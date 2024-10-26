Shaq Made More Off Fast Food Than He Ever Made Playing in the NBA Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal, commonly referred to as “Shaq” is among the greatest NBA players of all time, at least at the center position. During his playing days, Shaq was a force alongside Kobe Bryant, bringing home four championship titles in his 19-year career.

His list of accolades is as long as it is impressive. In addition to these four rings, Shaq was also put on the All-Star team 15 times and won three Finals MVP awards. His career was certainly very profitable, but as is a rarity in the world of professional sports, Shaq has actually made much more money off the court and invested the capital he did earn very well.

Let’s dive into Shaquille O’Neal’s business empire, much of which was built after his retirement in 2011, and what to make of this man’s success.

Key Points About This Article:

Shaquille O’Neal is probably best known as a world-class NBA basketball player, one of the best centers of all time in the sport.

However, Shaq has made far more money off the court than during his playing days – here’s how his total net worth shapes up today.

Shaq’s Fried Chicken Empire

Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal’s playing career was truly incredible, with the all-star center earning approximately $292 million in salary alone over the course of his career. Over the course of his highest-paying contract, the most Shaq ever made playing in the NBA was $29.5 million per year. Now, it’s estimated that the big man is bringing in roughly $60 million per year, much of which is coming from his portfolio of fast food businesses around the U.S.

Because Shaquille O’Neal is a private individual, these numbers are always changing (and he’s a man that’s clearly focused on growth). But as of the most recent data I can find, his ownership interests currently included 155 Five Guys restaurants (or roughly 10% of the footprint of this company), 18 Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurants, 17 Auntie Anne’s pretzel stands, and 9 Papa John’s locations. That’s to say nothing of the 150 car washes and 40 24-Hour Fitness gyms he reportedly owns as well.

Shaq seems to be single-handedly feeding a good chunk of America, and clearly raking in some big dough for doing so. The fact that O’Neal’s playing career is over, and he’s found a way to leverage a portfolio of assets to create a durable income stream that’s more than his best days in the NBA is truly remarkable.

How Shaq Markets Fast Food

bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

Among his fast food chains O’Neal operates, I think his Big Chicken franchise business is among the more intriguing businesses to dive into. Shaq has clearly leveraged his celebrity status and social media presence to build an incredible community and brand awareness around this offering.

His focus has been on using humor and personal storytelling to connect with his audience, often promoting his brands via entertaining concept. This strategy appears to have worked well, with plenty of data suggesting he’s connecting with his target audience and seeing strong growth in his existing locations.

Aside from the Big Chicken franchise he operates, O’Neal’s portfolio of Five Guys locations is quite incredible, as is his car wash footprint. Shaquille O’Neal has done a great job of creating passive income streams via business ownership interests in diverse operations around the country. This can insulate his portfolio from market swings. And notably, owning a stake in privately-run franchises can allow him to grow faster and without the sort of investor scrutiny other major investors see.

Key Takeaways

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal is truly one of the most impressive athletes-turned-businessmen of this era. Personally, I find him to be an inspiring example to young men, particularly those in the black community. His ability to use sports as a stepping stool to become a business magnate is something that many can relate to and use as a source of hope, given how bifurcated this economy can seem to so many.

Of course, there will only be a handful of individuals with the genetics and talent to match what O’Neal has done on the court. But following his business performance off the court is a source of inspiration for me, and his ability to invest in boring businesses that produce cash flow is a testament to his philosophy on owning hard assets, and using those hard assets to provide meaningful income streams for retirement.

