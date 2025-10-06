Germany’s New Sub-Hunter Aircraft Just Changed the Game

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Germany’s Air Force, the Luftwaffe, just upgraded its presence in the Baltic Sea

As part of a deal with the U.S., the Luftwaffe is adding the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to its ranks to replace the aging P-3 Orion

These new aircraft bring upgraded sensors and weaponry to the Baltic, as a means of strengthening NATO’s grip on the region

To identify every aircraft in the German Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, active aircraft, and armament, if applicable. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the German Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the aircraft in the German Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 0

0 Ordered aircraft: 60

60 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

KC-130 Super Hercules

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 3

3 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

P-3 Orion

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Land-based long-range maritime patrol / Anti-submarine warfare aircraft

Land-based long-range maritime patrol / Anti-submarine warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 2

2 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: AGM-84 Harpoon, SLAM-ER anti-ship, AGM-65 Maverick, Torpedoes (Mk 46, 50, 54), naval mines, depth charges, unguided rockets

CH-53 Sea Stallion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Active aircraft: 81

81 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm XM218, 12.7mm GAU-21, 7.62mm MG3 machine gun

AW159 (Lynx / Super Lynx)

lynothehammer / Flickr

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 22

22 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm automatic cannon pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, Sea Skua anti-ship missiles, AS.12 missiles, Torpedoes, depth charges

Panavia Tornado IDS

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 63

63 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods

Dornier Do 228

Type: Utility transport / Maritime patrol aircraft

Utility transport / Maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1982

1982 Active aircraft: 2

2 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 268 mph

268 mph Armament: N/A

Airbus A321

Type: Narrow-body transport aircraft

Narrow-body transport aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Active aircraft: 2

2 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 541 mph

541 mph Armament: N/A

Panavia Tornado ECR

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 21

21 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 1491 mph

1491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannons, ECM pods, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, precision-guided bombs, conventional bombs

Airbus A319

Bene Riobó / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Narrow-body transport aircraft

Narrow-body transport aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 1

1 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 541 mph

541 mph Armament: N/A

C-130J Super Hercules

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 3

3 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

Eurofighter Typhoon

Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft

4th generation multirole aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 129

129 Ordered aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

Tiger

Julian Herzog / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 54

54 Ordered aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 30mm GIAT cannon, 30mm Rheinmetall RMK30 cannon, SNEB rockets, Hydra rockets, AIM-92 Stinger missiles, Mistral missiles, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, PARS 3 LR missiles, HOT3 missiles, Rafael Spike-ER missiles

NH90

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 99

99 Ordered aircraft: 34

34 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

UH-72 Lakota

2011 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 22

22 Ordered aircraft: 87

87 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

Airbus A400M Atlas

Mark Edmonds / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical military transport aircraft

Tactical military transport aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 45

45 Ordered aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 485 mph

485 mph Armament: N/A

P-8A Poseidon

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 0

0 Ordered aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

F-35A Lightning II

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 0

0 Ordered aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs