Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Military

The M2’s Century of High Caliber Service With the Green Berets

The M2’s Century of High Caliber Service With the Green Berets
By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • There are very few weapons in history that have earned the respect or seen the service life of the Browning M2
  • For over a century, this high-caliber machine gun has provided American forces with reliable, devastating firepower across every major conflict
  • While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely remained unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun with an effective range of over 6,500 feet
There are very few weapons in history that have earned the respect or seen the service life of the Browning M2. For over a century, this high-caliber machine gun has provided American forces with reliable, devastating firepower across every major conflict. This weapon has had such a profound impact on the U.S. military that it has not just been used for infantry forces, but it has been added to aircraft, tanks, and naval vessels. Almost any asset the military could think of, this gun was added to–so why not add it to Special Forces too?

The Green Berets, like many other SF units, continue to rely on the M2 for its unmatched range, precision, and firepower. Whether mounted on vehicles or positioned for overwatch, the “Ma Deuce” remains a living testament to high-caliber heritage, and the ever-continuing battlefield evolution. While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely remained unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun with an effective range of over 6,500 feet. The M2 can shred light armor, aircraft, and fortified positions, and it proves that age is no obstacle to relevance in modern warfare. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the M2 and the Green Berets’ high-caliber toolkit.

To determine the highest-caliber guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to caliber. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and year entered service. Note that we have excluded RPGs, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and shotguns from this list.

It’s worth pointing out that this ranking is based on each weapon’s highest caliber round as a simple and consistent metric, even though some weapons might be able to fire smaller calibers. This method uses bullet diameter as the proxy for caliber because its easier to compute and explain, but it is not a full measure of the cartridge performance (muzzle energy, case capacity, sectional density, and bullet construction).

Also because this list ranks weapons on bullet diameter, some readers might be surprised to see some pistols ranking higher than some rifles or machine guns. This sounds counterintuitive because diameter doesn’t entirely capture the things that make a rifle a long-range precision tool like muzzle velocity, ballistic coefficient, sectional density and energy. All of these matter far more for range, penetration and stopping power. In short, pistols can carry larger-diameter bullets optimized for short-range blunt or stopping effect, while many sniper cartridges use smaller-diameter, heavier, higher-velocity bullets engineered to retain velocity and accuracy at distance.

Here is a look at the highest-caliber guns used by the US Green Berets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

27. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

26. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

25. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Cis-ultimax-100 by Dracardo
Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Singapore
  • Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

24. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

23. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

22. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

21. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

20. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

19. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Hu... by Rchubbard
Hu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rchubbard
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1965
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

18. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

17. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

16. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

15. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

14. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

13. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Battle rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

12. Stoner SR-25

Stoner SR-25 by MathKnight
Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

11. McMillan TAC-338

Courtesy of The Overwatch ELR via Facebook
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

10. Remington M24 SWS

M24 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-053 by Zachi Evenor
M24 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-053 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

9. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

8. Beretta M9

Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

7. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

6. SIG-Sauer P226

timothytsuihin / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

5. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

4. Steyr GB

Steyr GB by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
  • Firing action: Delayed-blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

3. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

2. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

1. Browning M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

