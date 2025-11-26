These Forgotten Rifles Inspired Today’s Modern Sniper Designs

Before the TAC-50, before the L115A3, before the M40 and Mk13, there were rifles whose innovations quietly rewrote the rules of precision shooting. Today’s sniper rifles didn’t appear out of the blue, they were shaped by a number of factors

Modern sniper rifles didn’t just appear overnight. They’re the end result of a long trail of forgotten prototypes, battlefield experiments, and obscure designs that quietly shaped modern precision weapons. Looking back through the decades, generations of rifles built on the tech of their predecessors whether it was improving the optics, refining the bolt action, or perfecting barrel craftsmanship. These early rifles weren’t always celebrated, but they introduced the core ideas that define modern sniping as we know it today. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at rifles over the years that evolved and ultimately built the modern sniper systems used by militaries around the world.

To identify the rifles that had the greatest impact on modern sniper warfare, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these rifles chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type, range, country of origin, and more about how each rifle impacted the evolution of the modern sniper rifle.

Here is a look at the forgotten rifles that have influenced modern sniping:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding which rifles shaped modern sniper design helps explain why today’s long-range weapons are so effective. Many of the features now considered standard—cold-hammer-forged barrels, precision actions, modular chassis, and durable optics—originated in earlier rifles that rarely get the spotlight. By revisiting these groundbreaking designs, we can trace how sniping evolved from improvised battlefield marksmanship into a highly technical, data-driven discipline used by elite special operations units.

Mauser Gewehr 98

philipimage / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Year: 1898

1898 Range: 3,000 ft.

3,000 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser; 5-round internal magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser; 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

The Gewehr 98 introduced the strong, controlled-feed bolt action that became the template for countless sniper rifles. Its robust receiver, dual front locking lugs, and reliability under trench conditions shaped how future precision actions were designed, from sporting rifles to purpose-built military sniper systems.

Mosin-Nagant M91/30 PU

Verein der Freunde und Förderer der Wehrtechnischen Studiensammlung Koblenz e. V. / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1932

1932 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x54mmR; 5-round internal magazine

7.62x54mmR; 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Tula / Izhevsk

The PU-scoped Mosin-Nagant turned inexpensive, rugged rifles into lethal precision tools. Its simple optics, reliable action, and mass deployment during World War II demonstrated that sniper capability could be scaled, shaping doctrines for wide-issue designated marksman and sniper rifles.

Schmidt-Rubin K31

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Year: 1933

1933 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.5x55mm Swiss (GP11); 6-round detachable magazine

7.5x55mm Swiss (GP11); 6-round detachable magazine Firing action: Straight-pull bolt-action

Straight-pull bolt-action Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: Waffenfabrik Bern

The Swiss K31 set the standard for cold-hammer-forged barrels and match-grade accuracy in a service rifle. Its superb trigger, concentric chambers, and precision manufacturing foreshadowed the expectations placed on modern sniper rifles: repeatable long-range performance straight from the armory, not just custom shops.

Karabiner 98k Sniper Variant

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1935

1935 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser; 5-round internal magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser; 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Scoped Kar 98k rifles refined the idea of a mass-issued sniper platform. Fitted with durable optics and carefully selected barrels, these rifles showed how accurate production actions could be paired with standardized scopes, directly influencing later sniper conversions of service rifles worldwide.

Lee-Enfield No.4 Mk I(T)

Arthurrh / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1942

1942 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: .303 British; 10-round detachable magazine

.303 British; 10-round detachable magazine Firing action: Rear-locking bolt-action

Rear-locking bolt-action Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Royal Ordnance / BSA / others

The No.4 Mk I(T) combined speed and precision, giving snipers a fast-cycling action with a generous 10-round magazine. Its careful selection and bedding practices foreshadowed modern accurizing methods, while its battlefield success proved the value of trained snipers embedded across infantry units.

Springfield M1903A4

Curiosandrelics Public Domain (US Army) The Smithsonian Institution

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1943

1943 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: .30-06 Springfield; 5-round internal magazine

.30-06 Springfield; 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

The M1903A4 was America’s first standardized sniper rifle, pairing selected barrels with factory-fitted optics. It showed U.S. planners that precision rifles needed purpose-built mounts, consistent glass, and training pipelines—a conceptual bridge between ad hoc sharpshooters and modern, institutional sniper programs.

Remington Model 700

Type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Year: 1962

1962 Range: 3,000 ft.

3,000 ft. Caliber and feed: Multiple (notably .308 Winchester, .300 Win Mag); Internal or detachable magazine

Multiple (notably .308 Winchester, .300 Win Mag); Internal or detachable magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

The Remington 700 became the commercial foundation for numerous military sniper rifles, including the M24 and M40. Its stiff receiver, consistent triggers, and aftermarket support turned it into the blueprint for modular precision rifles used by special operations and police marksmen worldwide.

SVD Dragunov

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Semi-automatic designated marksman rifle

Semi-automatic designated marksman rifle Year: 1963

1963 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x54mmR; 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR; 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Gas-operated, short-stroke piston Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash

The SVD Dragunov defined the designated marksman concept, issuing a semi-auto precision rifle at squad level. Its balance of reliability, reach, and optical sights influenced how many nations equipped intermediate-range marksmen alongside dedicated long-range sniper teams.

