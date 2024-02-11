This Is the Most Widely Used Military Aircraft on Earth

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most widely used combat aircraft in the world. Although it was introduced to service in 1978, it continues to be widely popular weapons system. For many militaries, it acts as a relatively low-cost and high-performance option, even compared against newer combat aircraft. The Fighting Falcon is just one of many military aircraft that pervades many national air forces. (These are the newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. )

To identify the military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2023 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

Like the F-16, many of these military aircraft are relatively cheaper than their newer counterparts making them more affordable for countries looking to build up their military might. Another common theme among some of these combat aircraft mentioned is that they have been in production for decades, which gives credence to their combat record.

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newer models that is widely used by world militaries. Lockheed Martin has been producing hundreds of these fighter jets over the last decade and many NATO nations have purchased this fifth-generation multirole aircraft. One of the main selling points on the F-35 is its versatility and its stealth capabilities.

It is worth noting that the vast majority of this list consists of combat aircraft and combat helicopters. Militaries tend to have fewer tankers, transports, and special mission aircraft because their roles are limited, while combat aircraft are more effective to project power.

The only instance of a transport, tanker, and special mission aircraft on this list is the versatile C-130 Hercules and its multiple variants. Designed by Lockheed Martin, this aircraft is used in multiple roles on and off the battlefield, including humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and military logistics. (These are the oldest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

Here is a look at the most widely used military aircraft on Earth: