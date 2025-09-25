Russian MiG-31s Breach Estonian Airspace in Audacious Violation

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Roughly a week ago, three Russian MiG-31 fighter aircraft (NATO designation: Foxhound) entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island. Although this only lasted for 12 minutes and the aircraft were intercepted, many Estonian officials are calling this “unprecedentedly brazen”. Russia has denied these violations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at Russian combat aircraft and what they have to offer. See for yourself if you can spot any of these in the skies over Estonia or any other Eastern European NATO-member nation.

To identify every combat aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on how many aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every combat aircraft in the Russian military:

Why Are We Covering This?

javarman3 / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.

An-12 Cub

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 64

64 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: Typically none, sometimes tail-mounted 23mm cannons

The Antonov An-12 “Cub” is a four-engine turboprop tactical transport that entered service in 1959 and became a backbone of the Soviet air force. It primarily serves as a transport but can be armed for combat as well. It is powered by four Ivchenko AI-20 turboprops and it can carry roughly 44,000 lbs of cargo. The Cub was a go-to for the Soviets during the Cold War but now for the most part they have moved on to newer aircraft like the IL-76 Candid for their transport needs.

An-72 Coaler

Type: Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft

Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 35

35 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 438 mph

438 mph Armament: 23mm gun pods, UB-23M rocket launcher system, conventional drop bombs

The An-72 Coaler has a very unique engine placement, compared to any other Russian aircraft. The engines are above the wings to create extra lift, allowing it to take off from shorter runways. It has earned the nickname of “Cheburashka” in Russia, for the resemblance of its engines to the ears of a popular Soviet cartoon character.

AS355 Twin Squirrel

AS355 Twin Squirrel - RIAT 2011 (out cropped) by Tim Felce / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Light utitlity helicopter

Light utitlity helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2

2 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.

Be-12 Mail

Type: Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft

Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1961

1961 Active aircraft: 7

7 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, mines, conventional drop bombs

The Be-12 was originally designed as an amphibious aircraft, allowing it to land on both runways and bodies of water. It was introduced in 1961 as a reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft, primarily for anti-submarine warfare. With a top speed of 329 mph, the Be-12 is typically used for long-duration missions over the ocean, and it can equip a range of weapons reflecting this distinction.

Il-38 Dolphin

Type: Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft

Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1968

1968 Active aircraft: 21

21 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 404 mph

404 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, depth charges, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

The Ilyushin Il-38 “Dolphin” is the Soviet-era maritime patrol and anti-submarine workhorse derived from the Il-18 transport, introduced in the late 1960s to hunt subs and monitor the seas.

IL-76 Candid

Type: Strategic transport / tanker aircraft

Strategic transport / tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Active aircraft: 143

143 Aircraft on order: 7

7 Top speed: 559 mph

559 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-23L tail-mounted cannons, conventional drop bombs

The Il-76 Candid is a Soviet-era heavy transport that entered the service in the mid-1970s. Powered by four turbofan engines and built for long-range, high-payload work, the Il-76 can haul roughly 88,000 lbs of cargo, troops, and even armored vehicles. These heavy transports are more or less the Russian equivalent fo the American C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. And as such, variants of the Candid can be outfitted for combat and special mission type operations.

Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)

Нирваньчик / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utitlity helicopter

Light utitlity helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Active aircraft: 36

36 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: N/A

Recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum, the Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.

Ka-27/28/29 Helix

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-role helicopter

Multi-role helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Active aircraft: 108

108 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 143 mph

143 mph Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges

The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.

Ka-31 Helix

jno / Wikimedia commons

Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter

Airborne early warning naval helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 155 mph

155 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.

Ka-52 Alligator

Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 138

138 Aircraft on order: 41

41 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

The Ka-52 Alligator is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. Introduced in 2010, these are state-of-the-art attack helicopters designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.

Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 789

789 Aircraft on order: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.

MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 254

254 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The MiG-29/35 Fulcrum makes up the backbone of Russia’s fleet of fighter jets. Introduced in 1984, these jets can hit speeds up to 1,519 mph. They come equipped with a 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon standard, as well as Alamo and Adder missiles, rocket pods, and both conventional and guided bombs. The MiG-35 variant includes advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and can perform multi-role missions like ground strikes and interception.

MiG-31 Foxhound

Vitaly Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 128

128 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world. These jets can hit speeds up to Mach 2.8, or roughly 1,860 mph. Its incredible speed marks it primarily as an interceptor. These jets are designed to defend against enemy bombers or even cruise missiles at long range. The Foxhound can also reach altitudes that most other aircraft can’t, further extending its defensive capabilities. In terms of its operational history, the Foxhound has been primarily deployed in Artic patrols and border defense missions. However, these jets were used in Syria where they provided air cover for Russian operations.

Mil Mi-2 Hoplite

Type: Light utitlity helicopter

Light utitlity helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active aircraft. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.

Mil Mi-24/35 Hind

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 325

325 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

The Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.

Mil Mi-26 Halo

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 45

45 Aircraft on order: 15

15 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: N/A

The Mi-26 Halo is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. It was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.

