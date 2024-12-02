The Most-Searched Tax Deductions of 2024 Ildo Frazao / Getty Images

As tax season approaches, we’re all searching for tax deductions to take advantage of. Using search engines, many people are looking for deductions to reduce their taxable income, hopefully, putting more money back in their pockets. To discover a concrete ranking of the most searched-for tax deductions, Google Trends ranks on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the most common search term and 50 indicating half as many queries as the most popular search.

12. Child Tax Credit

Charise Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 12/100

The Child Tax Credit is a tax break for families with children up to 17, which is worth up to $2,000 per child, provided you meet specific income requirements.

11. IRS Tax Deductions

Heidi Besen / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 28/100

This deduction search is more of a general search for an individual or family looking to get a broad list of deductions approved by the IRS.

10. Home Office Expenses

Doidam 10 / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 31/100

With the rise of home office work, the amount of tax deductions someone can claim for rent, equipment, hardware, and other expenses has increased.

9. Business Tax Deductions

alexkich / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 34/100

Meals and travel are two very common business tax deductions, whether for self-employment or with a company, but mileage and even business insurance costs can also be included.

8. Tax Credit

Hadayeva Sviatlana / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 34/100

Often confused with a tax deduction, a tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of the amount of tax you owe against whatever dollar amount your tax liability is for a certain year.

7. 2024 Tax Deductions

bangoland / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 39/100

Although this is more of a general search term, it popped up in the top 10, as many Google and search engine users want to understand the new 2024 tax deduction rules.

6. Itemized Deductions

Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 43/100

A taxpayer can subtract an itemized deduction from their adjusted gross income to reduce the taxable income they must pay, often in medical expenses, charitable contributions, property taxes, etc.

5. Standard Deductions

MY STOCKERS / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 43/100

One of the most common tax deductions on everyone’s tax form can be broken down into single and married filing separately, married filing jointly, or head of household.

4. Charitable Contributions

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 43/100

While we hope everyone wants to give out of the goodness of their heart, there are also tax benefits from making charitable gifts like clothes or furniture.

3. Student Loan Tax Deduction

Pla2na / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 50/100

It won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that student loan tax deduction is a popular search term. The student loan interest deduction lets students write off up to $2,500 from taxable income if they paid any interest.

2. Federal Tax Deductions

Zhanna Hapanovich / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 55/100

Better known as a Standard Deduction, the Federal tax deduction is another amount that can reduce your taxable income and how much you owe at the end of the year.

1. Income Tax Deductions

designer491 / iStock via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 100/100

Any deduction that reduces your taxable income is considered an income tax deduction. Unsurprisingly, this was the most-searched tax deduction in 2024.

