US Aircraft Used During Desert Storm

Operation Desert Storm is often referred to as “The First Space War” because it was the first major conflict to incorporate various satellite-based technology and GPS. This technology was pervasive throughout the Coalition Forces, in use by troops, naval vessels, and especially aircraft, including a few iconic aircraft that played a role in this conflict and have gone on to achieve legendary status.

The SR-71 Blackbird and F-117 Nighthawk patrolled the skies far above the battlefield, while strike fighter jets like the F-15 Eagle or the F-16 Fighting Falcon were more up close and personal. Overall, Coalition Forces’ use of aircraft in gaining air supremacy ended this conflict in less than two years. (These are the most widely used stealth planes.)

To identify the aircraft used in Operation Desert Storm, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft that are used in militaries around the world. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically and included supplementary information from Military Factory regarding which side these aircraft fought for, as well as their type, year introduced, manufacturer, number of units built, and top speed.

One of the premier aircraft of the fourth generation of fighter jets was the F-14 Tomcat. Introduced in 1974, this aircraft gained iconic status for its exceptional speed and exploits throughout the Cold War and later in the movie “Top Gun.” The F-14 Tomcat employs a range of weaponry, including Phoenix, Sparrow, and Sidewinder missiles, as well as laser-guided bombs and general purpose bombs. (These are the U.S. military’s bombs and missiles and how they are used in combat.)

The F-14 was also known for its remarkable speed of over Mach 2, and as such was the interceptor of choice of the U.S. military. Over the course of Operation Desert Storm, these jets acted as escort protection, combat air patrols, and tactical reconnaissance. They also provided long-range defense of Coalition naval vessels.

Most of the aircraft that participated in Operation Desert Storm served in a combat role. Others served in electronic warfare or command and control roles. Even more aircraft acted as transport for the ground troops and vehicles that would retake Kuwait.

Here is a look at the U.S. aircraft used during Desert Storm:

A-6 Intruder > Type: Carrierborne all-weather heavy strike aircraft > Year introduced: 1963 > Country of origin: United States > Manufacturer: Grumman > Top speed: 644 mph > Armament: MK-84 cluster bombs, AGM-65 Maverick missiles, AGM-130 Harpoon missiles, AGM-88 HARM missiles, AIM-7 Sparrow missiles, Paveway II/III missiles

A-7 Corsair

Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft

Carrierborne strike aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Vought / Ling-Temco-Vought

Vought / Ling-Temco-Vought Top speed: 659 mph

659 mph Armament: M61 automatic cannon, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, AGM-65 Maverick missiles

A-10 Thunderbolt II

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fairchild Republic Aviation

Fairchild Republic Aviation Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm gatling gun, AGM-65 Maverick missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, guided bombs, cluster bombs

AH-1 Cobra

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Top speed: 172 mph

172 mph Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 40mm M129 grenade launchers, rocket pods, minigun pods, 20mm cannon pods

AH-1 SuperCobra

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1971

1971 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: 20mm gatling gun, TOW missiles, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, AIM-9L missiles, AGM-122A Sidearm missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods

AH-64 Apache

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas

Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm chain gun, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, AIM-92 Stinger missiles

AV-8B Harrier II

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12 Equalizer cannon, guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 missiles

B-52 Stratofortress

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: AGM-86B missiles, AGM-129 missiles, AGM-86B missiles, Harpoon missiles, free-fall nuclear bombs

Blackburn Buccaneer

Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft

Carrierborne strike aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Blackburn / Hawker Siddeley

Blackburn / Hawker Siddeley Top speed: 646 mph

646 mph Armament: Martel missiles, Sea Eagle missiles, drop bombs

C-130 Hercules

Type: Tactical transport

Tactical transport Year introduced: 1956

1956 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: None

C-141 Starlifter

Type: Strategic transport aircraft

Strategic transport aircraft Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed

Lockheed Top speed: 565 mph

565 mph Armament: None

C-2 Greyhound

Type: Carrierborne cargo / transport aircraft

Carrierborne cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: None

C-5 Galaxy

Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft

Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Top speed: 578 mph

578 mph Armament: None

CF-18 Hornet

Type: Jet-powered fighter aircraft

Jet-powered fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Canada

Canada Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,128 mph

1,128 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 gatling cannon, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 missiles, AIM-7 Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