Mil Mi-28 Havoc

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 94

94 Aircraft on order: 98

98 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods

The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.

Mil Mi-38

Type: Medium-lift twin-engine tranport helicopter

Medium-lift twin-engine tranport helicopter Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 2

2 Aircraft on order: 2

2 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: N/A

The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.

Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 296

296 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The Su-24 Fencer was one of the first Soviet aircraft that came with an all-weather radar and terrain-following capabilities, allowing it to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy defenses. It was introduced in 1974 as a long-range strike aircraft, but it can perform a variety of other roles.

Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Close-air support / ground attack aircraft

Close-air support / ground attack aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 132

132 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: 30mm GSh- internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles

Recognized by the NATO reporting name “Frogfoot,” the Su-25 is a dedicated close-air support and ground attack aircraft. Although these jets have a relatively slow top speed of 590 mph, they can equip a wide array of armament including a 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-to-air missiles. There are currently 176 of these aircraft in active service.

Su-27 Flanker

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 427

427 Aircraft on order: 15

15 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles

Introduced in 1985, the Su-27 Flanker is an air-superiority fighter with a top speed over 1,550 mph. These come outfitted with a 30mm GSh internal cannon and a wide variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, and anti-radar missiles. These jets were originally designed to counter the American F-15 Eagle, which has led to a long-standing rivalry between these two aircraft.

Su-34 Fullback

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Active aircraft: 142

142 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

Introduced in 2014, the Su-34 Fullback is one of the newest strike fighter aircraft to enter the Russian Air Force. There are 134 of these aircraft in service, and they can hit top speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.

Su-57 Felon

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 24

24 Aircraft on order: 52

52 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

The Su-57 Felon is the newest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets. These fifth-generation fighters feature advanced stealth technology and avionics. With a top speed of 1,616 mph, these jets are capable of supercruise, which allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. There are only 14 of these aircraft in service now, but more are on the way. In terms of the specs, the Felon is powered by two Saturn AL-41F1 afterburning turbofan engines that allow for a top speed of 1,616 mph (Mach 2). The aircraft features an internal weapons bay capable of carrying air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground precision-guided munitions, and anti-ship missiles, with a hefty payload capacity. The Felon is meant to rival its American counterpart, the F-35 Lightning II. These aircraft measure up on a number of specs and features, but again there has been no overt competition or engagement between these two aircraft, so it is left to speculation at the moment.

Tu-142 Bear

Type: Anti-submarine bomber aircraft

Anti-submarine bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 32

32 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 575 mph

575 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannon, torpedoes, naval mines, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles

The Tu-142 “Bear” is the Soviet-era maritime patrol and anti-submarine variant of the Tu-95, featuring the distinctive contra-rotating turboprops. Although this aircraft debuted in 1972, it is still relevant and in use today but much more upgraded that its previous versions. It’s typically fielded by the Russian Navy and takes a crew of a dozen or so specialists to run effectively.

Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 15

15 Aircraft on order: 50

50 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

The Tu-160 Blackjack is recognized as the largest and heaviest combat aircraft ever built. With a top speed of 1,243 mph, the Tu-160 Blackjack is one of the fastest strategic heavy bombers on the planet. Its heavy-duty payload reflects this. It was nicknamed the “White Swan” for its sleek, all-white appearance. These heavy bombers can launch cruise missiles, drop bombs, and even nuclear ordnance. These strategic heavy bombers were originally designed during the Cold War, with four Samara NK-32 afterburning turbofan engines that each produce as much as 55,000 pounds of thrust with afterburners. The Blackjack also can carry over 99,000 pounds of ordnance in its internal bays.

Tu-22M Backfire

Type: Strategic maritime bomber

Strategic maritime bomber Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 57

57 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles

Introduced in 1972, the Tu-22M Backfire is a strategic maritime bomber designed for long-range strike missions against naval and land-based targets. There are currently 58 of these aircraft in active service. With its powerful Kuznetsov NK-25 afterburning turbofan engines, the Tu-22M can reach speeds of over 1,200mph. It has a combat range of 1,600 miles and a service ceiling of 43,600 ft. In recent years, the Tu-22M has seen operational use in the Syrian Civil War, where it delivered airstrikes against insurgent targets. Despite its age, the Tu-22M is still a valuable asset, with ongoing modernization programs aimed at extending its service life and improving its combat capabilities.

Tu-95 Bear

andDraw / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Active aircraft: 47

47 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision guided munitions, conventional drop bombs

The Tu-95 Bear was introduced in 1956, and it would go on to influence the Tu-142 Bear. It was introduced in 1956 and is one of the longest serving aircraft in the Russian military with 47 currently in service. These heavy bombers were originally designed during the Cold War, where the Bear was designed to deliver nuclear strikes, if needed. The Tu-95 was even famous for dropping the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated. Over the decades, these aircraft have undergone multiple upgrades, particularly in avionics and missile systems, allowing the Tu-95 series to stay relevant in modern warfare despite its 1950s origin.