Russia’s Most Widely Flown Aircraft Isn’t Actually a MiG Fighter Jet

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 15, 2025 | Updated 11:23 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
24/7 Wall St. Insights:
When people think of Russian air power, they tend to picture MiG fighter jets soaring through the skies. However, the MiG is not actually the most widely flown aircraft in the Russian Armed Force, in fact it’s not even a fighter jet. The most widely flown aircraft in Russia’s arsenal is the Hip-H helicopter. (These are 40 gunship helicopters of the modern era.)
These helicopters span a few different variations, whether it’s the Mi-8, Mi-17, or the Mi-171. Generally speaking, these helicopters are grouped together within the Mi-8/17 family, much like the MiG-29 and MiG-35 Fulcrum fighter jets. The overall design is fairly similar, but there are obviously improvements and upgrades made over the years as military technology advances.
The Mi-8/17 series was originally introduced in the 1960s but its newer variants came about in the 1980s, and these are more widely flown. These helicopters are used for a variety of missions, like transport, medical evacuation, and combat support. (The helicopter war: a look at the helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)
The Mi-8/17 family of helicopters has been exported to over 60 countries and is one of the most widely used in the world, not just in Russia. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Russia’s most widely flown aircraft.
To identify the most widely flown aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. While we included combat, transport, special-mission and utility aircraft, we excluded trainer aircraft.
This post was updated on September 14, 2025 to clarify armaments on certain craft, numbers which may be lower, and the Il-80 “Maxdome” top speed.
Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.
Introduced in 2003, the Be-200 Altair is a modern amphibious flying boat aircraft designed for a variety of missions, including firefighting, search and rescue, and maritime patrol. With a top speed of 435 mph, it stands out for its speed and versatility in both air and water operations. These flying boats do not come with armament, unlike its predecessors.
The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation.
The An-22 has seen extensive use in humanitarian missions, acting as a heavy-lift transport aircraft. It was introduced in 1967, and there are only 3 of these aircraft currently in service. With a top speed of 460 mph, the An-22 was the largest turboprop-powered aircraft in the world at the time of its introduction. It still holds that distinction today, but it is expected to be retired from service soon.
The IL-80 Maxdome is a specialized airborne command post designed to serve as a mobile headquarters during national emergencies or nuclear conflicts. The Maxdome only entered service in 1992 and has a fairly low top speed of 186 mph. It is equipped with advanced communications systems that allow high-ranking officials to control military operations from the air. This is more or less the equivalent of the U.S. “Doomsday” plane.
Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. Its main role is reconnaissance, so it is unarmed. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.
The IL-18 Coot, introduced in 1957, is a versatile aircraft that has served in both transport and maritime patrol roles for decades. Currently, there are 4 active IL-18 aircraft in service of the Russian military.
The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and are generally very lightly armed, if armed at all.
The Tu-154 Careless was introduced in 1972 as a three-engine transport aircraft primarily used for civilian passenger flights but it was later adapted for military transport roles. Currently on 4 are in service of the Russian military.
The Tupolev Tu-214 is an airborne command post designed to provide mobile command and control capabilities for military operations. It has a top speed of 559 mph and is equipped with advanced communications and radar systems. Introduced in 1996, there are only 4 of these aircraft currently in service.
For a number of years, the AN-124 Ruslan Condor was the largest cargo aircraft in the world but it has since been surpassed. It was introduced in 1986 as a strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft. The Ruslan Condor is one of the faster aircraft in its class with a top speed of 537 mph. Currently there are 5 active aircraft in the Russian military.
The Tu-134 Crusty, introduced in 1967, is a transport aircraft originally developed as a short-range passenger jet, but it was later adapted for military transport and VIP missions.
The Be-12 was originally designed as an amphibious aircraft, allowing it to land on both runways and bodies of water. It was introduced in 1961 as a reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft, primarily for anti-submarine warfare. With a top speed of 329 mph, the Be-12 is typically used for long-duration missions over the ocean and it can equip a range of weapons reflecting this distinction.
With a top speed of 357 mph, the An-140 is primarily used for regional cargo and passenger transport. It is a fairly versatile transport aircraft introduced in 2002. The An-140 is often used in harsh environments, like Siberia, and its design is meant for extreme weather conditions and tough runways.
The Su-57 Felon is the newest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets. With a top speed of 1,616 mph, these jets are capable of supercruise, which allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. These fifth-generation fighters also feature advanced stealth technology and avionics. There are only 14 of these aircraft in service now, but more are on the way.
The Antonov An-148 is unique among Russian aircraft for its ability to operate in subzero temperatures. It is typically used for transport in the Artic region, with its hull designed to withstand these temperatures and its D-436 turbofan engines designed to handle cold-start conditions. This aircraft was introduced in 2009, and can hit top speeds over 513 mph.
With a top speed of 1,243 mph, the Tu-160 Blackjack is one of the fastest strategic heavy bombers on the planet. It is recognized as the largest and heaviest combat aircraft ever built. Blackjack was nicknamed the “White Swan” for its sleek, all-white appearance. These heavy bombers can launch cruise missiles, drop bombs, and even nuclear ordnance.
The An-30 Clank, introduced in 1968, is a specialized transport and reconnaissance aircraft, designed for surveillance and mapping missions. With a top speed of 336 mph, it’s equipped with advanced cameras and sensors that allow it to perform detailed reconnaissance.