E-2 Hawkeye

Type: Airborne command and control / battle space management aircraft

Airborne command and control / battle space management aircraft Year introduced: 1964

1964 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: None

E-3 Sentry

Type: Airborne surveillance / command and control aircraft

Airborne surveillance / command and control aircraft Year introduced: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: None

F-111 Aardvark

Type: Tactical strike aircraft

Tactical strike aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 1,650 mph

1,650 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, laser guided bombs, HARM missiles, AGM-142 missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder

F-117 Nighthawk

Type: Stealth strike aircraft

Stealth strike aircraft Year introduced: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed

Lockheed Top speed: 646 mph

646 mph Armament: Laser guided bombs, conventional bombs, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, Sidewinder missiles

F-14 Tomcat

Type: Carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: M61A1 Vulcan 20mm cannon, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, laser guided bombs, general purpose bombs

F-15 Eagle

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser guided bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

F-15E Strike Eagle

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

1,653 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 cannon, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 missiles, laser guided bombs

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 cannon, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

F-4 Phantom II

Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft

Carrierborne strike aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Skyflash, Sparrow, Sidewinder, Maverick, Walleye, Shrike, HARM missiles, rocket pods, gun pods

F-4G Wild Weasel

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,432 mph

1,432 mph Armament: AGM-88 HARM missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles

F/A-18 Hornet

Type: Carrierborne strike fighter aircraft

Carrierborne strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser guided bombs, nuclear-tipped drop ordnance

Handley-Page Victor

Type: Heavy bomber / aerial tanker aircraft

Heavy bomber / aerial tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1957

1957 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Handley Page

Handley Page Top speed: 640 mph

640 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs

IAI Kfir

Type: Multirole combat aircraft

Multirole combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Aircraft Industries

Israeli Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

1,516 mph Armament: 30mm Rafael DEFA 533 cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Python/Shafrir missiles, Shrike missiles, cluster bombs, conventional drop bombs

MC-130 Combat Talon

Type: Special forces transport aircraft

Special forces transport aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: None

Mirage 2000

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA cannons, Matra missiles, laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, Armat missiles, Exocet missiles

OH-58 Kiowa Warrior

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Top speed: 131 mph

131 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns pods, 7.62mm minigun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

OV-10 Bronco

Type: Observation / light attack / close-air support aircraft

Observation / light attack / close-air support aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: North American Rockwell

North American Rockwell Top speed: 281 mph

281 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm minigun pods

PANAVIA Tornado ADV

Type: Air defense fighter / interceptor aircraft

Air defense fighter / interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: BAe Systems

BAe Systems Top speed: 1,479 mph

1,479 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sky Flash missiles, Sidewinder missiles

PANAVIA Tornado ECR

Type: Suppression of enemy air defense aircraft

Suppression of enemy air defense aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: BAe Systems

BAe Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannons, conventional bombs, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, surface-to-air missiles

PANAVIA Tornado IDS

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: BAe Systems

BAe Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannons, conventional bombs, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, surface-to-air missiles

Pioneer UAV

Type: Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Aircraft Industries

Israeli Aircraft Industries Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: None

SA330 Puma

Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter

Medium transport / assault helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Armament: Mission specific, may include machine guns and cannons

SEPECAT Jaguar

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: SEPECAT

SEPECAT Top speed: 1,056 mph

1,056 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannon, Matra rocket pods, Martel missiles, conventional bombs, Sidewinder missiles

SH-2 Seasprite

Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Kaman Aircraft

Kaman Aircraft Top speed: 159 mph

159 mph Armament: Mk 46 torpedos, Mk 50 torpedos, anti-ship missiles, Maverick missiles, minigun in chin mount

SR-71 Blackbird

Type: High-speed reconnaissance aircraft

High-speed reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed

Lockheed Top speed: 2,274 mph

2,274 mph Armament: None

Westland Lynx