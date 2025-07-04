U.S. Navy Fields 35 New Warships in Five Years, Its Fastest Modernization Since the Cold War

Key Points
The US Navy is constantly churning out new vessels to add to its ever-growing fleet
From the next-generation of destroyers to cutting-edge attack submarines, these vessels are built to project power across the globe
The US Navy is constantly moving forward, innovating, and evolving. This is reflected in its newest ships and submarines to enter the fleet. With a focus on modernization and operational readiness, these ships are the tip of the spear for the US Navy. From the next generation of destroyers to cutting-edge attack submarines, these vessels are built to project power across the globe. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships and subs to enter the service of the US Navy.
To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of June 2025.
Here is a look at the 35 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
35. USS Billings (LCS-15)
- Date of commissioning: August 3, 2019
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
34. USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)
- Date of commissioning: October 5, 2019
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
33. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)
- Date of commissioning: October 26, 2019
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
32. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)
- Date of commissioning: March 7, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
- Homeport: Norfolk, VA
31. USS Delaware (SSN-791)
- Date of commissioning: April 4, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
- Homeport: Groton, CT
30. USS Vermont (SSN-792)
- Date of commissioning: April 18, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
- Homeport: Groton, CT
29. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)
- Date of commissioning: June 20, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
28. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)
- Date of commissioning: July 15, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship
- Class: America-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
27. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)
- Date of commissioning: August 8, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
26. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)
- Date of commissioning: September 26, 2020
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
25. USS Oakland (LCS-24)
- Date of commissioning: April 17, 2021
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
24. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
- Date of commissioning: May 8, 2021
- Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
- Homeport: Sasebo, Japan
23. USS Mobile (LCS-26)
- Date of commissioning: May 22, 2021
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
22. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)
- Date of commissioning: December 8, 2021
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI
21. USS Savannah (LCS-28)
- Date of commissioning: February 5, 2022
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
20. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)
- Date of commissioning: May 14, 2022
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI
19. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)
- Date of commissioning: May 21, 2022
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
18. USS Oregon (SSN-793)
- Date of commissioning: May 28, 2022
- Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
- Homeport: Groton, CT
17. USS Montana (SSN-794)
- Date of commissioning: June 25, 2022
- Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
- Homeport: Norfolk, VA
16. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)
- Date of commissioning: July 30, 2022
- Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
- Class: San Antonio-class
- Homeport: Norfolk, VA
15. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)
- Date of commissioning: April 1, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
14. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)
- Date of commissioning: May 6, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
13. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)
- Date of commissioning: May 13, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
12. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)
- Date of commissioning: June 24, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI
11. USS Canberra (LCS-30)
- Date of commissioning: July 22, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
10. USS Marinette (LCS-25)
- Date of commissioning: September 16, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
9. USS Augusta (LCS-34)
- Date of commissioning: September 30, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
8. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)
- Date of commissioning: October 7, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
7. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)
- Date of commissioning: October 14, 2023
- Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
- Homeport: Groton, CT
6. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)
- Date of commissioning: February 17, 2024
- Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
5. USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD-29)
- Date of commissioning: September 9, 2024
- Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
- Class: San Antonio-class
- Homeport: San Diego, CA
4. USS New Jersey (SSN-796)
- Date of commissioning: September 14, 2024
- Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
- Homeport: Groton, CT
3. USS John Basilone (DDG-122)
- Date of commissioning: November 9, 2024
- Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
2. USS Nantucket (LCS-27)
- Date of commissioning: November 16, 2024
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
1. USS Beloit (LCS-29)
- Date of commissioning: November 23, 2024
- Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
- Homeport: Mayport, FL
