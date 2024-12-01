Dave Ramsey says "if you do what rich people do, you'll become rich and if you do what poor people do, you're going to be poor" Anna Webber | Getty Images

“Do what rich people do, and you’ll become rich; do what poor people do, and you’ll remain poor.” This advice given by financial guru Dave Ramsey on his podcast The Ramsey Show is a mindset that echoes with those who want to improve their financial standing.

At its core, Ramsey’s advice emphasizes the importance of adopting the habits, behaviors, and decisions that contribute to long-term financial success. But is it really as simple as mimicking the wealthy to achieve wealth?

It is an idea that is inspiring, but also somewhat controversial because it opens questions about opportunity, privilege, and the vagaries of personal finance. Let’s see what Ramsey’s advice means at its core and whether it holds up across diverse financial realities.

Financial guru Dave Ramsey says if you want to be rich, you need to do rich people things. If you do what the poor do, you will end up poor.

While imitation may be the highest form of flattery, simply aping the antics of the wealthy could result in you ending up poor anyway. It is important to take the right lessons away from what the rich do.

Instead of just mimicking those who are successful, you also need to adopt their mentality. It’s not enought to talk the talk, you have to walk the walk as well.

Does Imitation Lead to Success?

The habits of the rich reveal patterns of discipline, predictability, and determination. Ramsey regularly urges people to live below their means, prioritize saving, and invest often. These are practices he says wealthy people follow consistently. For example, financially successful people typically avoid “lifestyle inflation” by living modestly even as their income grows.

Another hallmark of the wealthy is how they approach debt. Instead of relying upon credit to pay for daily expenses, they use it strategically. They will buy assets that appreciate instead of depreciate over time. They will build multiple income streams, whether in real estate or business ventures, to diversify their portfolios for financial stability and growth.

Ramsey encourages individuals to emulate these habits: save aggressively, spend intentionally, and focus on growing your assets instead of your liabilities. It is a hard-to-beat winning formula.

The Nuances of Financial Reality

While I’m not a financial planner, so this is just my opinion, Ramsey’s advice is good up to a point. First, not everyone starts from the same position of privilege. Like real estate where “location, location, location” can make or break an investment, financial success can be deeply influenced by one’s circumstances. Wealthy individuals often have access to opportunities and resources, including better education, networks, and family connections, that put them on the road to success.

Consider Ramsey’s advice to avoid debt at all costs. While it sounds good, for a low income worker who needs a car to get to work or has to take on student loans to access better career opportunities, debt isn’t necessarily a sign of poor financial habits. Many times it is a necessary tool for a chance at upward mobility.

Likewise, saving aggressively assumes a level of disposable income that may not exist for those living paycheck to paycheck. For someone earning a median salary, putting away 20% of their income might feel impossible when the cost of just the essentials of living like housing, food, and childcare have been inflated and consume the bulk of their earnings.

Build Sustainable Habits

The real power behind Ramsey’s advice doesn’t come from just imitating what the wealthy do dollar-for-dollar. Rather, it is in adopting their mindset behind their decisions. At its core, his advice is about creating a foundation for financial discipline by prioritizing long-term stability over short-term gratification.

For someone earning a modest income, this might mean beginning by putting away small, but consistent amounts of money; avoiding high-interest debt; and seeking out opportunities to grow your skills and income. For high earners, it means scaling those same habits to maximize your wealth without being ostentatious.

The Takeaway

Dave Ramsey’s advice is an admirable framework for achieving financial success. Emulate the wealthy mindset without imitating their actions. It requires adapting these principles to your own unique circumstances and making them work for you.

