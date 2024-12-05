The Most-Searched Investment Apps of 2024 Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Key Points

Investment apps have become a popular way to watch your money grow.

Every app on this list offers either self-directed or assisted trading solutions.

These apps include investments for stocks, ETFs, and crypto investing.

When you think about how to invest in today’s technology-driven world, you’re far past having to hire a financial advisor to ensure you do everything right. Instead, app stores have given everyone a smartphone with the opportunity to invest independently. To discover the most searched investment apps in 2024, Google Trends ranks on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the most common search term and 50 indicating half as many queries as the most popular search. This method gives us a concrete ranking of which search terms received the most interest in 2024.

12. Acorns

Top query Google score: 7/100

Acorns is an app that helps you save and invest and even matches a 3% investment into any IRA account you establish with the app across any new accounts you set up.

11. Fundrise App

Top query Google score: 10/100

Considered the best real estate investing app available today, Fundrise helps you invest in various funds across a myriad of portfolios and strategies.

10. Wealthfront App

Top query Google score: 16/100

Wealthfront’s mobile apps consider themselves at the forefront of technology. They believe they can help you earn “nearly 10x the national average interest rate” through the brand’s partner banks.

9. Schwab App

Top query Google score: 16/100

Using the Schwab mobile app, you get stock information with up to 50 different watchlists and can initiate trade tickets directly from the app across various securities.

8. Robinhood App

Top query Google score: 21/100

One of the best-known investment apps, Robinhood, has seen massive growth as a commission-free stock trading and investing app.

7. Ally Bank App

Top query Google score: 23/100

One of the most popular online banking solutions, Ally Bank, also enables you to invest through self-directed trading or through guided advice from the app itself.

6. Fidelity App

Top query Google score: 26/100

One of the largest investing companies in the country has a fantastic mobile app. You can see and do everything with your portfolio and even manage your Fidelity credit card directly from the app.

5. eToro App

Top query Google score: 27/100

Something of a social investing platform and cryptocurrency app, eToro, has quickly grown in popularity thanks to low fees and an easy-to-use platform.

4. E*Trade App

Top query Google score: 34/100

Everything you love about E*Trade can be done through the brand’s mobile apps. You can invest in stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, and there are $0 commissions for all US-listed stocks.

3. Cash App

Top query Google score: 36/100

While Cash App is better known as a digital wallet, it’s also highly popular for stocks and Bitcoin purchases. The app’s minimalist interface makes it easy to monitor your investments.

2. thinkorswim App

Top query Google score: 52/100

Powered by Schwab, thinkorswim gives you lots of detail to review so you can make educated trades in an effort to retire sooner.

1. Autopilot App

Top query Google score: 54/100

A surprising number one in 2024, the Autopilot app works on Android and iOS and labels itself the app that lets you “Invest like a Politician.”