M40 Sniper Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1966

1966 Range: 3,000 ft.

3,000 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; Internal magazine (later detachable)

7.62x51mm NATO; Internal magazine (later detachable) Firing action: Turn-bolt action (Remington 700 pattern)

Turn-bolt action (Remington 700 pattern) Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington / USMC Precision Weapons Section

The M40 gave the U.S. Marine Corps a purpose-built, bolt-action sniper system based on the Remington 700. Hand-fitted stocks, glass bedding, and standardized optics helped define modern military sniper standards and inspired countless law-enforcement and special operations precision platforms.

M21 Sniper Weapon System

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year: 1969

1969 Range: 3,000 ft.

3,000 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: U.S. Army / Springfield Armory

The M21 proved that a semi-automatic rifle could deliver true sniper-grade accuracy. Built from accurized M14s, it influenced generations of designated marksman rifles and modern semi-auto sniper designs used in high-tempo special operations and urban combat.

Steyr SSG 69

Steyr Mannlicher / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1969

1969 Range: 3,280 ft.

3,280 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 5- or 10-round detachable rotary magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; 5- or 10-round detachable rotary magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr Mannlicher

The Steyr SSG 69 introduced synthetic stocks, cold-hammer-forged barrels, and integrated optics mounting into a lean sniper package. Its blend of durability and accuracy previewed the modern idea of a purpose-engineered sniper system rather than a modified infantry rifle.

Heckler & Koch PSG1

Geckcgt / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year: 1972

1972 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 5- or 20-round detachable magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; 5- or 20-round detachable magazine Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback

Roller-delayed blowback Country of origin: West Germany

West Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

The PSG1 was one of the first precision semi-auto rifles built explicitly for counterterror and police sniping. Its match barrel, adjustable stock, and focus on extreme accuracy in rapid follow-up shots helped define the role of precision rifles in hostage and urban operations.

Accuracy International L96A1

Mr Bullitt / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1982

1982 Range: 3,937 ft.

3,937 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

The L96A1 introduced the modular, chassis-based sniper rifle. Its aluminum bedding block, detachable magazine, and rugged stock system became the template for the Arctic Warfare series and many modern sniper platforms used by NATO special operations forces.

Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Semi-automatic anti-materiel sniper rifle

Semi-automatic anti-materiel sniper rifle Year: 1982

1982 Range: 6,560 ft.

6,560 ft. Caliber and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil, rotating bolt

Short-recoil, rotating bolt Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

The Barrett M82 brought .50 BMG power into a semi-auto precision platform. Designed for anti-materiel and long-range counter-sniper roles, it redefined what “sniper rifle” meant, influencing today’s heavy-caliber systems used by special operations for standoff interdiction.

McMillan TAC-50

MathKnight, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Type: .50 caliber bolt-action sniper rifle

.50 caliber bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1982

1982 Range: 6,560 ft.

6,560 ft. Caliber and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 5-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Firearms

The TAC-50 earned fame through record-breaking ultra-long-range kills by Canadian and coalition snipers. Its heavy barrel, rigid stock, and emphasis on first-round hits at extreme distances pushed modern doctrine toward data-driven, ballistic-computer-supported sniper engagements.

Accuracy International Arctic Warfare (AW)

MathKnight / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1988

1988 Range: 4,375 ft.

4,375 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO and others; 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO and others; 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

The Arctic Warfare series expanded on the L96 concept with extreme-weather reliability, improved ergonomics, and multi-caliber options. Its success with special operations units cemented the idea that sniper rifles should be modular, rugged, and easily adapted to different environments and missions.

M24 Sniper Weapon System

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 1988

1988 Range: 3,937 ft.

3,937 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO (originally .308 Winchester-spec); Internal magazine

7.62x51mm NATO (originally .308 Winchester-spec); Internal magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt (Remington 700 long action)

Turn-bolt (Remington 700 long action) Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

The M24 standardized the modern U.S. Army sniper system with a long-action Remington 700 built for future magnum upgrades. Its robust construction, optics, and training package influenced how many nations structured their own sniper programs and rifle requirements.

Mk 12 Special Purpose Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Designated marksman / precision carbine

Designated marksman / precision carbine Year: 2002

2002 Range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO (Mk 262 Mod 1); 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO (Mk 262 Mod 1); 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt (AR-15 pattern)

Gas-operated, rotating bolt (AR-15 pattern) Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center / various contractors

The Mk 12 SPR showed how an accurized AR-15 could fill the gap between carbine and sniper rifle. Its free-floated barrel, match ammo, and advanced optics made it a favorite of special operations units, influencing today’s precision carbines and DMR builds.

M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System

Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year: 2007

2007 Range: 3,280 ft.

3,280 ft. Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt (AR-10 pattern)

Gas-operated, rotating bolt (AR-10 pattern) Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament Company

The M110 brought AR-10-based precision rifles into mainstream military sniper roles. Designed for rapid engagement and integration with modern optics, it influenced a generation of semi-auto precision rifles now common in special operations for urban and mixed-terrain missions.

Accuracy International AXMC

Oren Schauble / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-caliber bolt-action sniper rifle

Multi-caliber bolt-action sniper rifle Year: 2010

2010 Range: 4,921 ft.

4,921 ft. Caliber and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum and interchangeable calibers; Detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum and interchangeable calibers; Detachable box magazine Firing action: Turn-bolt action

Turn-bolt action Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

The AXMC represents the modern multi-caliber sniper concept, allowing operators to swap barrels and bolts to match mission needs. Its modular chassis, folding stock, and .338 Lapua capability capture the design ideas driving today’s long-range special operations sniper platforms.