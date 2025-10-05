Ocean Dominance: The U.S. Navy’s Newest Ships Sail Into Service

Military
By
Chris Lange
Oct 5, 2025 | Updated 11:03 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
The U.S. Navy is constantly in the business of modernizing its force, refreshing older hulls, and pushing new technologies into service. The most recent commissionings and additions highlight this push as advanced Arleigh Burke–class destroyers and Virginia-class attack submarines are joining the fleet. This comes alongside a new generation of frigates in the Constellation class, which was influenced by NATO allies. These new additions bring upgraded radar, sensors and defensive systems that allow the US Navy to further project power around the globe.
This modernization comes with a generational shift in aircraft carriers. The Nimitz-class carriers, some of which have been in service for half-a-century, are being phased out by the Gerald R. Ford class. The flagship of the class is already active and more carriers are scheduled to enter service over the next decade, like the USS Enterprise and the USS John F. Kennedy.
The Ford-class supercarriers are both in late-stage construction and testing phases at Newport News Shipbuilding. They feature a number of new systems, namely an upgraded powerplant from the Nimitz-class and improved weapons elevators–not to mention, state-of-the-art radar. These new supercarriers promise higher sortie rates, as well. However, they have been burdened with supply-chain issues which have resulted in scheduling delays. Originally, the Enterprise was expected for a 2025 summer delivery, but this has been postponed with a new target for March 2027.
In terms of the structure of the U.S. Navy, destroyers account for roughly 30% of active vessels and submarines about a quarter, with cruisers, littoral combat ships and amphibious assault ships filling out the rest. These newest commissionings aren’t just new names on the registry. In fact, they’re mission-ready and designed to keep the Navy technologically current. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy and the newest ships to enter the fleet.
To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 36 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 2025.
Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
The image featured for this article is © US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 29, 2025
The US Navy is constantly moving forward, innovating, and evolving. This is reflected in its newest ships and submarines to…
In mid 2024, the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, made its way from San Diego to Sasebo, Japan to…
As it stands now, the U.S. Navy has upwards of 400 vessels in its fleet, each playing a unique role…
The US Navy is not the largest navy in the world, but it is the most powerful. The ocean covers…
In the coming years, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers…
The United States Navy is constantly evolving and integrating cutting-edge technology to maintain its global maritime dominance and ensure national…
The US Navy unveiled the newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, the USS New Jersey (SSN-796) in September 2024. The SSN 796…
With such a massive military, it is not surprising that America has the most powerful navy in the world. A…
The U.S. Navy is constantly in the process of adding to its already massive fleet. While there is a considerable…