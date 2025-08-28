25 of the Most Accurate Sniper Rifles, Ranked by Effective Range Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In terms of modern warfare, the sniper rifle still remains one of the most feared and respected tools of combat. These guns are designed with a singular purpose in mind, accuracy over extreme distances. Some are more specialized for anti-materiel while others might be solely for anti-personnel. The design might vary from rifle to rifle but the target is the same. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring various sniper rifles around the world and which of these are the most accurate.

To determine the longest-range sniper rifles used by militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog from Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these sniper rifles by their maximum effective range. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, year entered service, and manufacturer, among other things.

Here is a look at the longest-range sniper rifles:

25. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

24. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

23. Izhmash SV-98

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1998

1998 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manual bolt-action

Manual bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

22. M21 Sniper Weapon System (SWS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.

21. M86

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan

Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

20. NORINCO QBU-88

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.8x42mm; 5.56x45mm, 10-round detachable box magazine

5.8x42mm; 5.56x45mm, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

19. Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

18. H-S Precision HTR

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: H-S Precision

H-S Precision Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

17. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90

Geckcgt / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic

Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

16. IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

15. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

14. NORINCO CS/LR4 (QBU-202/NSG-1)

Mil.ru, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2012

2012 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.

13. M2010 ESR

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company

Remington Arms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.

12. Accuracy International Mk 13

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2017

2017 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.

11. Mk13 (SOCOM)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2017

2017 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated, bolt-action system

Manually-actuated, bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.

10. Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

9. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament

Jerry Haskins / Research Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

8. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

7. Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)

Barrett Firearms Company / MathKnight / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper

Bolt-action sniper Year entered service: 2012

2012 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine

.388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,800 ft.

6. ORSIS T-5000

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: ORSIS

ORSIS Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

5. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

4. Accuracy International AW50

Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle

Anti-materiel rifle Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

3. McMillan TAC-338

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

2. Barrett XM109 OSW (Objective Sniper Weapon)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-material grenade launcher / rifle system

Anti-material grenade launcher / rifle system Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 25x59mm, 5-round detachable box magazine

25x59mm, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil; magazine-fed

Semi-automatic; short recoil; magazine-fed Maximum effective range: 6,335 ft.

1. McMillan TAC-50

Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle

Anti-material / sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.

