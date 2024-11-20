Residents in These States Receive the Lowest Minimum Wage in America Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

24/7 Insights

The minimum wage is set by both the federal government and the states.

$7.25 per hour is currently the federal minimum wage.

Some states have two sets of minimum wage guidelines.

All across the United States, minimum wage laws are designed to ensure that all employees working in the country earn what is supposed to be considered a livable wage. Whether or not this money is livable is a different discussion, but minimum wage laws can and do change yearly.

In fact, in 2024, minimum wage increases occurred in more than 25 states and Washington, D.C. Many of these states upped their minimum wage to comply with the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 wage law. While states can set their hourly wage requirements, they must be at least at the federal level.

One important note is that although states can set their hourly wage, employers must comply with the Fair Labor Standard Act or FLSA, which helps set the federal minimum wage.

1. Washington, D.C.

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $17.50 per hour

While not technically a state, Washington, D.C., is home to the highest minimum wage in the country. After beginning 2024 at $17.00 per hour, the rate increased to $17.50 on July 1, 2024.

2. Washington

roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $16.28 per hour

3. California

TMP - An Instant of Time / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $16.00 per hour

4. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $15.69 per hour

5. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $15.13 / $13.73 per hour

In New Jersey, the higher minimum wage applies to non-seasonal employers with six or more employees, while the lower hourly wage applies to those with five or fewer employees.

6. New York

Travel Harry / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour

7. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour

8. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour

9. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $14.42 per hour

10. Arizona

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $14.35 per hour

11. Oregon

arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $14.70 per hour

Oregon’s minimum wage began at $14.20 per hour in 2024 and increased to $14.70 on July 1, 2024.

12. Maine

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $14.15 per hour

13. Rhode Island

B_07A Downtown - Masonic Temple (1929) (now Renaissance Providence Hotel) - 5 Avenue of the Arts and the Rhode Island State House (1895-1904) - 90 Smith Street - Looking West from Prospect Terrace by CthulhuWho1 (Will Hart) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour

14. Illinois

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour

15. Hawaii

pedrosz / Flickr

State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour

16. Vermont

Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $13.67 per hour

17. Delaware

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $13.25 per hour

18. Missouri

Downtown Kansas City Missouri by StuSeeger / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

State minimum wage rate: $12.30 per hour

Employers in Missouri who operate in the retail or service business and have an annual gross income of less than $500,000 do not need to pay the state minimum wage. However, employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay at least $7.25 per hour.

19. Virginia

BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

20. New Mexico

Esdelval / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

21. Nebraska

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States / Wikimedia Commons

State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

22. Florida

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $13.00 per hour

The state of Florida began 2024 with a minimum wage of $12.00 per hour and increased it to $13.00 per hour on September 30, 2024.

23. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $11.73 per hour

24. Nevada

chaddavisphotography / Flickr

State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

The State of Nevada began 2024 with two minimum wage per hour options based on whether an employer offered health insurance. On July 1, 2024, all employers were mandated to increase the hourly wage to $12.00.

25. South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $11.20 per hour

26. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $11.00 per hour

If an employer in Arkansas has four or more employees, it must offer $11.00 per hour. An employer with four or fewer employees can pay $7.25 per hour.

27. Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota by Dougtone / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

State minimum wage rate: $10.85 per hour

In Minnesota, the higher minimum wage of $10.85 per hour applies to employers with annual gross revenue exceeding $500,000. In comparison, the lower minimum wage of $8.85 applies to employers with less than $500,000 annual gross revenue.

28. Ohio

5chw4r7z / Flickr

State minimum wage rate: $10.45 per hour

In Ohio, you receive the highest minimum wage so long as your employer grosses at least $385,000 annually. Any employer making less than this can apply a $7.25 minimum wage.

29. Michigan

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

State minimum wage rate: $10.33 per hour

30. Montana

Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $10.30 per hour

31. West Virginia

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $8.75 per hour

In West Virginia, the $8.75 minimum wage applies to employers with more than six employees at one business location. With five employees or less, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies.

32. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

33. Utah

St. George, Utah (2) by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

34. Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

35. Tennessee

AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (No state minimum)

36. South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (No state minimum)

37. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

38. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

Oklahoma offers a basic minimum rate of $7.25 per hour for employers with ten or more full-time employees at one location. Separately, any employer making over $100,000 in annual gross sales must also pay the higher minimum wage. Any other employee can pay as little as $2.00 per hour.

39. North Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

40. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

41. New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

42. Mississippi

CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (Federal, no state minimum)

43. Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (Federal, no state minimum)

44. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

45. Kansas

marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

46. Iowa

Iowa City by Kables / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

47. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

48. Idaho

picmax / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

49. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

50. Wyoming

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

State minimum wage rate: $5.15 per hour

As with Georgia, Wyoming’s minimum wage rate, which must be increased for any employer subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act, is $7.25 per hour.

51. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

State minimum wage rate: $5.15 per hour

The caveat with Georgia is that any employer subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

