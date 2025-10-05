Ocean Dominance: The U.S. Navy’s Newest Ships Sail Into Service

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The U.S. Navy is constantly in the business of modernizing its force, refreshing older hulls, and pushing new technologies into service. The most recent commissionings and additions highlight this push as advanced Arleigh Burke–class destroyers and Virginia-class attack submarines are joining the fleet. This comes alongside a new generation of frigates in the Constellation class, which was influenced by NATO allies. These new additions bring upgraded radar, sensors and defensive systems that allow the US Navy to further project power around the globe.

This modernization comes with a generational shift in aircraft carriers. The Nimitz-class carriers, some of which have been in service for half-a-century, are being phased out by the Gerald R. Ford class. The flagship of the class is already active and more carriers are scheduled to enter service over the next decade, like the USS Enterprise and the USS John F. Kennedy.

The Ford-class supercarriers are both in late-stage construction and testing phases at Newport News Shipbuilding. They feature a number of new systems, namely an upgraded powerplant from the Nimitz-class and improved weapons elevators–not to mention, state-of-the-art radar. These new supercarriers promise higher sortie rates, as well. However, they have been burdened with supply-chain issues which have resulted in scheduling delays. Originally, the Enterprise was expected for a 2025 summer delivery, but this has been postponed with a new target for March 2027.

In terms of the structure of the U.S. Navy, destroyers account for roughly 30% of active vessels and submarines about a quarter, with cruisers, littoral combat ships and amphibious assault ships filling out the rest. These newest commissionings aren’t just new names on the registry. In fact, they’re mission-ready and designed to keep the Navy technologically current. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy and the newest ships to enter the fleet.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 36 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 2025.

Here is a look at the newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

36. USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

Date of commissioning: October 5, 2019

October 5, 2019 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

35. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Date of commissioning: October 26, 2019

October 26, 2019 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

34. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Commander, U.S. Naval Force / Public Domain / Flickr

Date of commissioning: March 7, 2020

March 7, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

Lewis B. Puller-class Homeport: Norfolk, VA

33. USS Delaware (SSN-791)

Date of commissioning: April 4, 2020

April 4, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Groton, CT

32. USS Vermont (SSN-792)

Date of commissioning: April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

31. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

Date of commissioning: June 20, 2020

June 20, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

30. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Date of commissioning: July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Class: America-class

America-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

29. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: August 8, 2020

August 8, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

28. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

Date of commissioning: September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

27. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

26. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

Date of commissioning: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

Lewis B. Puller-class Homeport: Sasebo, Japan

25. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

24. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

Date of commissioning: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

23. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

usnavy / Flickr

Date of commissioning: February 5, 2022

February 5, 2022 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

22. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

Date of commissioning: May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

21. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Date of commissioning: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

20. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

Date of commissioning: May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Norfolk, VA

19. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: June 25, 2022

June 25, 2022 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

18. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Homeport: Norfolk, VA

17. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

16. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

15. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

Date of commissioning: May 13, 2023

May 13, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

14. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

13. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

12. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

11. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

10. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

Date of commissioning: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

9. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten / Public Domain

Date of commissioning: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Groton, CT

8. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

Lewis B. Puller-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

7. USS Kingsville (LCS-36)

Date of commissioning: August 24, 2024

August 24, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

6. USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29)

DoD photo by EJ Hersom / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Homeport: San Diego, CA

5. USS New Jersey (SSN-796)

U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: September 14, 2024

September 14, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Norfolk, VA

4. USS John Basilone (DDG-122)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: November 9, 2024

November 9, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

3. USS Nantucket (LCS-27)

Public Domain / Defense visual information Distribution Service (DVIDS)

Date of commissioning: November 16, 2024

November 16, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

2. USS Beloit (LCS-29)

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS)

Date of commissioning: November 23, 2024

November 23, 2024 Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Homeport: Mayport, FL

1. USS Iowa (SSN-797)

US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of commissioning: April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Homeport: Groton, CT