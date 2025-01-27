China vs Russia: Which Powerhouse Has the More Dominant Fighter Jet Force?

In the airspace of Asia, having a sizable and technologically advanced fighter jet fleet is an incredibly important asset should any regional tensions escalate. These fighter jets are some of the first to the fight, and having a large fleet can often act as a deterrent to other ambitious nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest fighter jet fleets on the Asian continent.
To determine the Asian countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any fighter aircraft were excluded.
It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower. (The newest NATO combat aircraft is not a fifth-generation fighter jet.)
Here is a look at the Asian countries with the most fighter aircraft:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
34. Armenia
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4
- Total helicopters: 36
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Total military aircraft: 64
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Armenia has 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks, 182 artillery units, and 100 MLRS units). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.0 million.
33. Sri Lanka
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5
- Total helicopters: 55
- Total attack helicopters: 9
- Total military aircraft: 86
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has 3,708 military vehicles (including 182 tanks, 175 artillery units, and 32 MLRS units). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.
32. Azerbaijan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 11
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 86
- Total attack helicopters: 16
- Total military aircraft: 144
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks, 594 artillery units, and 218 MLRS units). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.4 million.
31. Bahrain
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18
- Total helicopters: 74
- Total attack helicopters: 28
- Total military aircraft: 120
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks, 64 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1,553,886 million.
30. Turkmenistan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 28
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 26
- Total attack helicopters: 10
- Total military aircraft: 90
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks, 530 artillery units, and 160 MLRS units). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.
29. Malaysia
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 52
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks, 196 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.2 million.
28. Iraq
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 35
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 197
- Total attack helicopters: 40
- Total military aircraft: 371
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks, 1,727 artillery units, and 425 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.
27. Oman
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29
- Total helicopters: 31
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 128
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Oman has 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks and 165 artillery units). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.
26. Kuwait
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36
- Total helicopters: 60
- Total attack helicopters: 16
- Total military aircraft: 144
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.
25. Vietnam
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 33
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 99
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 226
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks, 880 artillery units, and 450 MLRS units). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 104.8 million.
24. Indonesia
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 37
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 210
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Total military aircraft: 474
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks, 567 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 279.5 million.
23. Bangladesh
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
- Total helicopters: 73
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 216
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 464 artillery units, and 71 MLRS units). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.
22. Jordan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
- Total helicopters: 148
- Total attack helicopters: 43
- Total military aircraft: 265
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.
21. Yemen
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53
- Total helicopters: 61
- Total attack helicopters: 14
- Total military aircraft: 177
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks, 26 artillery units, and 13 MLRS units). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.
20. Uzbekistan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 13
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total helicopters: 100
- Total attack helicopters: 33
- Total military aircraft: 191
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Uzbekistan has 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks, 83 artillery units, and 143 MLRS units). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.4 million.
19. Myanmar
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total helicopters: 80
- Total attack helicopters: 9
- Total military aircraft: 293
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57,970,293 million.
18. Thailand
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73
- Total helicopters: 231
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Total military aircraft: 501
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.8 million.
17. Kazakhstan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 75
- Total attack helicopters: 22
- Total military aircraft: 243
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.
16. Qatar
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92
- Total helicopters: 67
- Total attack helicopters: 24
- Total military aircraft: 228
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.
15. United Arab Emirates
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
- Total helicopters: 246
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total military aircraft: 560
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.
14. Singapore
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
- Total helicopters: 87
- Total attack helicopters: 18
- Total military aircraft: 247
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks, 137 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.
13. Syria
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 57
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 27
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.
12. Iran
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186
- Total helicopters: 129
- Total attack helicopters: 13
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.
11. Turkey
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205
- Total helicopters: 502
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total military aircraft: 1,069
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.
10. Japan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 36
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total helicopters: 577
- Total attack helicopters: 119
- Total military aircraft: 1,459
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.
9. Israel
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 39
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
- Total helicopters: 146
- Total attack helicopters: 48
- Total military aircraft: 612
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.
8. Saudi Arabia
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total helicopters: 262
- Total attack helicopters: 34
- Total military aircraft: 914
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 3,253 artillery units, and 490 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.
7. Taiwan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286
- Total helicopters: 236
- Total attack helicopters: 91
- Total military aircraft: 750
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks, 1,420 artillery units, and 223 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.
6. South Korea
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
- Total helicopters: 758
- Total attack helicopters: 112
- Total military aircraft: 1,576
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.
5. Pakistan
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
- Total helicopters: 352
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total military aircraft: 1,434
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks, 3,990 artillery units, and 602 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.
4. North Korea
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 132
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
- Total helicopters: 205
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks, 9,000 artillery units, and 2,920 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.1 million.
3. India
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
- Total helicopters: 869
- Total attack helicopters: 40
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, India has 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks, 3,383 artillery units, and 702 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.
2. Russia
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 730
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
- Total helicopters: 1,547
- Total attack helicopters: 559
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks, 14,564 artillery units, and 3,065 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 141.7 million.
1. China
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total attack helicopters: 281
- Total military aircraft: 3,304
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, China has 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks, 5,284 artillery units, and 3,180 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 million.
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.