Military

What Russia's Air Force Looked Like Before Operation Spider's Web

Laski Collection / Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • Ukraine executed Operation Spider’s Web on June 1, 2025, devastating five Russian Air Bases

  • Damages to the Russian Air Force are estimated at $7 billion USD, while the attack is said to have cost $2,000 to carry out

  • Prior to the attack, the Russian Air Force had roughly 4,200 aircraft (including trainers) at the ready

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

On June 1, 2025, Ukraine executed a covert drone attack deep inside Russian territory. Operation Spider’s Web, as it’s known, was a series of coordinated drone strikes that targeted the Russian Air Force’s “Long-Range Aviation assets”. Ukrainian officials came out after the fact and said that these drone strikes damaged roughly one-third of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers. (Russia vs. Ukraine: Who Has the Stronger Military Going into 2025?)

Operation Spider’s Web took over a year and a half of planning but only one day to carry out. In terms of the details, less than 120 drones targeted five different Russian Air Bases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Ivanovo Severny, Olenya, and Ukrainka. Damages to the Russian fleet are estimated to be around $7 billion in USD, while this attack was carried out by about $2,000 worth of drones. It’s worth noting that this war has been going on since February 2022, and an attack of this scale within Russian territory has not been seen until now.

This holds terrible implications for the future of warfare if a country’s air force can be devastated before it even takes off by an incredibly cost-effective countermeasure. Not only that, but the implications for naval warfare are fairly serious as well. What will become of drone warfare is still yet to be seen at its full potential.

Some have even compared this military operation to that of Israel’s pager attacks on Hezbollah fighters, noting it is one of the most ingenious in modern times with modern technology.

In the meantime, the Russian Air Force is still reeling from this attack. While this might have put a temporary constraint on Russia’s nuclear triad, the Red Army is still capable. However, one thing this attack definitely did was stall any potential peace talks. After a materiel loss like, one would suspect it’s hard for Putin to come to the table. (What Are the Prospects of Nuclear War in Ukraine?)

Russian officials are referring to this as a “terrorist attack” and have further said that the attack was repelled at three of the five bases and that there were no casualties.

What remains to be seen is how Russia responds to this attack, and what is left of its air force. Prior to the attack, Russia had 4,292 at the ready according to FlightGlobal (including training aircraft). Like China and the United States, Russia relies heavily on its fighter jets in terms of the bulk of its fleet. It has bombers, transports, and attack helicopters as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Russian Air Force, and what it looked like before this devastating attack.

To identify every aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on how many aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the Russian military:

Why Are We Covering This?

russian+mig | Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1
Kirill Naumenko / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.

An-12 Cub

Antonov An-12 by Sergey Vladimirov
Antonov An-12 (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Active aircraft: 64
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 300 mph
  • Armament: Typically none, sometimes tail-mounted 23mm cannons

An-124 Ruslan Condor

Antonov An-124 by Sergey Vladimirov
Antonov An-124 (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Active aircraft: 5
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 537 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Antonov An-140

Antonov An-140-100 &#039;RA-41254&#039; by Alan Wilson
Antonov An-140-100 &#039;RA-41254&#039; (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2002
  • Active aircraft: 8
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 357 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Antonov An-148

Antonov An-148-100E u00e2u0080u0098RA-6172... by Alan Wilson
Antonov An-148-100E u00e2u0080u0098RA-6172... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Active aircraft: 15
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 513 mph
  • Armament: N/A

An-22 Antei

Soviet Heavy Transport Airplan... by Andrey Korchagin
Soviet Heavy Transport Airplan... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 460 mph
  • Armament: N/A

An-26 Curl

Antonov An-26 Curl &#039;RF-93999&#039; by Alan Wilson
Antonov An-26 Curl &#039;RF-93999&#039; (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Active aircraft: 139
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 277 mph
  • Armament: N/A

