China vs Russia: Which Powerhouse Has the More Dominant Fighter Jet Force? Joris van Boven / Shutterstock.com

In the airspace of Asia, having a sizable and technologically advanced fighter jet fleet is an incredibly important asset should any regional tensions escalate. These fighter jets are some of the first to the fight, and having a large fleet can often act as a deterrent to other ambitious nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest fighter jet fleets on the Asian continent.

To determine the Asian countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any fighter aircraft were excluded.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower. (The newest NATO combat aircraft is not a fifth-generation fighter jet.)

Here is a look at the Asian countries with the most fighter aircraft:

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

34. Armenia

Narek / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 36

36 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Armenia has 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks, 182 artillery units, and 100 MLRS units). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.0 million.

33. Sri Lanka

Fasttailwind / Shutterstock.com

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 55

55 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 86

86 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has 3,708 military vehicles (including 182 tanks, 175 artillery units, and 32 MLRS units). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

32. Azerbaijan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 86

86 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks, 594 artillery units, and 218 MLRS units). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.4 million.

31. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 74

74 Total attack helicopters: 28

28 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks, 64 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1,553,886 million.

30. Turkmenistan

MIG in Mary by peretzp / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total strike and attack aircraft: 28

28 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks, 530 artillery units, and 160 MLRS units). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

29. Malaysia

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks, 196 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.2 million.

28. Iraq

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 35

35 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks, 1,727 artillery units, and 425 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

27. Oman

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks and 165 artillery units). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

26. Kuwait

usairforce / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 60

60 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

25. Vietnam

Public Domain / Wikimedia commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 99

99 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 226

226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks, 880 artillery units, and 450 MLRS units). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 104.8 million.

24. Indonesia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 37

37 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 210

210 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks, 567 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 279.5 million.

23. Bangladesh

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 73

73 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 464 artillery units, and 71 MLRS units). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

22. Jordan

Thinkstock

Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

21. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53

53 Total helicopters: 61

61 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks, 26 artillery units, and 13 MLRS units). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

20. Uzbekistan

Shannon1 / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 13

13 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total helicopters: 100

100 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Uzbekistan has 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks, 83 artillery units, and 143 MLRS units). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.4 million.

19. Myanmar

shaadjutt / iStock via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57,970,293 million.

18. Thailand

Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73

73 Total helicopters: 231

231 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 501

501 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.8 million.

17. Kazakhstan

20240402 102146 MiG-29 rear-right MilHistMus-Astana 301dpi by photo User:Zenwort / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 75

75 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

16. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

15. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

14. Singapore

usairforce / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 247

247 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks, 137 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.

13. Syria

Total strike and attack aircraft: 57

57 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

12. Iran

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

11. Turkey

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205

205 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

10. Japan

Cobatfor / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total helicopters: 577

577 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

9. Israel

Total strike and attack aircraft: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

8. Saudi Arabia

GordZam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total helicopters: 262

262 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 3,253 artillery units, and 490 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.

7. Taiwan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286

286 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks, 1,420 artillery units, and 223 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

6. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total helicopters: 758

758 Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

5. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387

387 Total helicopters: 352

352 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks, 3,990 artillery units, and 602 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

4. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 132

132 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440

440 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks, 9,000 artillery units, and 2,920 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.1 million.

3. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606

606 Total helicopters: 869

869 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks, 3,383 artillery units, and 702 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

2. Russia

Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1 by Kirill Naumenko / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Total strike and attack aircraft: 730

730 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809

809 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Total attack helicopters: 559

559 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks, 14,564 artillery units, and 3,065 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 141.7 million.

1. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207

1,207 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks, 5,284 artillery units, and 3,180 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 million.

