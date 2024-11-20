News

Residents in These States Receive the Lowest Minimum Wage in America

24/7 Insights

  • The minimum wage is set by both the federal government and the states. 
  • $7.25 per hour is currently the federal minimum wage. 
  • Some states have two sets of minimum wage guidelines. 
All across the United States, minimum wage laws are designed to ensure that all employees working in the country earn what is supposed to be considered a livable wage. Whether or not this money is livable is a different discussion, but minimum wage laws can and do change yearly. 

In fact, in 2024, minimum wage increases occurred in more than 25 states and Washington, D.C. Many of these states upped their minimum wage to comply with the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 wage law. While states can set their hourly wage requirements, they must be at least at the federal level. 

One important note is that although states can set their hourly wage, employers must comply with the Fair Labor Standard Act or FLSA, which helps set the federal minimum wage.

1. Washington, D.C. 

United States of America Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $17.50 per hour

While not technically a state, Washington, D.C., is home to the highest minimum wage in the country. After beginning 2024 at $17.00 per hour, the rate increased to $17.50 on July 1, 2024. 

2. Washington

roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $16.28 per hour

3. California

Los Angeles, California, USA, June 20, 2022: The Hollywood Sign is an American landmark and cultural icon overlooking Hollywood. Originally the Hollywoodland Sign, it is situated on Mount Lee.
TMP - An Instant of Time / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $16.00 per hour

4. Connecticut 

Connecticut state image | Hartford Connecticut Aerial View Capital Building Statehouse Downtown
ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $15.69 per hour

5. New Jersey

New Jersey | Aerial panorama of Jersey City
Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $15.13 / $13.73 per hour

In New Jersey, the higher minimum wage applies to non-seasonal employers with six or more employees, while the lower hourly wage applies to those with five or fewer employees. 

6. New York

View from Summit observatory over Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City, USA.
Travel Harry / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour

7. Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts | Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour

8. Maryland

Maryland | Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $15.00 per hour

9. Colorado 

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.42 per hour

10. Arizona

Arizona state image | Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.35 per hour

11. Oregon

Oregon welcomes you sign at state line. US-HWY 199 Redwood Highway in rain.
arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.70 per hour

Oregon’s minimum wage began at $14.20 per hour in 2024 and increased to $14.70 on July 1, 2024. 

12. Maine

Rockland, Maine | Autumn in Rockland, Maine
DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.15 per hour

13. Rhode Island

Rhode+Island | B_07A Downtown - Masonic Temple (1929) (now Renaissance Providence Hotel) - 5 Avenue of the Arts and the Rhode Island State House (1895-1904) - 90 Smith Street - Looking West from Prospect Terrace
B_07A Downtown - Masonic Temple (1929) (now Renaissance Providence Hotel) - 5 Avenue of the Arts and the Rhode Island State House (1895-1904) - 90 Smith Street - Looking West from Prospect Terrace by CthulhuWho1 (Will Hart) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour

14. Illinois

The Chicago River and downtown Chicago skyline USA
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour

15. Hawaii 

Hawaii | Hawaii Big Island
pedrosz / Flickr
  • State minimum wage rate: $14.00 per hour

16. Vermont

A welcome sign at the Vermont state line.
Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $13.67 per hour

17. Delaware

Aerial view Wilmington Delaware Downtown City Skyline bus station and highways
Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $13.25 per hour

18. Missouri

Missouri | Downtown Kansas City Missouri
Downtown Kansas City Missouri by StuSeeger / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • State minimum wage rate: $12.30 per hour

Employers in Missouri who operate in the retail or service business and have an annual gross income of less than $500,000 do not need to pay the state minimum wage. However, employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay at least $7.25 per hour. 

19. Virginia

BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

20. New Mexico

Ruidoso, NM | Ruidoso, New Mexico
Esdelval / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

21. Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska | File:City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River (30899969517).jpg
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States / Wikimedia Commons
  • State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

22. Florida 

Miami, Florida | Aerial View of Downtown Miami Florida
Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $13.00 per hour

The state of Florida began 2024 with a minimum wage of $12.00 per hour and increased it to $13.00 per hour on September 30, 2024. 

23. Alaska 

popular evs in alaska
TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $11.73 per hour

24. Nevada

Las+Vegas+Nevada | Las Vegas
chaddavisphotography / Flickr
  • State minimum wage rate: $12.00 per hour

The State of Nevada began 2024 with two minimum wage per hour options based on whether an employer offered health insurance. On July 1, 2024, all employers were mandated to increase the hourly wage to $12.00. 

25. South Dakota

Watertown, SD | Aerial View of Watertown, South Dakota during a Summer Sunset
Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $11.20 per hour

26. Arkansas

Little Rock AR | Downtown Little Rock Aerial
Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $11.00 per hour

If an employer in Arkansas has four or more employees, it must offer $11.00 per hour. An employer with four or fewer employees can pay $7.25 per hour. 

27. Minnesota

Minnesota | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minnesota by Dougtone / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • State minimum wage rate: $10.85 per hour

In Minnesota, the higher minimum wage of $10.85 per hour applies to employers with annual gross revenue exceeding $500,000. In comparison, the lower minimum wage of $8.85 applies to employers with less than $500,000 annual gross revenue. 

28. Ohio 

Canton+Ohio | Canton, Ohio
5chw4r7z / Flickr
  • State minimum wage rate: $10.45 per hour

In Ohio, you receive the highest minimum wage so long as your employer grosses at least $385,000 annually. Any employer making less than this can apply a $7.25 minimum wage. 

29. Michigan

Detroit+Michigan | 20190812 75 Fort St. near 3rd Ave., Detroit, Michigan
davidwilson1949 / Flickr
  • State minimum wage rate: $10.33 per hour

30. Montana

Drone view of the Montana State Capitol, in Helena, on a sunny afternoon with hazy sky caused by wildfires. The Montana State Capitol houses the Montana State Legislature.
Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $10.30 per hour

31. West Virginia 

West Virginia on the USA map
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $8.75 per hour

In West Virginia, the $8.75 minimum wage applies to employers with more than six employees at one business location. With five employees or less, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies. 

32. Wisconsin

Wisconsin | Skyscrapers skyline of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan, WI
Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

33. Utah

Utah | St. George, Utah (2)
St. George, Utah (2) by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

34. Texas

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

35. Tennessee 

Tennessee welcomes you sign
AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (No state minimum) 

36. South Carolina 

South Carolina | Downtown Charleston South Carolina Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (No state minimum) 

37. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

38. Oklahoma

Oklahoma | Bricktown, Oklahoma City
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

Oklahoma offers a basic minimum rate of $7.25 per hour for employers with ten or more full-time employees at one location. Separately, any employer making over $100,000 in annual gross sales must also pay the higher minimum wage. Any other employee can pay as little as $2.00 per hour. 

39. North Dakota

Aerial View of Grand Forks, North Dakota in Autumn
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

40. North Carolina

North Carolina campaign rally | Charlotte City Skyline night scene
digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

41. New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

42. Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast
CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (Federal, no state minimum) 

43. Louisiana

Louisiana | New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour (Federal, no state minimum) 

44. Kentucky

Kentucky | Louisville, Kentucky, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

45. Kansas

Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept
marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

46. Iowa

Iowa | Iowa City
Iowa City by Kables / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

47. Indiana

Indiana | Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline on a sunny afternoon.
Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

48. Idaho

residential Idaho | Suburban neighborhood
picmax / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

49. Alabama

Alabama state image | Montgomery, Alabama, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $7.25 per hour

50. Wyoming

Aerial View of Downtown Casper, Wyoming at Dusk on Christmas Day
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
  • State minimum wage rate: $5.15 per hour

As with Georgia, Wyoming’s minimum wage rate, which must be increased for any employer subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act, is $7.25 per hour. 

51. Georgia

Fulton County Georgia | Atlanta Skyine
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • State minimum wage rate: $5.15 per hour

The caveat with Georgia is that any employer subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