An-30 Clank

Antonov AN-30 Clank by SDASM Archives
Antonov AN-30 Clank (Public Domain) by SDASM Archives
  • Type: Transport / reconnaissance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1968
  • Active aircraft: 16
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 336 mph
  • Armament: N/A

An-72 Coaler

Charles M. Daniels Collection Photo by SDASM Archives
Charles M. Daniels Collection Photo (Public Domain) by SDASM Archives
  • Type: Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Active aircraft: 35
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 438 mph
  • Armament: 23mm gun pods, UB-23M rocket launcher system, conventional drop bombs

AS355 Twin Squirrel

AS355 Twin Squirrel - RIAT 2011 (out cropped) by Tim Felce / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Type: Light utitlity helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Active aircraft: 2
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Be-12 Mail

Beriev Be-12 by Andrey Korchagin
Beriev Be-12 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Active aircraft: 7
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 329 mph
  • Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, mines, conventional drop bombs

Be-200 Altair

Be-200 Altair Take-off by Falcon_33
Be-200 Altair Take-off (BY-SA 2.0) by Falcon_33
  • Type: Amphibious flying boat aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Active aircraft: 2
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 435 mph
  • Armament: N/A

IL-18 Coot

Ilyushin IL-18 Coot by SDASM Archives
Ilyushin IL-18 Coot (No known copyright restrictions) by SDASM Archives
  • Type: Transport / maritime patrol aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1957
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 419 mph
  • Armament: N/A

IL-20 Coot-A

Ilyushin Il-20M by Kirill Naumenko
Ilyushin Il-20M (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Kirill Naumenko
  • Type: Electronic signals intelligence aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Active aircraft: 29
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 419 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Il-38 Dolphin

IL-38 Dolphin by Rob Schleiffert
IL-38 Dolphin (BY-SA 2.0) by Rob Schleiffert
  • Type: Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1968
  • Active aircraft: 21
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 404 mph
  • Armament: Conventional drop bombs, depth charges, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

IL-76 Candid

Nordroden / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Strategic transport / tanker aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Active aircraft: 143
  • Aircraft on order: 7
  • Top speed: 559 mph
  • Armament: 23mm GSh-23L tail-mounted cannons, conventional drop bombs

IL-78 Midas

IL-78 Midas by Vitaly Kuzmin
IL-78 Midas (BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: In-flight refueling tanker aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Active aircraft: 19
  • Aircraft on order: 31
  • Top speed: 528 mph
  • Armament: N/A

IL-80 Maxdome

Ilyushin IL-80 Maxdome &#039;RA-861... by Alan Wilson
Ilyushin IL-80 Maxdome &#039;RA-861... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Airborne command post
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Active aircraft: 3
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)

Нирваньчик / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Light utitlity helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2002
  • Active aircraft: 36
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 127 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Ka-27/28/29 Helix

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Multi-role helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Active aircraft: 108
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 143 mph
  • Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges

Ka-31 Helix

jno / Wikimedia commons

  • Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Active aircraft: 3
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 155 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Ka-52 Alligator

Ka-52 by Alex Beltyukov
Ka-52 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Alex Beltyukov
  • Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Active aircraft: 138
  • Aircraft on order: 41
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

Let L-410 Turbolet

Let L-410 Turbolet by Sergey Vladimirov
Let L-410 Turbolet (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Type: Twin-turboprop utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Active aircraft: 53
  • Aircraft on order: 2
  • Top speed: 252 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Mil Mi-2 Hoplite

Mil Mi-2 Hoplite by Grzegorz Jereczek
Mil Mi-2 Hoplite (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grzegorz Jereczek
  • Type: Light utitlity helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 124 mph
  • Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

Mil Mi-24/35 Hind

Mi-24 by bkaree
Mi-24 (CC BY 2.0) by bkaree
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Active aircraft: 325
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

Mil Mi-26 Halo

Mil Mi-26 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009980 yellowu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-26 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009980 yellowu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Active aircraft: 45
  • Aircraft on order: 15
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Mil Mi-28 Havoc

sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Active aircraft: 94
  • Aircraft on order: 98
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods

Mil Mi-38

Russian Helicopter Mil Mi-38. ... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Helicopter Mil Mi-38. ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Medium-lift twin-engine tranport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Active aircraft: 2
  • Aircraft on order: 2
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H

Kenya+air+force | Mil Mi-171E &#039;KAF 1101&#039; Kenya Air Force
Mil Mi-171E 'KAF 1101' Kenya Air Force by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum! / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Active aircraft: 789
  • Aircraft on order: 10
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Active aircraft: 254
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 1,519 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

MiG-31 Foxhound

Mig-31+Foxhound | Mikoyan MiG-31 Foxhound &#039;96 blue&#039;
Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Active aircraft: 128
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 1,864 mph
  • Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Active aircraft: 296
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 1,439 mph
  • Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Close-air support / ground attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Active aircraft: 132
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 590 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GSh- internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles

Su-27 Flanker

Ukrainian Air Force Sukhoi Su-... by Dave_S.
Ukrainian Air Force Sukhoi Su-... (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Active aircraft: 427
  • Aircraft on order: 15
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles

Su-34 Fullback

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Active aircraft: 142
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 1,367 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

Su-57 Felon

Su-57 by Vladislav06112019
Su-57 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vladislav06112019
  • Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Active aircraft: 24
  • Aircraft on order: 52
  • Top speed: 1,616 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

Tu-134 Crusty

Tupolev, Tu-134, Crusty by SDASM Archives
Tupolev, Tu-134, Crusty (Public Domain) by SDASM Archives
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Active aircraft: 6
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 590 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Tu-142 Bear

Tupolev, Tu-142, Bear-F by SDASM Archives
Tupolev, Tu-142, Bear-F (No known copyright restrictions) by SDASM Archives
  • Type: Anti-submarine bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Active aircraft: 32
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 575 mph
  • Armament: 23mm automatic cannon, torpedoes, naval mines, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles

Tu-154 Careless

Air Koryo, Tupolev Tu-154B, P-552 by Fedor Leukhin
Air Koryo, Tupolev Tu-154B, P-552 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Fedor Leukhin
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 590 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Tu-160 Blackjack

Tupolev Tu-160 (Russian: u0422u0443u043fu043eu043bu0435u0432 u0422u0443-160 u0411u0435u043bu044bu0439 u043bu0435u0431u0435u0434u044c, romanized: Belyy Lebed, lit. &#039;White Swan&#039;; NATO reporting name: &#039;Blackjack&#039;) by aeroman3
Tupolev Tu-160 (Russian: u0422u0443u043fu043eu043bu0435u0432 u0422u0443-160 u0411u0435u043bu044bu0439 u043bu0435u0431u0435u0434u044c, romanized: Belyy Lebed, lit. &#039;White Swan&#039;; NATO reporting name: &#039;Blackjack&#039;) (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Active aircraft: 15
  • Aircraft on order: 50
  • Top speed: 1,243 mph
  • Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

Tupolev Tu-214

Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-214ON Zherdin 1 by Dmitry Zherdin
Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-214ON Zherdin 1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dmitry Zherdin
  • Type: Airborne command post
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 559 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Tu-22M Backfire

Tupolev, Tu-22M Backfire by SDASM Archives
Tupolev, Tu-22M Backfire (Public Domain) by SDASM Archives
  • Type: Strategic maritime bomber
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Active aircraft: 57
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 1,243 mph
  • Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles

Tu-95 Bear

andDraw / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1956
  • Active aircraft: 47
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Top speed: 531 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision guided munitions, conventional drop bombs

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
  3. Choose Your  Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)

 
Read more: Military, aircraft, bomber, fighter jets, military, Russia, russia military aircraft

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice