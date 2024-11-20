Residents in These States Receive the Lowest Minimum Wage in America

24/7 Insights
- The minimum wage is set by both the federal government and the states.
- $7.25 per hour is currently the federal minimum wage.
- Some states have two sets of minimum wage guidelines.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
All across the United States, minimum wage laws are designed to ensure that all employees working in the country earn what is supposed to be considered a livable wage. Whether or not this money is livable is a different discussion, but minimum wage laws can and do change yearly.
In fact, in 2024, minimum wage increases occurred in more than 25 states and Washington, D.C. Many of these states upped their minimum wage to comply with the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 wage law. While states can set their hourly wage requirements, they must be at least at the federal level.
One important note is that although states can set their hourly wage, employers must comply with the Fair Labor Standard Act or FLSA, which helps set the federal minimum wage.
1. Washington, D.C.
- State minimum wage rate: $17.50 per hour
While not technically a state, Washington, D.C., is home to the highest minimum wage in the country. After beginning 2024 at $17.00 per hour, the rate increased to $17.50 on July 1, 2024.
2. Washington
- State minimum wage rate: $16.28 per hour
3. California
- State minimum wage rate: $16.00 per hour
4. Connecticut
- State minimum wage rate: $15.69 per hour
5. New Jersey
- State minimum wage rate: $15.13 / $13.73 per hour
In New Jersey, the higher minimum wage applies to non-seasonal employers with six or more employees, while the lower hourly wage applies to those with five or fewer employees.
6. New York
- State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour
7. Massachusetts
- State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour
8. Maryland
- State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour
9. Colorado
- State minimum wage rate: $14.42 per hour
10. Arizona
- State minimum wage rate: $14.35 per hour
11. Oregon
- State minimum wage rate: $14.70 per hour
Oregon’s minimum wage began at $14.20 per hour in 2024 and increased to $14.70 on July 1, 2024.
12. Maine
- State minimum wage rate: $14.15 per hour
13. Rhode Island
- State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour
14. Illinois
- State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour
15. Hawaii
- State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour
16. Vermont
- State minimum wage rate: $13.67 per hour
17. Delaware
- State minimum wage rate: $13.25 per hour
18. Missouri
- State minimum wage rate: $12.30 per hour
Employers in Missouri who operate in the retail or service business and have an annual gross income of less than $500,000 do not need to pay the state minimum wage. However, employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay at least $7.25 per hour.
19. Virginia
- State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour
20. New Mexico
- State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour
21. Nebraska
- State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour
22. Florida
- State minimum wage rate: $13.00 per hour
The state of Florida began 2024 with a minimum wage of $12.00 per hour and increased it to $13.00 per hour on September 30, 2024.
23. Alaska
- State minimum wage rate: $11.73 per hour
24. Nevada
- State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour
The State of Nevada began 2024 with two minimum wage per hour options based on whether an employer offered health insurance. On July 1, 2024, all employers were mandated to increase the hourly wage to $12.00.
25. South Dakota
- State minimum wage rate: $11.20 per hour
26. Arkansas
- State minimum wage rate: $11.00 per hour
If an employer in Arkansas has four or more employees, it must offer $11.00 per hour. An employer with four or fewer employees can pay $7.25 per hour.
27. Minnesota
- State minimum wage rate: $10.85 per hour
In Minnesota, the higher minimum wage of $10.85 per hour applies to employers with annual gross revenue exceeding $500,000. In comparison, the lower minimum wage of $8.85 applies to employers with less than $500,000 annual gross revenue.
28. Ohio
- State minimum wage rate: $10.45 per hour
In Ohio, you receive the highest minimum wage so long as your employer grosses at least $385,000 annually. Any employer making less than this can apply a $7.25 minimum wage.
29. Michigan
- State minimum wage rate: $10.33 per hour
30. Montana
- State minimum wage rate: $10.30 per hour
31. West Virginia
- State minimum wage rate: $8.75 per hour
In West Virginia, the $8.75 minimum wage applies to employers with more than six employees at one business location. With five employees or less, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies.
32. Wisconsin
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
33. Utah
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
34. Texas
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
35. Tennessee
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (No state minimum)
36. South Carolina
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (No state minimum)
37. Pennsylvania
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
38. Oklahoma
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
Oklahoma offers a basic minimum rate of $7.25 per hour for employers with ten or more full-time employees at one location. Separately, any employer making over $100,000 in annual gross sales must also pay the higher minimum wage. Any other employee can pay as little as $2.00 per hour.
39. North Dakota
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
40. North Carolina
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
41. New Hampshire
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
42. Mississippi
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (Federal, no state minimum)
43. Louisiana
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (Federal, no state minimum)
44. Kentucky
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
45. Kansas
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
46. Iowa
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
47. Indiana
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
48. Idaho
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
49. Alabama
- State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour
50. Wyoming
- State minimum wage rate: $5.15 per hour
As with Georgia, Wyoming’s minimum wage rate, which must be increased for any employer subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act, is $7.25 per hour.
51. Georgia
- State minimum wage rate: $5.15 per hour
The caveat with Georgia is that any employer subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.