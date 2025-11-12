With 3,884 in Service, This Is the World’s Most Flown Military Aircraft

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The YFQ‑42A, a prototype under the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program developed by the U.S. Air Force alongside General Atomics, completed its first flight in August 2025, marking a rapid advancement from concept to airborne testing in under two years. Designed as an affordable, modular, semi-autonomous aircraft meant to operate alongside fifth- and sixth-generation fighters, it is part of a broader push to deliver networked airpower and human-machine teaming more quickly. The program uses vendor-led testing, open-system architectures, and operational assessments at Edwards and Nellis Air Force Bases, with an Increment 1 production decision expected in fiscal year 2026.

The most widely used military aircraft around the world include combat helicopters, fighter jets, training aircraft, and tankers. However, combat aircraft and helicopters dominate the fleets. Each country varies in the type of aircraft it focuses its resources on, which can give insight into a nation’s military goals. (Also see, the world’s future military aircraft.)

To identify the 25 military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

This post was updated on November 12, 2025 to include news of development plans regarding the YFQ-42A.

Here is a look at the most widely flown military aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the most widely used military aircraft in the world is important because it provides insight into military operations. This also offers a deeper understanding of history, geopolitics, and military alliances.

25. NH90 Caiman

Active aircraft: 433

433 Aircraft on order: 93

93 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands

24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan

Active aircraft: 452

452 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: China

23. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot

Active aircraft: 468

468 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia

22. Bell 206 JetRanger

Active aircraft: 475

475 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy

21. F-5 Tiger II

Active aircraft: 558

558 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland

20. Eurocopter H145

Active aircraft: 560

560 Aircraft on order: 63

63 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States

19. T-38 Talon

Active aircraft: 575

575 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Notable countries: Turkey, United States

18. Aero L-39 Albatros

Active aircraft: 580

580 Aircraft on order: 32

32 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia

17. MD500 Defender

Active aircraft: 584

584 Aircraft on order: 86

86 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea

16. AH-1 Cobra

Active aircraft: 594

594 Aircraft on order: 61

61 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan

15. Mil Mi-17 Hip

Active aircraft: 764

764 Aircraft on order: 17

17 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela

14. Mil Mi-24 Hind

Active aircraft: 816

816 Aircraft on order: 37

37 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine

13. C-130 Hercules

Active aircraft: 842

842 Aircraft on order: 98

98 Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport

Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel

12. F-35 Lightning II

Active aircraft: 869

869 Aircraft on order: 2,703

2,703 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States

11. Mikoyan MiG-29

Active aircraft: 898

898 Aircraft on order: 72

72 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt

10. CH-47 Chinook

Active aircraft: 938

938 Aircraft on order: 234

234 Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States

9. Bell UH-1 Iroquois

Active aircraft: 992

992 Aircraft on order: 31

31 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea

8. T-6 Texan

Active aircraft: 1,001

1,001 Aircraft on order: 58

58 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq

7. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker

Active aircraft: 1,005

1,005 Aircraft on order: 60

60 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia

6. F-15 Eagle

Active aircraft: 1,044

1,044 Aircraft on order: 162

162 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States

5. F/A-18 Hornet

Active aircraft: 1,108

1,108 Aircraft on order: 116

116 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States

4. AH-64 Apache

Active aircraft: 1,249

1,249 Aircraft on order: 327

327 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Greece, India, United States

3. Mil Mi-8 Hip

Active aircraft: 2,039

2,039 Aircraft on order: 17

17 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Active aircraft: 2,767

2,767 Aircraft on order: 255

255 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt

1. S-70 Black Hawk

