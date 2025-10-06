Germany’s New Sub-Hunter Aircraft Just Changed the Game

Military
By
Chris Lange
Oct 6, 2025 | Updated 2:57 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Germany’s Air Force, the Luftwaffe, just upgraded its presence in the Baltic Sea. As part of a deal with the U.S., the Luftwaffe is adding the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to its ranks to replace the aging P-3 Orion. These new aircraft bring upgraded sensors and weaponry to the Baltic, as a means of strengthening NATO’s grip on the region. Berlin has eight of these sub-hunters on order with the first airframe having been delivered. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the German Air Force and what it has to offer.
To identify every aircraft in the German Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, active aircraft, and armament, if applicable. We excluded trainer aircraft.
Understanding the aircraft in the German Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.
The image featured for this article is © Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 29, 2025
Out of all NATO Allied Forces, the United Kingdom ranks as one of the strongest. The backbone of the UK’s…
The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) is the cornerstone of Britain’s defense capabilities. Its fleet features an impressive array…
Roughly a week ago, three Russian MiG-31 fighter aircraft (NATO designation: Foxhound) entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island. Although this…
On June 1, 2025, Ukraine executed a covert drone attack deep inside Russian territory. Operation Spider’s Web, as it’s known,…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: As of 2024, Russia’s air force ranks second globally in terms of overall military aircraft. The…
Nothing epitomizes the strength of the French Air and Space Force like the Rafale. This jet is the backbone of…
Operation Desert Storm is often referred to as “The First Space War” because it was the first major conflict to…
24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The KAI LAH is the newest addition to South Korea’s military forces It is replacing an…