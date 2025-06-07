What Russia's Air Force Looked Like Before Operation Spider's Web Laski Collection / Getty Images

Key Points Ukraine executed Operation Spider’s Web on June 1, 2025, devastating five Russian Air Bases

Damages to the Russian Air Force are estimated at $7 billion USD, while the attack is said to have cost $2,000 to carry out

Prior to the attack, the Russian Air Force had roughly 4,200 aircraft (including trainers) at the ready

On June 1, 2025, Ukraine executed a covert drone attack deep inside Russian territory. Operation Spider’s Web, as it’s known, was a series of coordinated drone strikes that targeted the Russian Air Force’s “Long-Range Aviation assets”. Ukrainian officials came out after the fact and said that these drone strikes damaged roughly one-third of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers. (Russia vs. Ukraine: Who Has the Stronger Military Going into 2025?)

Operation Spider’s Web took over a year and a half of planning but only one day to carry out. In terms of the details, less than 120 drones targeted five different Russian Air Bases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Ivanovo Severny, Olenya, and Ukrainka. Damages to the Russian fleet are estimated to be around $7 billion in USD, while this attack was carried out by about $2,000 worth of drones. It’s worth noting that this war has been going on since February 2022, and an attack of this scale within Russian territory has not been seen until now.

This holds terrible implications for the future of warfare if a country’s air force can be devastated before it even takes off by an incredibly cost-effective countermeasure. Not only that, but the implications for naval warfare are fairly serious as well. What will become of drone warfare is still yet to be seen at its full potential.

Some have even compared this military operation to that of Israel’s pager attacks on Hezbollah fighters, noting it is one of the most ingenious in modern times with modern technology.

In the meantime, the Russian Air Force is still reeling from this attack. While this might have put a temporary constraint on Russia’s nuclear triad, the Red Army is still capable. However, one thing this attack definitely did was stall any potential peace talks. After a materiel loss like, one would suspect it’s hard for Putin to come to the table. (What Are the Prospects of Nuclear War in Ukraine?)

Russian officials are referring to this as a “terrorist attack” and have further said that the attack was repelled at three of the five bases and that there were no casualties.

What remains to be seen is how Russia responds to this attack, and what is left of its air force. Prior to the attack, Russia had 4,292 at the ready according to FlightGlobal (including training aircraft). Like China and the United States, Russia relies heavily on its fighter jets in terms of the bulk of its fleet. It has bombers, transports, and attack helicopters as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Russian Air Force, and what it looked like before this devastating attack.

To identify every aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on how many aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the Russian military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Kirill Naumenko / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.

An-12 Cub

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 64

64 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: Typically none, sometimes tail-mounted 23mm cannons

An-124 Ruslan Condor

Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft

Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 5

5 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 537 mph

537 mph Armament: N/A

Antonov An-140

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2002

2002 Active aircraft: 8

8 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 357 mph

357 mph Armament: N/A

Antonov An-148

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 15

15 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 513 mph

513 mph Armament: N/A

An-22 Antei

Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft

Heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 460 mph

460 mph Armament: N/A

An-26 Curl

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1969

1969 Active aircraft: 139

139 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 277 mph

277 mph Armament: N/A

An-30 Clank

Type: Transport / reconnaissance aircraft

Transport / reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1968

1968 Active aircraft: 16

16 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 336 mph

336 mph Armament: N/A

An-72 Coaler

Type: Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft

Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 35

35 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 438 mph

438 mph Armament: 23mm gun pods, UB-23M rocket launcher system, conventional drop bombs

AS355 Twin Squirrel

AS355 Twin Squirrel - RIAT 2011 (out cropped) by Tim Felce / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Light utitlity helicopter

Light utitlity helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2

2 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: N/A

Be-12 Mail

Type: Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft

Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1961

1961 Active aircraft: 7

7 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, mines, conventional drop bombs

Be-200 Altair

Type: Amphibious flying boat aircraft

Amphibious flying boat aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 2

2 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 435 mph

435 mph Armament: N/A

IL-18 Coot

Type: Transport / maritime patrol aircraft

Transport / maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1957

1957 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 419 mph

419 mph Armament: N/A

IL-20 Coot-A

Type: Electronic signals intelligence aircraft

Electronic signals intelligence aircraft Year introduced: 1969

1969 Active aircraft: 29

29 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 419 mph

419 mph Armament: N/A

Il-38 Dolphin

Type: Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft

Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1968

1968 Active aircraft: 21

21 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 404 mph

404 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, depth charges, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

IL-76 Candid

Nordroden / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Strategic transport / tanker aircraft

Strategic transport / tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Active aircraft: 143

143 Aircraft on order: 7

7 Top speed: 559 mph

559 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-23L tail-mounted cannons, conventional drop bombs

IL-78 Midas

Type: In-flight refueling tanker aircraft

In-flight refueling tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 19

19 Aircraft on order: 31

31 Top speed: 528 mph

528 mph Armament: N/A

IL-80 Maxdome

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1992

1992 Active aircraft: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: N/A

Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)

Нирваньчик / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utitlity helicopter

Light utitlity helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Active aircraft: 36

36 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: N/A

Ka-27/28/29 Helix

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-role helicopter

Multi-role helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Active aircraft: 108

108 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 143 mph

143 mph Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges

Ka-31 Helix

jno / Wikimedia commons

Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter

Airborne early warning naval helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 155 mph

155 mph Armament: N/A

Ka-52 Alligator

Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 138

138 Aircraft on order: 41

41 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

Let L-410 Turbolet

Type: Twin-turboprop utility aircraft

Twin-turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 53

53 Aircraft on order: 2

2 Top speed: 252 mph

252 mph Armament: N/A

Mil Mi-2 Hoplite

Type: Light utitlity helicopter

Light utitlity helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

Mil Mi-24/35 Hind

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 325

325 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

Mil Mi-26 Halo

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 45

45 Aircraft on order: 15

15 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: N/A

Mil Mi-28 Havoc

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 94

94 Aircraft on order: 98

98 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods

Mil Mi-38

Type: Medium-lift twin-engine tranport helicopter

Medium-lift twin-engine tranport helicopter Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 2

2 Aircraft on order: 2

2 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: N/A

Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H

Mil Mi-171E 'KAF 1101' Kenya Air Force by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum! / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 789

789 Aircraft on order: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 254

254 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

MiG-31 Foxhound

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 128

128 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 296

296 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Close-air support / ground attack aircraft

Close-air support / ground attack aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 132

132 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: 30mm GSh- internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles

Su-27 Flanker

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 427

427 Aircraft on order: 15

15 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles

Su-34 Fullback

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Active aircraft: 142

142 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

Su-57 Felon

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 24

24 Aircraft on order: 52

52 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

Tu-134 Crusty

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 6

6 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: N/A

Tu-142 Bear

Type: Anti-submarine bomber aircraft

Anti-submarine bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 32

32 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 575 mph

575 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannon, torpedoes, naval mines, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles

Tu-154 Careless

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: N/A

Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 15

15 Aircraft on order: 50

50 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

Tupolev Tu-214

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 559 mph

559 mph Armament: N/A

Tu-22M Backfire

Type: Strategic maritime bomber

Strategic maritime bomber Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 57

57 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles

Tu-95 Bear

andDraw / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Active aircraft: 47

47 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision guided munitions, conventional drop bombs

