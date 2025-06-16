China Burns 10x More Coal Than the US -- Way More Than Any Other Nation on Earth Ralf Broskvar / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Coal is one of the most heavily used fossil fuels in the world

It powers economies around the globe whether they are first-world or third world

Coal consumption, or energy consumption in general, can be correlated to economic strength and even military strength

Coal remains one of the most heavily used energy sources in the world. From East to West, coal powers economies from China to the US and practically every country in between. The consumption of coal is absolutely integral for these economies, even withstanding the continuing development of green energy like solar or wind. Coal consumption, or energy consumption in general, can be correlated to economic strength and even military strength. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries around the world that are burning the most coal.

To determine the military powers that consume the most coal in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total coal consumption. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the military powers consuming the most coal in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Laos

Kuang Si Falls, Laos by justin_vidamo / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total coal consumption: 13,691,000 MT

13,691,000 MT Total coal production: 14,845,000 MT

14,845,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,770,000,000

$1,770,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $64,173,000,000

$64,173,000,000 External debt: $16,500,000,000

$16,500,000,000 Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145

$135,000,000 – #138 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Laos’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include 33 military aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Laos has 250,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 100,000 active personnel, 30,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces.

29. Greece

Lady sitting in front of Parthenon on Acropolis, Athens, Greece by Kristoffer Trolle / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total coal consumption: 13,988,000 MT

13,988,000 MT Total coal production: 13,703,000 MT

13,703,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Greece’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 192 naval vessels, 558 aircraft, and 61,888 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Greece has 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

28. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sasaknezic1988 / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal consumption: 14,766,000 MT

14,766,000 MT Total coal production: 14,114,000 MT

14,114,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,205,000,000

$9,205,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $63,769,000,000

$63,769,000,000 External debt: $7,760,500,000

$7,760,500,000 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

$216,400,000 – #131 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Bosnia and Herzegovina’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include 22 military aircraft, and 720 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 18,770 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,770 active personnel and 6,000 reserves.

27. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 17,138,000 MT

17,138,000 MT Total coal production: 43,024,000 MT

43,024,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Canada’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 73 naval vessels, 351 aircraft, and 21,704 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Canada has 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces.

26. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total coal consumption: 18,423,000 MT

18,423,000 MT Total coal production: 7,453,000 MT

7,453,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $214,317,000,000

$214,317,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,873,000,000,000

$2,873,000,000,000 External debt: $371,359,000,000

$371,359,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Mexico’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 167 naval vessels, 433 aircraft, and 19,658 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Mexico has 630,655 total military personnel, which is composed of 412,000 active personnel, 98,655 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces.

25. Romania

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States / BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal consumption: 19,404,000 MT

19,404,000 MT Total coal production: 18,160,000 MT

18,160,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Romania’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 20 naval vessels, 140 aircraft, and 10,774 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Romania has 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces.

24. North Korea

Total coal consumption: 21,747,000 MT

21,747,000 MT Total coal production: 21,747,000 MT

21,747,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,500,000,000

$5,500,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $72,000,000,000

$72,000,000,000 External debt: $5,500,000,000

$5,500,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

All of this coal works to power North Korea’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 207 naval vessels, 861 aircraft, and 18,288 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, North Korea has 1,980,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 560,000 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces.

23. Brazil

Mike Vondran, Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 3 2009. by over_kind_man / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total coal consumption: 32,787,000 MT

32,787,000 MT Total coal production: 15,644,000 MT

15,644,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $355,021,000,000

$355,021,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $4,016,000,000,000

$4,016,000,000,000 External debt: $432,224,000,000

$432,224,000,000 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Brazil’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 64 naval vessels, 513 aircraft, and 22,464 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Brazil has 900,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,000 active personnel, 340,000 reserves, and 200,000 paramilitary forces.

22. Pakistan

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Total coal consumption: 34,027,000 MT

34,027,000 MT Total coal production: 12,712,000 MT

12,712,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,730,000,000

$13,730,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,347,000,000,000

$1,347,000,000,000 External debt: $92,426,000,000

$92,426,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Pakistan’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 121 naval vessels, 1,399 aircraft, and 17,516 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Pakistan has 1,704,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 654,000 active personnel, 550,000 reserves, and 500,000 paramilitary forces.

21. Malaysia

Malaysia's Flag by .ET. / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total coal consumption: 35,050,000 MT

35,050,000 MT Total coal production: 3,731,000 MT

3,731,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $113,438,000,000

$113,438,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,152,000,000,000

$1,152,000,000,000 External debt: $247,500,000,000

$247,500,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Malaysia’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 100 naval vessels, 135 aircraft, and 13,506 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Malaysia has 264,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 113,000 active personnel, 51,600 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces.

20. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal consumption: 35,970,000 MT

35,970,000 MT Total coal production: 35,516,000 MT

35,516,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Bulgaria’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 36 naval vessels, 65 aircraft, and 4,914 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Bulgaria has 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves.

19. Thailand

Ninara from Helsinki, Finland / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal consumption: 36,030,000 MT

36,030,000 MT Total coal production: 13,642,000 MT

13,642,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $224,470,000,000

$224,470,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,516,000,000,000

$1,516,000,000,000 External debt: $102,694,000,000

$102,694,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Thailand’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 293 naval vessels, 493 aircraft, and 16,935 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Thailand has 585,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,850 active personnel, 200,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces.

18. Philippines

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total coal consumption: 37,130,000 MT

37,130,000 MT Total coal production: 14,483,000 MT

14,483,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,742,000,000

$103,742,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,138,000,000,000

$1,138,000,000,000 External debt: $90,200,000,000

$90,200,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

All of this coal works to power the Philippines’ infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 113 naval vessels, 202 aircraft, and 11,878 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, the Philippines has 1,385,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 150,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 35,000 paramilitary forces.

17. Serbia

mareandmare / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 38,297,000 MT

38,297,000 MT Total coal production: 35,129,000 MT

35,129,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $27,569,000,000

$27,569,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $162,213,000,000

$162,213,000,000 External debt: $35,200,000,000

$35,200,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

$2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Serbia’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include 110 military aircraft and 3,683 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Serbia has 627,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 600,000 paramilitary forces.

16. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal consumption: 40,239,000 MT

40,239,000 MT Total coal production: 37,423,000 MT

37,423,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Czechia’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include 99 military aircraft, and 6,340 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Czechia has 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves.

15. Taiwan

Military people of Taiwanese Military Police 20200526 01 by 總統府 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total coal consumption: 66,855,000 MT

66,855,000 MT Total coal production: 5,608,000 MT

5,608,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $492,635,000,000

$492,635,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,257,300,000,000

$1,257,300,000,000 External debt: $209,000,000,000

$209,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Taiwan’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 97 naval vessels, 761 aircraft, and 19,921 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Taiwan has 2,580,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 215,000 active personnel, 2,310,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

14. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Total coal consumption: 83,116,000 MT

83,116,000 MT Total coal production: 43,614,000 MT

43,614,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $97,955,500,000

$97,955,500,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,354,000,000,000

$1,354,000,000,000 External debt: $110,000,000,000

$110,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Vietnam’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 110 naval vessels, 246 aircraft, and 11,912 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Vietnam has 5,850,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 5,000,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces.

13. Kazakhstan

Aureliy / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 84,852,000 MT

84,852,000 MT Total coal production: 118,195,000 MT

118,195,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $35,965,000,000

$35,965,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $705,520,000,000

$705,520,000,000 External debt: $91,321,500,000

$91,321,500,000 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Kazakhstan’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 26 naval vessels, 198 aircraft, and 7,736 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Kazakhstan has 300,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 110,000 active personnel, 135,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

12. Australia

Total coal consumption: 107,624,000 MT

107,624,000 MT Total coal production: 465,865,000 MT

465,865,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $61,703,000,000

$61,703,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,584,000,000,000

$1,584,000,000,000 External debt: $3,427,504,300,000

$3,427,504,300,000 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Australia’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 44 naval vessels, 327 aircraft, and 15,648 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Australia has 89,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 57,350 active personnel and 32,050 reserves.

11. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 123,782,000 MT

123,782,000 MT Total coal production: 116,682,000 MT

116,682,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Poland’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 62 naval vessels, 479 aircraft, and 23,138 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Poland has 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces.

10. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 123,976,000 MT

123,976,000 MT Total coal production: 88,746,000 MT

88,746,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Turkey’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 182 naval vessels, 1,083 aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Turkey has 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces.

9. South Korea

Total coal consumption: 136,413,000 MT

136,413,000 MT Total coal production: 15,595,000 MT

15,595,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $420,930,000,000

$420,930,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,615,000,000,000

$2,615,000,000,000 External debt: $503,519,500,000

$503,519,500,000 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

All of this coal works to power South Korea’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 227 naval vessels, 1,592 aircraft, and 58,880 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, South Korea has 3,820,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 3,100,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces.

8. South Africa

4FR / E+ via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 176,148,000 MT

176,148,000 MT Total coal production: 245,467,000 MT

245,467,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $62,492,000,000

$62,492,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $862,981,000,000

$862,981,000,000 External debt: $58,773,000,000

$58,773,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145

$2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

All of this coal works to power South Africa’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 49 naval vessels, 182 aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, South Africa has 150,585 total military personnel, which is composed of 71,235 active personnel, 29,350 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces.

7. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal consumption: 186,725,000 MT

186,725,000 MT Total coal production: 138,981,000 MT

138,981,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Germany’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 61 naval vessels, 584 aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Germany has 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves.

6. Indonesia

nala_rinaldo / RooM via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 202,283,000 MT

202,283,000 MT Total coal production: 659,357,000 MT

659,357,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $146,359,000,000

$146,359,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,906,000,000,000

$3,906,000,000,000 External debt: $440,000,000,000

$440,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Indonesia’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 331 naval vessels, 459 aircraft, and 20,440 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Indonesia has 1,050,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 400,000 active personnel, 400,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces.

5. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 216,332,000 MT

216,332,000 MT Total coal production: 29,141,000 MT

29,141,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,295,000,000,000

$1,295,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,761,000,000,000

$5,761,000,000,000 External debt: $4,679,698,100,000

$4,679,698,100,000 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Japan’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 159 naval vessels, 1,443 aircraft, and 31,964 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Japan has 328,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 247,150 active personnel, 56,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces.

4. Russia

eanstudio / Shutterstock.com

Total coal consumption: 310,958,000 MT

310,958,000 MT Total coal production: 508,190,000 MT

508,190,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 External debt: $317,650,500,000

$317,650,500,000 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

All of this coal works to power Russia’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 419 naval vessels, 4,292 aircraft, and 131,527 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, Russia has 3,570,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 2,000,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces.

3. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total coal consumption: 476,044,000 MT

476,044,000 MT Total coal production: 548,849,000 MT

548,849,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

All of this coal works to power the United States’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 440 naval vessels, 13,043 aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, the United States has 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves.

2. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 1,200,000,000 MT

1,200,000,000 MT Total coal production: 985,671,000 MT

985,671,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 External debt: $371,020,500,000

$371,020,500,000 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

All of this coal works to power India’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 293 naval vessels, 2,229 aircraft, and 148,594 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, India has 5,137,550 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,455,550 active personnel, 1,155,000 reserves, and 2,527,000 paramilitary forces.

1. China

Wang Meng / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal consumption: 5,313,000,000 MT

5,313,000,000 MT Total coal production: 4,827,000,000 MT

4,827,000,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 External debt: $1,218,458,500,000

$1,218,458,500,000 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

All of this coal works to power China’s infrastructure. Some of this goes to support its military assets which include its 754 naval vessels, 3,309 aircraft, and 144,017 military vehicles. Outside of the assets, China has 3,170,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,035,000 active personnel, 510,000 reserves, and 625,000 paramilitary forces.

