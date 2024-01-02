US Aircraft Used During Desert Storm

Operation Desert Storm is often referred to as “The First Space War” because it was the first major conflict to incorporate various satellite-based technology and GPS. This technology was pervasive throughout the Coalition Forces, in use by troops, naval vessels, and especially aircraft, including a few iconic aircraft that played a role in this conflict and have gone on to achieve legendary status.
The SR-71 Blackbird and F-117 Nighthawk patrolled the skies far above the battlefield, while strike fighter jets like the F-15 Eagle or the F-16 Fighting Falcon were more up close and personal. Overall, Coalition Forces’ use of aircraft in gaining air supremacy ended this conflict in less than two years. (These are the most widely used stealth planes.)
To identify the aircraft used in Operation Desert Storm, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft that are used in militaries around the world. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically and included supplementary information from Military Factory regarding which side these aircraft fought for, as well as their type, year introduced, manufacturer, number of units built, and top speed.
One of the premier aircraft of the fourth generation of fighter jets was the F-14 Tomcat. Introduced in 1974, this aircraft gained iconic status for its exceptional speed and exploits throughout the Cold War and later in the movie “Top Gun.” The F-14 Tomcat employs a range of weaponry, including Phoenix, Sparrow, and Sidewinder missiles, as well as laser-guided bombs and general purpose bombs. (These are the U.S. military’s bombs and missiles and how they are used in combat.)
The F-14 was also known for its remarkable speed of over Mach 2, and as such was the interceptor of choice of the U.S. military. Over the course of Operation Desert Storm, these jets acted as escort protection, combat air patrols, and tactical reconnaissance. They also provided long-range defense of Coalition naval vessels.
Most of the aircraft that participated in Operation Desert Storm served in a combat role. Others served in electronic warfare or command and control roles. Even more aircraft acted as transport for the ground troops and vehicles that would retake Kuwait.
Here is a look at the U.S. aircraft used during Desert Storm:
A-7 Corsair
- Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Vought / Ling-Temco-Vought
- Top speed: 659 mph
- Armament: M61 automatic cannon, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, AGM-65 Maverick missiles
A-10 Thunderbolt II
- Type: Close-air support / forward air control
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fairchild Republic Aviation
- Top speed: 439 mph
- Armament: 30mm gatling gun, AGM-65 Maverick missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, guided bombs, cluster bombs
AH-1 Cobra
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
- Top speed: 172 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 40mm M129 grenade launchers, rocket pods, minigun pods, 20mm cannon pods
AH-1 SuperCobra
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1971
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
- Top speed: 173 mph
- Armament: 20mm gatling gun, TOW missiles, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, AIM-9L missiles, AGM-122A Sidearm missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods
AH-64 Apache
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 30mm chain gun, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, AIM-92 Stinger missiles
AV-8B Harrier II
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 665 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12 Equalizer cannon, guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 missiles
B-52 Stratofortress
- Type: Strategic heavy bomber
- Year introduced: 1955
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 595 mph
- Armament: AGM-86B missiles, AGM-129 missiles, AGM-86B missiles, Harpoon missiles, free-fall nuclear bombs
Blackburn Buccaneer
- Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Blackburn / Hawker Siddeley
- Top speed: 646 mph
- Armament: Martel missiles, Sea Eagle missiles, drop bombs
C-130 Hercules
- Type: Tactical transport
- Year introduced: 1956
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 373 mph
- Armament: None
C-141 Starlifter
- Type: Strategic transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1965
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Top speed: 565 mph
- Armament: None
C-2 Greyhound
- Type: Carrierborne cargo / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Armament: None
C-5 Galaxy
- Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 578 mph
- Armament: None
CF-18 Hornet
- Type: Jet-powered fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Country of origin: Canada
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,128 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 gatling cannon, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 missiles, AIM-7 Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
E-2 Hawkeye
- Type: Airborne command and control / battle space management aircraft
- Year introduced: 1964
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Top speed: 375 mph
- Armament: None
E-3 Sentry
- Type: Airborne surveillance / command and control aircraft
- Year introduced: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 531 mph
- Armament: None
F-111 Aardvark
- Type: Tactical strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Top speed: 1,650 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, laser guided bombs, HARM missiles, AGM-142 missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder
F-117 Nighthawk
- Type: Stealth strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Top speed: 646 mph
- Armament: Laser guided bombs, conventional bombs, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, Sidewinder missiles
F-14 Tomcat
- Type: Carrierborne fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Grumman
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
- Armament: M61A1 Vulcan 20mm cannon, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, laser guided bombs, general purpose bombs
F-15 Eagle
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser guided bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs
F-15E Strike Eagle
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 cannon, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 missiles, laser guided bombs
F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 cannon, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
F-4 Phantom II
- Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Skyflash, Sparrow, Sidewinder, Maverick, Walleye, Shrike, HARM missiles, rocket pods, gun pods
F-4G Wild Weasel
- Type: Electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,432 mph
- Armament: AGM-88 HARM missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles
F/A-18 Hornet
- Type: Carrierborne strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser guided bombs, nuclear-tipped drop ordnance
Handley-Page Victor
- Type: Heavy bomber / aerial tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 1957
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Handley Page
- Top speed: 640 mph
- Armament: Conventional drop bombs
IAI Kfir
- Type: Multirole combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
- Armament: 30mm Rafael DEFA 533 cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Python/Shafrir missiles, Shrike missiles, cluster bombs, conventional drop bombs
MC-130 Combat Talon
- Type: Special forces transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 300 mph
- Armament: None
Mirage 2000
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Armament: 30mm DEFA cannons, Matra missiles, laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, Armat missiles, Exocet missiles
OH-58 Kiowa Warrior
- Type: Light attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
- Top speed: 131 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns pods, 7.62mm minigun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles
OV-10 Bronco
- Type: Observation / light attack / close-air support aircraft
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: North American Rockwell
- Top speed: 281 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm minigun pods
PANAVIA Tornado ADV
- Type: Air defense fighter / interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,479 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sky Flash missiles, Sidewinder missiles
PANAVIA Tornado ECR
- Type: Suppression of enemy air defense aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannons, conventional bombs, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, surface-to-air missiles
PANAVIA Tornado IDS
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannons, conventional bombs, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, surface-to-air missiles
Pioneer UAV
- Type: Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)
- Year introduced: 1986
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 124 mph
- Armament: None
SA330 Puma
- Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter
- Year introduced: 1969
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
- Top speed: 170 mph
- Armament: Mission specific, may include machine guns and cannons
SEPECAT Jaguar
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: SEPECAT
- Top speed: 1,056 mph
- Armament: 30mm ADEN cannon, Matra rocket pods, Martel missiles, conventional bombs, Sidewinder missiles
SH-2 Seasprite
- Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter
- Year introduced: 1962
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Kaman Aircraft
- Top speed: 159 mph
- Armament: Mk 46 torpedos, Mk 50 torpedos, anti-ship missiles, Maverick missiles, minigun in chin mount
SR-71 Blackbird
- Type: High-speed reconnaissance aircraft
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Top speed: 2,274 mph
- Armament: None
Westland Lynx
- Type: Multirole helicopter
- Year introduced: 1978
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: AgustaWestland
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: TOW missiles, rocket pods, automatic cannon pods, Sea Skua missiles, various torpedos, general purpose machine guns
Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE
Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.