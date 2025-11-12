S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as House of Representatives Prepares to Vote

With 3,884 in Service, This Is the World's Most Flown Military Aircraft

© <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/149/423041705_d13624d110_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080)</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">PDM 1.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/39735679@N00" target="_blank" style="100%">pingnews.com</a>

The YFQ‑42A, a prototype under the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program developed by the U.S. Air Force alongside General Atomics, completed its first flight in August 2025, marking a rapid advancement from concept to airborne testing in under two years. Designed as an affordable, modular, semi-autonomous aircraft meant to operate alongside fifth- and sixth-generation fighters, it is part of a broader push to deliver networked airpower and human-machine teaming more quickly. The program uses vendor-led testing, open-system architectures, and operational assessments at Edwards and Nellis Air Force Bases, with an Increment 1 production decision expected in fiscal year 2026.

The most widely used military aircraft around the world include combat helicopters, fighter jets, training aircraft, and tankers. However, combat aircraft and helicopters dominate the fleets. Each country varies in the type of aircraft it focuses its resources on, which can give insight into a nation’s military goals. (Also see, the world’s future military aircraft.)

To identify the 25 military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

This post was updated on November 12, 2025 to include news of development plans regarding the YFQ-42A.

Here is a look at the most widely flown military aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding the most widely used military aircraft in the world is important because it provides insight into military operations. This also offers a deeper understanding of history, geopolitics, and military alliances.

25. NH90 Caiman

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 433
  • Aircraft on order: 93
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands

24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan

Chengdu J-7 II 71166 PLAF China by SDASM Archives/Rene Francillon Collection
Chengdu J-7 II 71166 PLAF China (Public domain) by SDASM Archives/Rene Francillon Collection
  • Active aircraft: 452
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: China

23. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 468
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia

22. Bell 206 JetRanger

S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 by Shadman Samee
S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Shadman Samee
  • Active aircraft: 475
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy

21. F-5 Tiger II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 558
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland

20. Eurocopter H145

Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M by Tim Rademacher
Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Tim Rademacher
  • Active aircraft: 560
  • Aircraft on order: 63
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States

19. T-38 Talon

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 575
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Turkey, United States

18. Aero L-39 Albatros

Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR by Eric Friedebach
Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Active aircraft: 580
  • Aircraft on order: 32
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia

17. MD500 Defender

Finnish Army MD500 by James Cromwell
Finnish Army MD500 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by James Cromwell
  • Active aircraft: 584
  • Aircraft on order: 86
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea

16. AH-1 Cobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active aircraft: 594
  • Aircraft on order: 61
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan

15. Mil Mi-17 Hip

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Active aircraft: 764
  • Aircraft on order: 17
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela

14. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 816
  • Aircraft on order: 37
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine

13. C-130 Hercules

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Active aircraft: 842
  • Aircraft on order: 98
  • Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport
  • Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel

12. F-35 Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 869
  • Aircraft on order: 2,703
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States

11. Mikoyan MiG-29

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 898
  • Aircraft on order: 72
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt

10. CH-47 Chinook

150730-A-VO006-435 by US Dept of Defense
150730-A-VO006-435 (PDM 1.0) by US Dept of Defense
  • Active aircraft: 938
  • Aircraft on order: 234
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States

9. Bell UH-1 Iroquois

cak757 / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 992
  • Aircraft on order: 31
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea

8. T-6 Texan

T-6 Texan II by Photographer 192
T-6 Texan II (CC BY 2.0) by Photographer 192
  • Active aircraft: 1,001
  • Aircraft on order: 58
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq

7. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 1,005
  • Aircraft on order: 60
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia

6. F-15 Eagle

F-15+Eagle | F-15 Strike Eagle Silhouette
Chi Hang Ong / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

  • Active aircraft: 1,044
  • Aircraft on order: 162
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States

5. F/A-18 Hornet

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Active aircraft: 1,108
  • Aircraft on order: 116
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States

4. AH-64 Apache

Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... by ResoluteSupportMedia
Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... (CC BY 2.0) by ResoluteSupportMedia
  • Active aircraft: 1,249
  • Aircraft on order: 327
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Greece, India, United States

3. Mil Mi-8 Hip

Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Active aircraft: 2,039
  • Aircraft on order: 17
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon

NATO Exercises Take Place In Poland
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The F-14 Pictured Shares Similarities With The F-16

  • Active aircraft: 2,767
  • Aircraft on order: 255
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt

1. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 3,884
  • Aircraft on order: 921
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland

