With 3,884 in Service, This Is the World’s Most Flown Military Aircraft

The YFQ‑42A, a prototype under the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program developed by the U.S. Air Force alongside General Atomics, completed its first flight in August 2025, marking a rapid advancement from concept to airborne testing in under two years. Designed as an affordable, modular, semi-autonomous aircraft meant to operate alongside fifth- and sixth-generation fighters, it is part of a broader push to deliver networked airpower and human-machine teaming more quickly. The program uses vendor-led testing, open-system architectures, and operational assessments at Edwards and Nellis Air Force Bases, with an Increment 1 production decision expected in fiscal year 2026.
The most widely used military aircraft around the world include combat helicopters, fighter jets, training aircraft, and tankers. However, combat aircraft and helicopters dominate the fleets. Each country varies in the type of aircraft it focuses its resources on, which can give insight into a nation’s military goals. (Also see, the world’s future military aircraft.)
To identify the 25 military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.
This post was updated on November 12, 2025 to include news of development plans regarding the YFQ-42A.
Here is a look at the most widely flown military aircraft in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the most widely used military aircraft in the world is important because it provides insight into military operations. This also offers a deeper understanding of history, geopolitics, and military alliances.
25. NH90 Caiman
- Active aircraft: 433
- Aircraft on order: 93
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands
24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan
- Active aircraft: 452
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: China
23. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot
- Active aircraft: 468
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia
22. Bell 206 JetRanger
- Active aircraft: 475
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy
21. F-5 Tiger II
- Active aircraft: 558
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland
20. Eurocopter H145
- Active aircraft: 560
- Aircraft on order: 63
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States
19. T-38 Talon
- Active aircraft: 575
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Training aircraft
- Notable countries: Turkey, United States
18. Aero L-39 Albatros
- Active aircraft: 580
- Aircraft on order: 32
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia
17. MD500 Defender
- Active aircraft: 584
- Aircraft on order: 86
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea
16. AH-1 Cobra
- Active aircraft: 594
- Aircraft on order: 61
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan
15. Mil Mi-17 Hip
- Active aircraft: 764
- Aircraft on order: 17
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela
14. Mil Mi-24 Hind
- Active aircraft: 816
- Aircraft on order: 37
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine
13. C-130 Hercules
- Active aircraft: 842
- Aircraft on order: 98
- Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport
- Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel
12. F-35 Lightning II
- Active aircraft: 869
- Aircraft on order: 2,703
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States
11. Mikoyan MiG-29
- Active aircraft: 898
- Aircraft on order: 72
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt
10. CH-47 Chinook
- Active aircraft: 938
- Aircraft on order: 234
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States
9. Bell UH-1 Iroquois
- Active aircraft: 992
- Aircraft on order: 31
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea
8. T-6 Texan
- Active aircraft: 1,001
- Aircraft on order: 58
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq
7. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker
- Active aircraft: 1,005
- Aircraft on order: 60
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia
6. F-15 Eagle
- Active aircraft: 1,044
- Aircraft on order: 162
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States
5. F/A-18 Hornet
- Active aircraft: 1,108
- Aircraft on order: 116
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States
4. AH-64 Apache
- Active aircraft: 1,249
- Aircraft on order: 327
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Greece, India, United States
3. Mil Mi-8 Hip
- Active aircraft: 2,039
- Aircraft on order: 17
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia
2. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Active aircraft: 2,767
- Aircraft on order: 255
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt
1. S-70 Black Hawk
- Active aircraft: 3,884
- Aircraft on order: 921
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland