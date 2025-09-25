Russian MiG-31s Breach Estonian Airspace in Audacious Violation

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 25, 2025 | Updated 1:21 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Roughly a week ago, three Russian MiG-31 fighter aircraft (NATO designation: Foxhound) entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island. Although this only lasted for 12 minutes and the aircraft were intercepted, many Estonian officials are calling this “unprecedentedly brazen”. Russia has denied these violations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at Russian combat aircraft and what they have to offer. See for yourself if you can spot any of these in the skies over Estonia or any other Eastern European NATO-member nation.
To identify every combat aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on how many aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.
Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.
The Antonov An-12 “Cub” is a four-engine turboprop tactical transport that entered service in 1959 and became a backbone of the Soviet air force. It primarily serves as a transport but can be armed for combat as well. It is powered by four Ivchenko AI-20 turboprops and it can carry roughly 44,000 lbs of cargo. The Cub was a go-to for the Soviets during the Cold War but now for the most part they have moved on to newer aircraft like the IL-76 Candid for their transport needs.
The An-72 Coaler has a very unique engine placement, compared to any other Russian aircraft. The engines are above the wings to create extra lift, allowing it to take off from shorter runways. It has earned the nickname of “Cheburashka” in Russia, for the resemblance of its engines to the ears of a popular Soviet cartoon character.
With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.
The Be-12 was originally designed as an amphibious aircraft, allowing it to land on both runways and bodies of water. It was introduced in 1961 as a reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft, primarily for anti-submarine warfare. With a top speed of 329 mph, the Be-12 is typically used for long-duration missions over the ocean, and it can equip a range of weapons reflecting this distinction.
The Ilyushin Il-38 “Dolphin” is the Soviet-era maritime patrol and anti-submarine workhorse derived from the Il-18 transport, introduced in the late 1960s to hunt subs and monitor the seas.
The Il-76 Candid is a Soviet-era heavy transport that entered the service in the mid-1970s. Powered by four turbofan engines and built for long-range, high-payload work, the Il-76 can haul roughly 88,000 lbs of cargo, troops, and even armored vehicles. These heavy transports are more or less the Russian equivalent fo the American C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. And as such, variants of the Candid can be outfitted for combat and special mission type operations.
Recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum, the Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.
The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.
Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.
The Ka-52 Alligator is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. Introduced in 2010, these are state-of-the-art attack helicopters designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.
The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.
The MiG-29/35 Fulcrum makes up the backbone of Russia’s fleet of fighter jets. Introduced in 1984, these jets can hit speeds up to 1,519 mph. They come equipped with a 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon standard, as well as Alamo and Adder missiles, rocket pods, and both conventional and guided bombs. The MiG-35 variant includes advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and can perform multi-role missions like ground strikes and interception.
The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world. These jets can hit speeds up to Mach 2.8, or roughly 1,860 mph. Its incredible speed marks it primarily as an interceptor. These jets are designed to defend against enemy bombers or even cruise missiles at long range. The Foxhound can also reach altitudes that most other aircraft can’t, further extending its defensive capabilities. In terms of its operational history, the Foxhound has been primarily deployed in Artic patrols and border defense missions. However, these jets were used in Syria where they provided air cover for Russian operations.
The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active aircraft. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.
The Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.
The Mi-26 Halo is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. It was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.
The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.
The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.
The Su-24 Fencer was one of the first Soviet aircraft that came with an all-weather radar and terrain-following capabilities, allowing it to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy defenses. It was introduced in 1974 as a long-range strike aircraft, but it can perform a variety of other roles.
Recognized by the NATO reporting name “Frogfoot,” the Su-25 is a dedicated close-air support and ground attack aircraft. Although these jets have a relatively slow top speed of 590 mph, they can equip a wide array of armament including a 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-to-air missiles. There are currently 176 of these aircraft in active service.
Introduced in 1985, the Su-27 Flanker is an air-superiority fighter with a top speed over 1,550 mph. These come outfitted with a 30mm GSh internal cannon and a wide variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, and anti-radar missiles. These jets were originally designed to counter the American F-15 Eagle, which has led to a long-standing rivalry between these two aircraft.