The IL-78 Midas, introduced in 1984, is a dedicated in-flight refueling tanker aircraft designed to extend the operational range of other military aircraft. It can hit a top speed of 528 mph and is capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single flight.
Introduced in 1968 as an anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft, the IL-38 Dolphin is designed to protect Russian naval assets. The Dolphin can hit top speeds over 400 mph. The IL-38 was originally based on the IL-18 design, but this was heavily modified for maritime conditions.
The IL-20 Coot-A was introduced in 1969 as a specialized electronic signals intelligence aircraft designed to gather, intercept, and analyze electronic communications and radar signals. Currently, 31 IL-20 aircraft are active, and these continue to provide critical intelligence in modern conflicts.
Introduced in 1972, the Tu-142 Bear is a long-range anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft developed from the original Tu-95. These aircraft have a top speed of 575 mph and previously held the world record for the fastest turboprop aircraft.
The An-72 Coaler has a very unique engine placement, compared to any other Russian aircraft. The engines are above the wings to create extra lift, allowing it to take off from shorter runways. It has earned the nickname of “Cheburashka” in Russia, for the resemblance of its engines to the ears of a popular Soviet cartoon character.
The Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter, and is recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.
The Mi-26 Halo was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. It is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.
The Tu-95 Bear was introduced in 1956, and it would go on to influence the Tu-142 Bear. It was introduced in 1956 and is one of the longest serving aircraft in the Russian military with 47 currently in service.
The Let L-410 Turbolet, introduced in 1970, is a twin-turboprop utility aircraft widely used for short-haul transport in both military and civilian operations.
Introduced in 1972, the Tu-22M Backfire is a strategic maritime bomber designed for long-range strike missions against naval and land-based targets. There are currently 58 of these aircraft in active service.
Introduced in 1959, the An-12 Cub is a Soviet-era transport aircraft that has remained in service with 64 active units today. The An-12 can hit top speeds around 300 mph. Although this aircraft is typically unarmed, some variants feature tail-mounted 23mm cannons for defensive purposes. The An-12 has been widely used in both military and civilian roles, handling cargo transport.
The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.
Introduced in 1982, the Ka-27/28/29 Helix is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.
These jets are designed to defend against enemy bombers or even cruise missiles at long range. The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world. Its incredible speed puts it primarily as an interceptor. The Foxhound can also reach altitudes that most other aircraft can’t, further extending its defensive capabilities.
Introduced in 2014, the Su-34 Fullback is one of the newest strike fighter aircraft to enter the Russian Air Force. There are 134 of these aircraft in service, and they can hit top speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.
Currently, over 30 countries are putting this aircraft to use, making it one of the most widely flown transport aircraft in the world. The An-26 Curl, introduced in 1969, is a transport aircraft for the Russian military. There are only 139 of these aircraft in current operation. These have a top speed of 277 mph, and have become a workhorse for many air forces around the world.
Introduced in 2010, the Ka-52 Alligator is a state-of-the-art attack helicopter designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. It is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.
The IL-76 Candid, introduced in 1975, is a strategic transport and tanker aircraft used for moving large amounts of cargo, military personnel, and even refueling operations.
The Su-25 is a dedicated close-air support and ground attack aircraft, it is recognized by the NATO reporting name “Frogfoot.” Although these jets have a relatively slow top speed of 590 mph, they can equip a wide array of armament including a 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-to-air missiles. There are currently 176 of these aircraft in active service.
Introduced in 1984, these jets can hit speeds up to 1,519 mph. The MiG-29/35 Fulcrum makes up the backbone of Russia’s fleet of fighter jets. They come equipped with a 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon standard, as well as Alamo and Adder missiles, rocket pods, and both conventional and guided bombs. The MiG-35 variant includes advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and can perform multi-role missions like ground strikes and interception.
The Su-24 Fencer was one of the first Soviet aircraft that came with an all-weather radar and terrain-following capabilities, allowing it to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy defenses. It was introduced in 1974 as a long-range strike aircraft, but it can perform a variety of other roles.
Introduced in 1973, the Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.
The Su-27 Flanker, introduced in 1985, is an air-superiority fighter with a top speed over 1,550 mph. These come outfitted with a 30mm GSh internal cannon and a wide variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, and anti-radar missiles. These jets were originally designed to counter the American F-15 Eagle, which has led to a long-standing rivalry between these two aircraft.
The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/64/Russian_Air_Force_Mil_Mi-17_yellow_62.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russian_Air_Force_Mil_Mi-17_yellow_62.jpg" target="_blank" style="100%">Vitaly V. Kuzmin</a>
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world These jets can…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The Su-57 Felon is the newest Sukhoi fighter to enter Russian military service and it is…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The Su-57 Felon is the newest fifth-generation fighter jet to enter service for the Russian Air…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: As of 2024, Russia’s air force ranks second globally in terms of overall military aircraft. The…
Russia’s newest stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon, debuted at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition earlier this month.…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The Tu-95 Bear is the oldest aircraft currently in service of the Russian Air Force Originally,…
A Russian Bear-F military aircraft was recently intercepted by British forces after the reconnaissance aircraft flew too close to U.K.…
Russia’s air force is considered one of the stronger fleets in the world, sporting advanced aircraft like the MiG-35 Fulcrum…
The Russian Air Force is widely renowned for its advanced aircraft and superior numbers throughout Eastern Europe and Asia. Its…