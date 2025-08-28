25 of the Most Accurate Sniper Rifles, Ranked by Effective Range

Key Points
- The sniper rifle still remains one of the most feared and respected tools of combat
- Some rifles are more specialized for anti-materiel while others might be solely for anti-personnel
- The design might vary from rifle to rifle but the target is the same
In terms of modern warfare, the sniper rifle still remains one of the most feared and respected tools of combat. These guns are designed with a singular purpose in mind, accuracy over extreme distances. Some are more specialized for anti-materiel while others might be solely for anti-personnel. The design might vary from rifle to rifle but the target is the same. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring various sniper rifles around the world and which of these are the most accurate.
To determine the longest-range sniper rifles used by militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog from Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these sniper rifles by their maximum effective range. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, year entered service, and manufacturer, among other things.
Here is a look at the longest-range sniper rifles:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
25. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
24. Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
23. Izhmash SV-98
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1998
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manual bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
22. M21 Sniper Weapon System (SWS)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.
21. M86
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.
20. NORINCO QBU-88
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: NORINCO
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.8x42mm; 5.56x45mm, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
19. Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
18. H-S Precision HTR
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: H-S Precision
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
17. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
16. IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
15. Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
14. NORINCO CS/LR4 (QBU-202/NSG-1)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2012
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: NORINCO
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.
13. M2010 ESR
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.
12. Accuracy International Mk 13
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2017
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.
11. Mk13 (SOCOM)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2017
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated, bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.
10. Dragunov SVD
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.
9. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.
8. Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
7. Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper
- Year entered service: 2012
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,800 ft.
6. ORSIS T-5000
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: ORSIS
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
5. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
4. Accuracy International AW50
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
3. McMillan TAC-338
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.
2. Barrett XM109 OSW (Objective Sniper Weapon)
- Weapon type: Anti-material grenade launcher / rifle system
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 25x59mm, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil; magazine-fed
- Maximum effective range: 6,335 ft.
1. McMillan TAC-50
- Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.
