The U.S. Military Burns More Oil Each Day Than China and India’s Forces Combined

Key Points Crude oil is the main ingredient for powering any modern military force

The United States consumes more oil than any country in the world, and this draws some correlation with its military strength

Other global military powers like Russia, China, and India also consumer a great deal of oil to sustain their impressive military forces

Oil is the lifeblood of any modern military force. Aircraft, naval vessels, and vehicles rely heavily on the continued supply of oil to operate at peak efficiency. Accordingly, the largest military forces in the world are also some of the biggest consumers of crude oil.

In terms of oil consumption, the United States leads the pack by a wide margin. From fueling a global network of aircraft carriers and fighter jets to powering bases and logistics across multiple continents, the U.S. Department of Defense relies on a vast and continuous supply of fuel to be ready at a moment’s notice. However, there are other major military powers like Russia, China, and India that consume a great deal of oil to power their respective forces. Each of these countries is pushing an impressive arsenal of fighter jets and artillery as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the world military powers consuming the most crude oil.

To determine the military powers that consume the most oil in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total oil consumption. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the military powers consuming the most oil in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. South Africa

Total oil consumption: 601,000 bbl/day

601,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 95,000 bbl/day

95,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $62,492,000,000

$62,492,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $862,981,000,000

$862,981,000,000 External debt: $58,773,000,000

$58,773,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000

$2,266,800,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

This oil goes towards South Africa’s military assets which include its 49 naval vessels, 182 aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles. South Africa also has 150,585 total military personnel, which is composed of 71,235 active personnel, 50,000 paramilitary forces, and 29,350 reserves.

29. Argentina

Total oil consumption: 706,000 bbl/day

706,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 807,000 bbl/day

807,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $23,081,000,000

$23,081,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,235,000,000,000

$1,235,000,000,000 External debt: $178,940,000,000

$178,940,000,000 Military defense budget: $928,897,000

$928,897,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

This oil goes towards Argentina’s military assets which include its 44 naval vessels, 239 aircraft, and 21,724 military vehicles. Argentina also has 128,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 108,000 active personnel, 20,000 paramilitary forces, and 0 reserves.

28. Malaysia

Total oil consumption: 717,000 bbl/day

717,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 582,000 bbl/day

582,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $113,438,000,000

$113,438,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,152,000,000,000

$1,152,000,000,000 External debt: $247,500,000,000

$247,500,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000

$4,800,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

This oil goes towards Malaysia’s military assets which include its 100 naval vessels, 135 aircraft, and 13,506 military vehicles. Malaysia also has 264,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 113,000 active personnel, 100,000 paramilitary forces, and 51,600 reserves.

27. Poland

Total oil consumption: 722,000 bbl/day

722,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 24,000 bbl/day

24,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000

$48,700,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

This oil goes towards Poland’s military assets which include its 62 naval vessels, 479 aircraft, and 23,138 military vehicles. Poland also has 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 50,000 paramilitary forces, and 350,000 reserves.

26. Egypt

Total oil consumption: 851,000 bbl/day

851,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 667,000 bbl/day

667,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $33,070,000,000

$33,070,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,912,000,000,000

$1,912,000,000,000 External debt: $103,750,000,000

$103,750,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000

$5,879,500,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

This oil goes towards Egypt’s military assets which include its 150 naval vessels, 1,093 aircraft, and 41,012 military vehicles. Egypt also has 1,220,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 440,000 active personnel, 300,000 paramilitary forces, and 480,000 reserves.

25. Netherlands

Total oil consumption: 872,000 bbl/day

872,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 70,000 bbl/day

70,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000

$27,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

This oil goes towards Netherlands’s military assets which include its 64 naval vessels, 120 aircraft, and 2,755 military vehicles. The Netherlands also has 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 5,000 paramilitary forces, and 6,765 reserves.

24. Iraq

Total oil consumption: 918,000 bbl/day

918,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 4,437,000 bbl/day

4,437,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $112,233,000,000

$112,233,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $572,939,000,000

$572,939,000,000 External debt: $45,032,500,000

$45,032,500,000 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000

$7,923,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

This oil goes towards Iraq’s military assets which include its 68 naval vessels, 391 aircraft, and 37,288 military vehicles. Iraq also has 293,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 193,000 active personnel and 100,000 paramilitary forces.

23. United Arab Emirates

Total oil consumption: 939,000 bbl/day

939,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 4,146,000 bbl/day

4,146,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $189,491,000,000

$189,491,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $719,733,000,000

$719,733,000,000 External debt: $264,000,000,000

$264,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382

$2,212,360,382 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

This oil goes towards the United Arab Emirates’s military assets which include its 181 naval vessels, 551 aircraft, and 8,707 military vehicles. The United Arab Emirates also has 207,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 65,000 active personnel, 12,000 paramilitary forces, and 130,000 reserves.

22. Taiwan

Total oil consumption: 1,022,000 bbl/day

1,022,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 800 bbl/day

800 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $492,635,000,000

$492,635,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,257,300,000,000

$1,257,300,000,000 External debt: $209,000,000,000

$209,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000

$19,740,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

This oil goes towards Taiwan’s military assets which include its 97 naval vessels, 761 aircraft, and 19,921 military vehicles. Taiwan also has 2,580,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 215,000 active personnel, 55,000 paramilitary forces, and 2,310,000 reserves.

21. Turkey

Total oil consumption: 1,077,000 bbl/day

1,077,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 83,000 bbl/day

83,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000

$47,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

This oil goes towards Turkey’s military assets which include its 182 naval vessels, 1,083 aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles. Turkey also has 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 150,000 paramilitary forces, and 378,700 reserves.

20. Australia

Total oil consumption: 1,123,000 bbl/day

1,123,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 386,000 bbl/day

386,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $61,703,000,000

$61,703,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,584,000,000,000

$1,584,000,000,000 External debt: $3,427,504,300,000

$3,427,504,300,000 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000

$55,700,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

This oil goes towards Australia’s military assets which include its 44 naval vessels, 327 aircraft, and 15,648 military vehicles. Australia also has 89,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 57,350 active personnel and 32,050 reserves.

19. Italy

Total oil consumption: 1,246,000 bbl/day

1,246,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 116,000 bbl/day

116,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000

$30,890,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

This oil goes towards Italy’s military assets which include its 196 naval vessels, 729 aircraft, and 73,480 military vehicles. Italy also has 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 105,000 paramilitary forces, and 18,500 reserves.

18. Thailand

Total oil consumption: 1,248,000 bbl/day

1,248,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 386,000 bbl/day

386,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $224,470,000,000

$224,470,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,516,000,000,000

$1,516,000,000,000 External debt: $102,694,000,000

$102,694,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500

$5,887,883,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

All of this oil goes towards Thailand’s military assets which include its 293 naval vessels, 493 aircraft, and 16,935 military vehicles. Thailand also has 585,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,850 active personnel, 25,000 paramilitary forces, and 200,000 reserves.

17. Spain

Total oil consumption: 1,269,000 bbl/day

1,269,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 47,000 bbl/day

47,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000

$23,397,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

This oil goes towards Spain’s military assets which include its 152 naval vessels, 461 aircraft, and 17,626 military vehicles. Spain also has 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 78,470 paramilitary forces, and 15,150 reserves.

16. United Kingdom

Total oil consumption: 1,397,000 bbl/day

1,397,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 753,000 bbl/day

753,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000

$71,500,540,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

This oil goes towards the United Kingdom’s military assets which include its 109 naval vessels, 631 aircraft, and 38,200 military vehicles. The United Kingdom also has 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves.

15. Singapore

Total oil consumption: 1,470,000 bbl/day

1,470,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 0 bbl/day

0 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $359,835,000,000

$359,835,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $754,758,000,000

$754,758,000,000 External debt: $1,713,410,600,000

$1,713,410,600,000 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000

$15,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

This oil goes towards Singapore’s military assets which include its 50 naval vessels, 230 aircraft, and 8,998 military vehicles. Singapore also has 315,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 51,000 active personnel, 12,000 paramilitary forces, and 252,500 reserves.

14. France

Total oil consumption: 1,554,000 bbl/day

1,554,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 80,000 bbl/day

80,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

This oil goes towards France’s military assets which include its 129 naval vessels, 976 aircraft, and 110,932 military vehicles. France also has 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 150,000 paramilitary forces, and 26,000 reserves.

13. Indonesia

Total oil consumption: 1,728,000 bbl/day

1,728,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 865,000 bbl/day

865,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $146,359,000,000

$146,359,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,906,000,000,000

$3,906,000,000,000 External debt: $440,000,000,000

$440,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000

$10,600,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

This oil goes towards Indonesia’s military assets which include its 331 naval vessels, 459 aircraft, and 20,440 military vehicles. Indonesia also has 1,050,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 400,000 active personnel, 250,000 paramilitary forces, and 400,000 reserves.

12. Mexico

Total oil consumption: 1,737,000 bbl/day

1,737,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 2,101,000 bbl/day

2,101,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $214,317,000,000

$214,317,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,873,000,000,000

$2,873,000,000,000 External debt: $371,359,000,000

$371,359,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000

$7,600,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

This oil goes towards Mexico’s military assets which include its 167 naval vessels, 433 aircraft, and 19,658 military vehicles. Mexico also has 630,655 total military personnel, which is composed of 412,000 active personnel, 120,000 paramilitary forces, and 98,655 reserves.

11. Germany

Total oil consumption: 2,052,000 bbl/day

2,052,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 131,000 bbl/day

131,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000

$50,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

This oil goes towards Germany’s military assets which include its 61 naval vessels, 584 aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles. Germany also has 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves.

10. Iran

Total oil consumption: 2,136,000 bbl/day

2,136,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 3,985,000 bbl/day

3,985,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $120,600,000,000

$120,600,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,440,000,000,000

$1,440,000,000,000 External debt: $4,134,926,000

$4,134,926,000 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000

$15,450,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

This oil goes towards Iran’s military assets which include its 107 naval vessels, 551 aircraft, and 65,825 military vehicles. Iran also has 1,180,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 610,000 active personnel, 220,000 paramilitary forces, and 350,000 reserves.

9. South Korea

Total oil consumption: 2,452,000 bbl/day

2,452,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 38,000 bbl/day

38,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $420,930,000,000

$420,930,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,615,000,000,000

$2,615,000,000,000 External debt: $503,519,500,000

$503,519,500,000 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000

$46,300,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

This oil goes towards South Korea’s military assets which include its 227 naval vessels, 1,592 aircraft, and 58,880 military vehicles. South Korea also has 3,820,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 120,000 paramilitary forces, and 3,100,000 reserves.

8. Canada

Total oil consumption: 2,454,000 bbl/day

2,454,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 5,692,000 bbl/day

5,692,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000

$41,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

This oil goes towards Canada’s military assets which include its 73 naval vessels, 351 aircraft, and 21,704 military vehicles. Canada also has 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 5,500 paramilitary forces, and 27,000 reserves.

7. Brazil

Total oil consumption: 3,027,000 bbl/day

3,027,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 4,221,000 bbl/day

4,221,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $355,021,000,000

$355,021,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $4,016,000,000,000

$4,016,000,000,000 External debt: $432,224,000,000

$432,224,000,000 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000

$26,157,300,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

This oil goes towards Brazil’s military assets which include its 64 naval vessels, 513 aircraft, and 22,464 military vehicles. Brazil also has 900,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,000 active personnel, 200,000 paramilitary forces, and 340,000 reserves.

6. Japan

Total oil consumption: 3,289,000 bbl/day

3,289,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 8,000 bbl/day

8,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,295,000,000,000

$1,295,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,761,000,000,000

$5,761,000,000,000 External debt: $4,679,698,100,000

$4,679,698,100,000 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000

$57,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

This oil goes towards Japan’s military assets which include its 159 naval vessels, 1,443 aircraft, and 31,964 military vehicles. Japan also has 328,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 247,150 active personnel, 25,000 paramilitary forces, and 56,000 reserves.

5. Saudi Arabia

Total oil consumption: 3,649,000 bbl/day

3,649,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 11,113,000 bbl/day

11,113,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $457,949,000,000

$457,949,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,831,000,000,000

$1,831,000,000,000 External debt: $225,610,000,000

$225,610,000,000 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000

$74,760,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

This oil goes towards Saudi Arabia’s military assets which include its 32 naval vessels, 917 aircraft, and 19,040 military vehicles. Saudi Arabia also has 407,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 257,000 active personnel and 150,000 paramilitary forces.

4. Russia

Total oil consumption: 3,684,000 bbl/day

3,684,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 10,727,000 bbl/day

10,727,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 External debt: $317,650,500,000

$317,650,500,000 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000

$126,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

This oil goes towards Russia’s military assets which include its 419 naval vessels, 4,292 aircraft, and 131,527 military vehicles. Russia also has 3,570,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 250,000 paramilitary forces, and 2,000,000 reserves.

3. India

Total oil consumption: 5,049,000 bbl/day

5,049,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 795,000 bbl/day

795,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 External debt: $371,020,500,000

$371,020,500,000 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000

$75,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

This oil goes towards India’s military assets which include its 293 naval vessels, 2,229 aircraft, and 148,594 military vehicles. India also has 5,137,550 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,455,550 active personnel, 2,527,000 paramilitary forces, and 1,155,000 reserves.

2. China

Total oil consumption: 15,148,000 bbl/day

15,148,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 4,984,000 bbl/day

4,984,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 External debt: $1,218,458,500,000

$1,218,458,500,000 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000

$266,850,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

This oil goes towards China’s military assets which include its 754 naval vessels, 3,309 aircraft, and 144,017 military vehicles. China also has 3,170,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,035,000 active personnel, 625,000 paramilitary forces, and 510,000 reserves.

1. United States

Total oil consumption: 20,245,000 bbl/day

20,245,000 bbl/day Total oil production: 20,879,000 bbl/day

20,879,000 bbl/day Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000

$895,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

This oil goes towards the United States’s military assets which include its 440 naval vessels, 13,043 aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles. The United States also has 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves.

