The Aircraft Used by the Most Nations and Military Forces

Modern warfare is now largely waged in the skies, and air superiority is an important factor in ensuring success. Interestingly, in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fighting has been dominated by artillery exchanges, despite Russia’s large air force. As neither side has been able to establish air superiority, to help tip the scales in favor of Ukraine, the Biden administration is backing a plan to supply the country with advanced fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots to fly them.

Different types of military aircraft are employed to assert power, defend territories, and execute strategic operations by military forces around the world. Some aircraft have become popular across militaries due to their utility, whether in a combat, special mission, or transport role.

To identify the military aircraft that are used by the most military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report 2023 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. Aircraft were ranked by the number of military forces using them. Only aircraft used by 25 forces or more are listed, with such forces as the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marines considered separate forces. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order or in active service, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal. Data on the different variants of aircraft was sourced from various historical and military sources.

Transport aircraft ensure the global reach of a military force, moving personnel, equipment, and supplies across vast distances, and perhaps one of the most recognized transport aircraft is the C-130 Hercules. This aircraft tops this list, with over 80 military forces using it as a transport, tanker, and even a gunship.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the more popular combat aircraft globally, finding a place in more than 50 military forces. Known for its speed, maneuverability, and offensive power, these fighter jets are the primary instruments of aerial warfare. The U.S.-made F-35 Lightning II or the Russian Mig-29 are examples of other fighters that have found favor with global militaries. (This is every plane in Russia’s air force.)

Noticeably on this list, the two main producers of aircraft are the United States and Russia, with other countries owning aircraft from one or the other depending on their alliances. Also, many of the aircraft at the top of the list, used by the most militaries, are helicopters. Overall, these aircraft are used by multiple military forces worldwide, with each playing an important role. (Find out if these planes are among the 25 most widely used military aircraft on Earth.)

Here is a look at the military aircraft used in most military forces across the world.