The M2’s Century of High Caliber Service With the Green Berets

There are very few weapons in history that have earned the respect or seen the service life of the Browning M2. For over a century, this high-caliber machine gun has provided American forces with reliable, devastating firepower across every major conflict. This weapon has had such a profound impact on the U.S. military that it has not just been used for infantry forces, but it has been added to aircraft, tanks, and naval vessels. Almost any asset the military could think of, this gun was added to–so why not add it to Special Forces too?

The Green Berets, like many other SF units, continue to rely on the M2 for its unmatched range, precision, and firepower. Whether mounted on vehicles or positioned for overwatch, the “Ma Deuce” remains a living testament to high-caliber heritage, and the ever-continuing battlefield evolution. While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely remained unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun with an effective range of over 6,500 feet. The M2 can shred light armor, aircraft, and fortified positions, and it proves that age is no obstacle to relevance in modern warfare. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the M2 and the Green Berets’ high-caliber toolkit.

To determine the highest-caliber guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to caliber. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and year entered service. Note that we have excluded RPGs, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and shotguns from this list.

It’s worth pointing out that this ranking is based on each weapon’s highest caliber round as a simple and consistent metric, even though some weapons might be able to fire smaller calibers. This method uses bullet diameter as the proxy for caliber because its easier to compute and explain, but it is not a full measure of the cartridge performance (muzzle energy, case capacity, sectional density, and bullet construction).

Also because this list ranks weapons on bullet diameter, some readers might be surprised to see some pistols ranking higher than some rifles or machine guns. This sounds counterintuitive because diameter doesn’t entirely capture the things that make a rifle a long-range precision tool like muzzle velocity, ballistic coefficient, sectional density and energy. All of these matter far more for range, penetration and stopping power. In short, pistols can carry larger-diameter bullets optimized for short-range blunt or stopping effect, while many sniper cartridges use smaller-diameter, heavier, higher-velocity bullets engineered to retain velocity and accuracy at distance.

Here is a look at the highest-caliber guns used by the US Green Berets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

27. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

26. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed

5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

25. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Singapore

Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore

Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

24. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

23. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

22. Fabrique Nationale M240

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

21. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

20. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed

Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

19. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts

7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

18. General Electric M134 Minigun

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

17. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

16. M110 SASS

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

15. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

14. Remington M40

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

13. Springfield M14

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

12. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

11. McMillan TAC-338

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

10. Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

9. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

8. Beretta M9

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

7. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support

9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback

Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

6. SIG-Sauer P226

Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun

Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

5. SIG-Sauer P228

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

4. Steyr GB

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box

9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback

Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

3. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation

Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire

Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

2. Barrett M107

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

1. Browning M2

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.