 5.564 million
- Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
Slovakia also has a total of 41 aircraft including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,074 military vehicles including 45 tanks and 25 MLRS units, and no naval vessels to speak of.
22. Denmark
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Reserves: 12,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Total population: 5.973 million
- Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
Denmark also has a total of 117 aircraft including 31 fighter aircraft, 4 strike aircraft, and 34 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 3,856 military vehicles including 44 tanks and 8 MLRS units, as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Lithuania
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 104,000
- Paramilitary forces: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Total population: 2.628 million
- Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft including 4 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 1,263 military vehicles including, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Norway
- Active personnel: 23,250
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Total population: 5.510 million
- Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
Norway also has a total of 97 aircraft including 32 strike aircraft and 33 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,552 military vehicles including 44 tanks, as well as 43 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Finland
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total population: 5.626 million
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 11,704 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units, as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Portugal
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 211,700
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total population: 10.64 million
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Portugal also has a total of 115 aircraft including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 10,828 military vehicles including 34 tanks, as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Sweden
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Reserves: 32,900
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total population: 10.59 million
- Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Sweden also has a total of 169 aircraft including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,795 military vehicles including 110 tanks, as well as 308 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Belgium
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 6,400
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Total population: 11.98 million
- Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
Belgium also has a total of 108 aircraft including 43 fighter aircraft and 20 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Czechia
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Reserves: 4,200
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Total population: 10.84 million
- Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
Czechia also has a total of 99 aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft, 16 strike aircraft, and 42 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 6,340 military vehicles including 43 tanks and 16 MLRS units, and no navy to speak of.
14. Bulgaria
- Active personnel: 37,000
- Reserves: 3,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Total population: 6.783 million
- Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft including 10 fighter aircraft, 5 strike aircraft, and 27 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,914 military vehicles including 90 tanks and 24 MLRS units, as well as 36 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Netherlands
- Active personnel: 41,380
- Reserves: 6,765
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Total population: 17.77 million
- Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
The Netherlands also has a total of 120 aircraft including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,755 military vehicles including 18 tanks and 2 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Hungary
- Active personnel: 41,600
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Total population: 9.856 million
- Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
Hungary also has a total of 69 aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 7,797 military vehicles including 209 tanks, and no navy to speak of.
11. Canada
- Active personnel: 68,000
- Reserves: 27,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Total population: 38.79 million
- Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Canada also has a total of 351 aircraft including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 21,704 military vehicles including 74 tanks, as well as 73 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Romania
- Active personnel: 81,300
- Reserves: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Total population: 18.15 million
- Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Romania also has a total of 140 aircraft including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 10,774 military vehicles including 328 tanks and 243 MLRS units, as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Spain
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total population: 47.28 million
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Spain also has a total of 461 aircraft including 137 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 153 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 17,626 military vehicles including 317 tanks, as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Greece
- Active personnel: 142,700
- Reserves: 221,350
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Total population: 10.46 million
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Greece also has a total of 558 aircraft including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,888 military vehicles including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units, as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Italy
- Active personnel: 165,500
- Reserves: 18,500
- Paramilitary forces: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Total population: 60.96 million
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Italy also has a total of 729 aircraft including 89 fighter aircraft, 67 strike aircraft, and 392 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 73,480 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units, as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Germany
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Reserves: 34,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Total population: 84.12 million
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Germany also has a total of 584 aircraft including 129 fighter aircraft, 63 strike aircraft, and 309 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 83,260 military vehicles including 296 tanks and 33 MLRS units, as well as 61 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. United Kingdom
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Reserves: 924,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Total population: 68.46 million
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 266 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 38,200 military vehicles including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units, as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. France
- Active personnel: 200,000
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Total population: 68.37 million
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
France also has a total of 976 aircraft including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 110,932 military vehicles including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units, as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Poland
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total population: 38.75 million
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft including 59 fighter aircraft, 44 strike aircraft, and 216 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 23,138 military vehicles including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units, as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. Turkey
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 84.12 million
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,173 military vehicles including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units, as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. United States
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserves: 799,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Total population: 341.96 million
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
The United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 391,963 military vehicles including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units, as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