Introduced in 2014, the Su-34 Fullback is one of the newest strike fighter aircraft to enter the Russian Air Force. There are 134 of these aircraft in service, and they can hit top speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.
The Su-57 Felon is the newest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets. These fifth-generation fighters feature advanced stealth technology and avionics. With a top speed of 1,616 mph, these jets are capable of supercruise, which allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. There are only 14 of these aircraft in service now, but more are on the way. In terms of the specs, the Felon is powered by two Saturn AL-41F1 afterburning turbofan engines that allow for a top speed of 1,616 mph (Mach 2). The aircraft features an internal weapons bay capable of carrying air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground precision-guided munitions, and anti-ship missiles, with a hefty payload capacity. The Felon is meant to rival its American counterpart, the F-35 Lightning II. These aircraft measure up on a number of specs and features, but again there has been no overt competition or engagement between these two aircraft, so it is left to speculation at the moment.
The Tu-142 “Bear” is the Soviet-era maritime patrol and anti-submarine variant of the Tu-95, featuring the distinctive contra-rotating turboprops. Although this aircraft debuted in 1972, it is still relevant and in use today but much more upgraded that its previous versions. It’s typically fielded by the Russian Navy and takes a crew of a dozen or so specialists to run effectively.
The Tu-160 Blackjack is recognized as the largest and heaviest combat aircraft ever built. With a top speed of 1,243 mph, the Tu-160 Blackjack is one of the fastest strategic heavy bombers on the planet. Its heavy-duty payload reflects this. It was nicknamed the “White Swan” for its sleek, all-white appearance. These heavy bombers can launch cruise missiles, drop bombs, and even nuclear ordnance. These strategic heavy bombers were originally designed during the Cold War, with four Samara NK-32 afterburning turbofan engines that each produce as much as 55,000 pounds of thrust with afterburners. The Blackjack also can carry over 99,000 pounds of ordnance in its internal bays.
Introduced in 1972, the Tu-22M Backfire is a strategic maritime bomber designed for long-range strike missions against naval and land-based targets. There are currently 58 of these aircraft in active service. With its powerful Kuznetsov NK-25 afterburning turbofan engines, the Tu-22M can reach speeds of over 1,200mph. It has a combat range of 1,600 miles and a service ceiling of 43,600 ft. In recent years, the Tu-22M has seen operational use in the Syrian Civil War, where it delivered airstrikes against insurgent targets. Despite its age, the Tu-22M is still a valuable asset, with ongoing modernization programs aimed at extending its service life and improving its combat capabilities.
The Tu-95 Bear was introduced in 1956, and it would go on to influence the Tu-142 Bear. It was introduced in 1956 and is one of the longest serving aircraft in the Russian military with 47 currently in service. These heavy bombers were originally designed during the Cold War, where the Bear was designed to deliver nuclear strikes, if needed. The Tu-95 was even famous for dropping the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated. Over the decades, these aircraft have undergone multiple upgrades, particularly in avionics and missile systems, allowing the Tu-95 series to stay relevant in modern warfare despite its 1950s origin.
The image featured for this article is © Laski Collection / Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Russia’s newest stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon, debuted at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition earlier this month.…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: Russia maintains one of the world’s largest and most formidable fleets of combat aircraft on the…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The Su-57 Felon is Russia’s latest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets, and it comes with advanced…
Russia’s air force is considered one of the stronger fleets in the world, sporting advanced aircraft like the MiG-35 Fulcrum…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: As of 2024, Russia’s air force ranks second globally in terms of overall military aircraft. The…
The Russian Air Force is widely renowned for its advanced aircraft and superior numbers throughout Eastern Europe and Asia. Its…
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s air force includes some of the more sophisticated fighter jets in the world, but it also…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The most widely flown Russian aircraft is not actually any single MiG fighter jet The Mi-8/17…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world These jets can…