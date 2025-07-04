Military

U.S. Navy Fields 35 New Warships in Five Years, Its Fastest Modernization Since the Cold War

usnavy / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • The US Navy is constantly churning out new vessels to add to its ever-growing fleet

  • From the next-generation of destroyers to cutting-edge attack submarines, these vessels are built to project power across the globe

The US Navy is constantly moving forward, innovating, and evolving. This is reflected in its newest ships and submarines to enter the fleet. With a focus on modernization and operational readiness, these ships are the tip of the spear for the US Navy. From the next generation of destroyers to cutting-edge attack submarines, these vessels are built to project power across the globe. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships and subs to enter the service of the US Navy.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of June 2025.

Here is a look at the 35 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

35. USS Billings (LCS-15)

USS Billings (LCS 15) conducts... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Billings (LCS 15) conducts... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: August 3, 2019
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

34. USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

The crew of USS Cincinnati man... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Cincinnati man... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: October 5, 2019
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

33. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Lockheed Martin LCS 17 (48301133431) (cropped) by Naval Surface Warriors
Lockheed Martin LCS 17 (48301133431) (cropped) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Date of commissioning: October 26, 2019
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

32. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Commander, U.S. Naval Force / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Date of commissioning: March 7, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

31. USS Delaware (SSN-791)

USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: April 4, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

30. USS Vermont (SSN-792)

USS Vermont (SSN 792) returns ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Vermont (SSN 792) returns ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: April 18, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

29. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

s13 USS Kansas City, from dead... by Bill Abbott
s13 USS Kansas City, from dead... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bill Abbott
  • Date of commissioning: June 20, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

28. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Date of commissioning: July 15, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship
  • Class: America-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

27. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: August 8, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

26. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: September 26, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

25. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: April 17, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

24. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 8, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
  • Homeport: Sasebo, Japan

23. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Norway+NSM | 140923-N-MB306-005
navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

  • Date of commissioning: May 22, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

22. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

The future USS Daniel Inouye (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The future USS Daniel Inouye (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: December 8, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

21. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: February 5, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

20. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

220514-M-XB450-0531 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220514-M-XB450-0531 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 14, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

19. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 21, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

18. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

220528-N-GR655-0152 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220528-N-GR655-0152 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 28, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

17. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: June 25, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

16. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: July 30, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

15. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: April 1, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

14. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: May 6, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

13. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

A graphic representation of th... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A graphic representation of th... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 13, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

12. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: June 24, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

11. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: July 22, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

10. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: September 16, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

9. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: September 30, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

8. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: October 7, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

7. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten / Public Domain
  • Date of commissioning: October 14, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

6. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: February 17, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

5. USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD-29)

DoD photo by EJ Hersom / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: September 9, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

4. USS New Jersey (SSN-796)

U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: September 14, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

3. USS John Basilone (DDG-122)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: November 9, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

2. USS Nantucket (LCS-27)

Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: November 16, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

1. USS Beloit (LCS-29)

U.S. Army / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: November 23, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

