U.S. Military Projects That Blew Up Their Budgets

For years the United States has led the world in national military spending, pouring trillions of dollars into cutting-edge weapons, vehicles, and defense systems. These military projects push the limits of technology, yet they come with staggering price tags to match their ambition. We’ll look closer at some of the most expensive military projects in U.S. history as of 2025, breaking down their costs, what they were designed to do, and the controversies they’ve stirred up.

F-35 Lightning II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter holds the crown as the most expensive military project ever. Designed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 was meant to be a versatile, stealthy jet for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps—but the program has battled technical issues and major cost overruns from the start. The latest Department of Defense reports place the total lifetime cost of the F-35 program at $2.1 trillion (inflation-adjusted, including procurement, operations, and support for 2,456 aircraft through 2088). The procurement cost alone is over $400 billion, while operations and sustainment account for a significant portion of the remainder. The high cost is attributed to the advanced technology, the need for frequent updates and maintenance, and inflation. Despite the price tag, the F-35 remains the crucial centerpiece of U.S. air power.

Gerald R. Ford-Class Aircraft Carriers

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The largest and most expensive warship ever built is the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier. Each ship costs an estimated $13 billion, with plans to build up to 10 of them. These ships are the Navy’s next-generation giants, with futuristic systems like electromagnetic catapults and expanded capacity for launching aircraft and doing so faster than previous carriers. The cost has run up due to technical snags and months of production delays for each one built.

Zumwalt-Class Destroyer

usnavy / Flickr

Zumwalt-class destroyers were designed to be the Navy’s most advanced above-water warships, featuring stealthy angular hulls, electric propulsion systems, and powerful radar and sensor arrays. They were also equipped with the Advanced Gun System (AGS), intended to fire precision-guided, long-range land-attack projectiles. However, the program fell far short of its ambitions. Only three ships were ultimately built out of an intended fleet of 32 destroyers. The program’s total cost is estimated between $22–24 billion, with a per-ship cost of $8 billion, significantly higher than the original $1.4 billion estimate. Despite their cutting-edge technology, critics have questioned whether the ships’ experimental designs were worth the enormous price tag.

The B-21 Raider

Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The B-21 Raider is the Air Force’s latest stealth bomber, and will be the backbone of U.S. strategic bombing missions in the future. Each B-21 is estimated to cost around $692 million, and the Air Force plans to buy at least 100. As a result, total program costs will reach a stratospheric $203 billion dollars. The B-21 is designed to slip through even the most advanced enemy defenses with nuclear or conventional payloads. It is considered a crucial upgrade to the country’s nuclear triad.

The Strategic Defense Initiative

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Over four decades ago, in 1983, President Ronald Reagan announced the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) with the ambitious goal of making nuclear weapons “impotent and obsolete.” Nicknamed “Star Wars” by the press, it aimed to create a multilevel land- and space-based missile defense shield. The program required the development of exotic materials and technologies far beyond then-current science. After burning through about $30 billion in direct costs (a conservative estimate), the program was officially canceled in 1993. Though often derided as a symbol of Cold War-era extravagance, the major advances it sparked in missile defense and space technology are bearing fruit today.

CH-53K King Stallion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The CH-53K King Stallion helicopter is the Marine Corps’ latest heavy-lift vehicle, and like every other project on this list, it doesn’t come cheap. The 2025 defense budget allocates $2.7 billion for 19 of these choppers. A fleet of 200 is planned with a total cost of $25 billion. The per-unit cost is estimated at $138 million per aircraft. While the King Stallion has greater weight and distance capacity than any previous helicopter, its eye-raising price tag has inspired questions about military spending priorities.

Future Combat Systems Program

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In 1999, the Army launched the Future Combat Systems (FCS) program with the goal of transforming how ground forces fight. It aimed to create a fully integrated, high-tech battlefield network linking soldiers, manned vehicles, drones, sensors, and precision weapons through advanced communications and real-time data sharing. The vision included lightweight, modular combat vehicles, autonomous reconnaissance systems, and a digital infrastructure to coordinate them seamlessly. After a decade of development and racking up costs of $19 billion, the program was canceled in 2009.

KC-46 Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker was commissioned to give the United States military state-of-the-art mid-air refueling capabilities. Unfortunately, the project has run into significant turbulence. Technical problems and delays have ballooned the project’s cost, with Boeing absorbing more than $7 billion in cost overruns. The per-aircraft cost is now around $160 million. Its cost overruns are well over $4.6 billion dollars, surpassing the total initial contract value.

Cost, Complexity, and Controversy

Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

Maintaining the United States military’s superiority is neither cheap nor easy. While some programs have successfully delivered critical new capabilities, others have faced continual delays, skyrocketing costs, or complete cancellation. Uncertain and changing goals, idealistic timelines, and technological overreach can hinder even the most ambitious military projects. These projects offer important lessons about maintaining clear goals, managing costs, and knowing when and how to adjust—even when at times that means cutting your losses by canceling a budget-draining program.

