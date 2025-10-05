S&P 500
6,722.60
-0.04%
Dow Jones
46,823.00
+0.51%
Nasdaq 100
24,805.00
-0.50%
Russell 2000
2,474.47
+0.60%
FTSE 100
9,495.80
+0.58%
Nikkei 225
46,105.40
+2.29%
Home > Military > Ocean Dominance: The U.S. Navy’s Newest Ships Sail Into Service

Military

Ocean Dominance: The U.S. Navy’s Newest Ships Sail Into Service

Ocean Dominance: The U.S. Navy’s Newest Ships Sail Into Service

By Chris Lange

Oct 5, 2025  |  Updated 11:03 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The U.S. Navy is constantly in the business of modernizing its force, refreshing older hulls, and pushing new technologies into service
  • The most recent commissionings and additions include advanced Arleigh Burke–class destroyers and Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines
  • This modernization comes with a generational shift in aircraft carriers as Nimitz-class carriers are phasing out and Ford-class carriers are slowly joining the ranks
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The U.S. Navy is constantly in the business of modernizing its force, refreshing older hulls, and pushing new technologies into service. The most recent commissionings and additions highlight this push as advanced Arleigh Burke–class destroyers and Virginia-class attack submarines are joining the fleet. This comes alongside a new generation of frigates in the Constellation class, which was influenced by NATO allies. These new additions bring upgraded radar, sensors and defensive systems that allow the US Navy to further project power around the globe.

This modernization comes with a generational shift in aircraft carriers. The Nimitz-class carriers, some of which have been in service for half-a-century, are being phased out by the Gerald R. Ford class. The flagship of the class is already active and more carriers are scheduled to enter service over the next decade, like the USS Enterprise and the USS John F. Kennedy.

The Ford-class supercarriers are both in late-stage construction and testing phases at Newport News Shipbuilding. They feature a number of new systems, namely an upgraded powerplant from the Nimitz-class and improved weapons elevators–not to mention, state-of-the-art radar. These new supercarriers promise higher sortie rates, as well. However, they have been burdened with supply-chain issues which have resulted in scheduling delays. Originally, the Enterprise was expected for a 2025 summer delivery, but this has been postponed with a new target for March 2027.

In terms of the structure of the U.S. Navy, destroyers account for roughly 30% of active vessels and submarines about a quarter, with cruisers, littoral combat ships and amphibious assault ships filling out the rest. These newest commissionings aren’t just new names on the registry. In fact, they’re mission-ready and designed to keep the Navy technologically current. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy and the newest ships to enter the fleet.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 36 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 2025.

Here is a look at the newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Aerial drone photo of USS Gerald R. Ford latest technology nuclear powered aircraft carrier anchored in deep blue open ocean sea
Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

36. USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

The crew of USS Cincinnati man... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Cincinnati man... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: October 5, 2019
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

35. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Lockheed Martin LCS 17 (48301133431) (cropped) by Naval Surface Warriors
Lockheed Martin LCS 17 (48301133431) (cropped) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Date of commissioning: October 26, 2019
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

34. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Commander, U.S. Naval Force / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Date of commissioning: March 7, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

33. USS Delaware (SSN-791)

USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: April 4, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

32. USS Vermont (SSN-792)

USS Vermont (SSN 792) returns ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Vermont (SSN 792) returns ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: April 18, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

31. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

s13 USS Kansas City, from dead... by Bill Abbott
s13 USS Kansas City, from dead... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bill Abbott
  • Date of commissioning: June 20, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

30. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Date of commissioning: July 15, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship
  • Class: America-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

29. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: August 8, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

28. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: September 26, 2020
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

27. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: April 17, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

26. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 8, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
  • Homeport: Sasebo, Japan

25. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: May 22, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

24. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

The future USS Daniel Inouye (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The future USS Daniel Inouye (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: December 8, 2021
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

23. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Date of commissioning: February 5, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

22. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

220514-M-XB450-0531 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220514-M-XB450-0531 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 14, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

21. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 21, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

20. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

220528-N-GR655-0152 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220528-N-GR655-0152 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 28, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

19. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: June 25, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

18. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: July 30, 2022
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

17. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: April 1, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

16. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: May 6, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

15. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

A graphic representation of th... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A graphic representation of th... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: May 13, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

14. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

USS Preble
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: June 24, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Pearl Harbor, HI

13. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: July 22, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

12. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: September 16, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

11. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: September 30, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

10. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Date of commissioning: October 7, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

9. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten / Public Domain
  • Date of commissioning: October 14, 2023
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

8. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: February 17, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

7. USS Kingsville (LCS-36)

LCS-36-USS-Kingsville-003 by Minibuddy
LCS-36-USS-Kingsville-003 (BY-SA 4.0) by Minibuddy
  • Date of commissioning: August 24, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

6. USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29)

DoD photo by EJ Hersom / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: September 9, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Homeport: San Diego, CA

5. USS New Jersey (SSN-796)

U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of commissioning: September 14, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Norfolk, VA

4. USS John Basilone (DDG-122)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: November 9, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

3. USS Nantucket (LCS-27)

Public Domain / Defense visual information Distribution Service (DVIDS)

  • Date of commissioning: November 16, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

2. USS Beloit (LCS-29)

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS)

  • Date of commissioning: November 23, 2024
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Homeport: Mayport, FL

1. USS Iowa (SSN-797)

US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of commissioning: April 5, 2025
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Homeport: Groton, CT

The image featured for this article is © US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

U.S. Navy Fields 35 New Warships in Five Years, Its Fastest Modernization Since the Cold War
Chris Lange | Jul 4, 2025

U.S. Navy Fields 35 New Warships in Five Years, Its Fastest Modernization Since the Cold War

The US Navy is constantly moving forward, innovating, and evolving. This is reflected in its newest ships and submarines to…
Checkout The U.S. Navy’s 33 Newest Ships Since 2020
Jessica Lynn | Sep 16, 2025

Checkout The U.S. Navy’s 33 Newest Ships Since 2020

In mid 2024, the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, made its way from San Diego to Sasebo, Japan to…
The US Navy’s Newest Ships in June 2024
Chris Lange | May 28, 2024

The US Navy’s Newest Ships in June 2024

As it stands now, the U.S. Navy has upwards of 400 vessels in its fleet, each playing a unique role…
The US Navy’s Newest Ship Is a Submarine That Can Dive Deeper Than 800 Feet
Jennifer Geer | Jul 22, 2024

The US Navy’s Newest Ship Is a Submarine That Can Dive Deeper Than 800 Feet

The US Navy is not the largest navy in the world, but it is the most powerful. The ocean covers…
U.S. Navy Adds 27 New Warships in 5 Years Outpacing Global Rivals in Modernization
Chris Lange | Sep 8, 2025

U.S. Navy Adds 27 New Warships in 5 Years Outpacing Global Rivals in Modernization

In the coming years, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers…
These Are the Latest Additions to the U.S. Navy
Chris Lange | Mar 28, 2025

These Are the Latest Additions to the U.S. Navy

The United States Navy is constantly evolving and integrating cutting-edge technology to maintain its global maritime dominance and ensure national…
Discover the US Navy’s Newest Fast Attack Submarine and Other Cutting-Edge Ships
Jennifer Geer | Dec 15, 2024

Discover the US Navy’s Newest Fast Attack Submarine and Other Cutting-Edge Ships

The US Navy unveiled the newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, the USS New Jersey (SSN-796) in September 2024. The SSN 796…
These Brand New Ships and Submarines Are Taking Over the US Navy
Christian Drerup | Oct 13, 2024

These Brand New Ships and Submarines Are Taking Over the US Navy

With such a massive military, it is not surprising that America has the most powerful navy in the world. A…
The Newest Warships and Submarines to Enter the US Navy
Chris Lange | Nov 13, 2024

The Newest Warships and Submarines to Enter the US Navy

The U.S. Navy is constantly in the process of adding to its already massive fleet. While there is a considerable…

Top Gaining Stocks

Humana
HUM Vol: 4,476,209
+$27.10
+10.56%
$283.72
Centene
CNC Vol: 15,153,861
+$1.88
+5.11%
$38.70
Cigna
CI Vol: 2,836,912
+$14.02
+4.72%
$311.00
eBay
EBAY Vol: 7,650,703
+$3.77
+4.26%
$92.17
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 1,047,685
+$7.72
+3.97%
$201.97

Top Losing Stocks

Palantir
PLTR Vol: 105,580,928
-$13.98
7.47%
$173.07
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 8,163,328
-$4.08
7.41%
$50.97
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 3,622,812
-$9.68
7.26%
$123.66
Jabil
JBL Vol: 2,050,280
-$13.61
6.31%
$202.08
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 6,526,149
-$6.63
4.50%
$140.74